|Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by ijustdey: 8:14pm
A woman in Kenya has bitten off and swallowed the ear lobe of her love rival during a fight over a man.
A Kenyan woman has been arrested by the police for biting off the ear lobe of her lover's wife, Grace Washeko and swallowing a piece of the ear during a fight.
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by JideAmuGiaka: 8:16pm
Hmm
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by PrinzCarter(m): 8:16pm
Y she no chop all at once
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by RB007: 8:21pm
..Kenya
always....
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by AfonjasMustDie(m): 9:03pm
Good job
This is exactly what i will do to Buhari
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by Janetessy(f): 9:03pm
Choi
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by LifeofAirforce1: 9:03pm
Na wa o
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by Brendaniel: 9:03pm
Very funny how people fight over people as if the person they are fighting for is an object, as long as the person has a mind of his own all the fight is in vain because that mind can still wander somewhere else, it's not Like an object that will stay where you kept it.....
Freiden:
Your certificate suppose carry raise to power 3
But on a serious level it's really not fair...
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by yomibelle(f): 9:03pm
cannibalism at its peak
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by monemsis(m): 9:03pm
This reminds me on my sec. School class mate Franca When she was fighting with courage i will bite you up i will bite u all over your body
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by IMASTEX: 9:03pm
Look son. . .vampire
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by passyhansome(m): 9:03pm
Good
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by Petersimon223: 9:03pm
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by AfonjasMustDie(m): 9:04pm
I'm tired of hearing all these bad news coming from the Western part of Nigeria
Why can't they be responsible for once
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by Abduletudaye(m): 9:04pm
She better come and eat the remaining part
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by Ayinke93(f): 9:04pm
Kenya and strange news sha
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by orjikuramo(m): 9:04pm
Thought it was the whole ear....Anyway, itzokay
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by Mutuwa(m): 9:04pm
If your enemy throws his last spear straight at you,then he is not afraid of you.
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by greatgod2012(f): 9:04pm
Not surprised!
Kenya, the capital city of weird news!
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by CplusJason(m): 9:04pm
Good, atleast she's learning from Peter, the disciple of Jesus.
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by Handsomecole(m): 9:04pm
Maybe she was hungry...
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by Freiden(m): 9:04pm
2015 400L
2016 400L
2017 400L
First hattrick in lautech
I just weak for here i swear
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by queenblossom: 9:05pm
Kenyan again
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by AlexCk: 9:05pm
Jeez,
It happens everywhere, not just Kenya,
But the fact that one will engage in combat cuz of some dude/lady is unacceptable.
Not worth it.
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by cloudyskygrind(m): 9:05pm
I've been saying this long enough. The devil is a Kenyan
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by casttlebarbz(m): 9:05pm
ah...ye...
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by cerowo(f): 9:06pm
Nawao
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by kzubyar: 9:07pm
ijustdey:
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:07pm
Imagine a mistress fighting the main wife. Gosh, that useless thing should be jail forever
Check my signature for affordable window blind
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by ahamonyeka(m): 9:07pm
Hmmm I wonder the kind pain wey the woman go go through wen the woman hold the ear with the teeth.
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by osjoshua(m): 9:07pm
E don chop the ear already...
lemme scroll down to the next thread
|Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by ngmgeek(m): 9:08pm
Nairaland has abandoned Us for Kenya. This is not Good.
Soon they will tell us to start using only made in Kenya goods.
