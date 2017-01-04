Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) (16971 Views)

A woman in Kenya has bitten off and swallowed the ear lobe of her love rival during a fight over a man.







Star reports that the unnamed woman from the Voi, attacked her rival during a fight over the man on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, and in the process, bit off Washeko’s ear.



The victim, a mother of one, who is now in a hospital, narrated that the woman who is her husband’s mistress visited her at her workplace and engaged her in a fight over her husband, bit off her ear lobe and swallowed it.



While speaking on the incident, Washeko said:

"She laughed at me saying she had taken my husband away. I got angry and we began fighting. She bit my ear and swallowed the piece.



I don't know what is wrong with my husband because whenever he comes back, he complains that he is sexually starved and hungry. He acts very abnormally.



His parents have asked him to end the relationship with the 40-year old woman but my 27-year old husband has refused to heed their call," she said.



The injured woman said she has reported the incident to police and is waiting for the police to get into action and arrest her attacker and bring her to book.



Freiden:

2015 400L

2016 400L

2017 400L



First hattrick in lautech



I just weak for here i swear

Your certificate suppose carry raise to power 3



Very funny how people fight over people as if the person they are fighting for is an object, as long as the person has a mind of his own all the fight is in vain because that mind can still wander somewhere else, it's not Like an object that will stay where you kept it.....

This reminds me on my sec. School class mate Franca When she was fighting with courage i will bite you up i will bite u all over your body This reminds me on my sec. School class mate Franca When she was fighting with couragei will bite you upi will bite u all over your body

She better come and eat the remaining part 1 Like

Kenya and strange news sha

Thought it was the whole ear....Anyway, itzokay





If your enemy throws his last spear straight at you,then he is not afraid of you. If your enemy throws his last spear straight at you,then he is not afraid of you.

Not surprised!



Kenya, the capital city of weird news!

Good, atleast she's learning from Peter, the disciple of Jesus. 2 Likes 1 Share

I've been saying this long enough. The devil is a Kenyan 1 Like

ijustdey:

Imagine a mistress fighting the main wife. Gosh, that useless thing should be jail forever









Hmmm I wonder the kind pain wey the woman go go through wen the woman hold the ear with the teeth.

E don chop the ear already...





