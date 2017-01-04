₦airaland Forum

Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by ijustdey: 8:14pm
A woman in Kenya has bitten off and swallowed the ear lobe of her love rival during a fight over a man.



A Kenyan woman has been arrested by the police for biting off the ear lobe of her lover’s wife, Grace Washeko and swallowing a piece of the ear during a fight.

Star reports that the unnamed woman from the Voi, attacked her rival during a fight over the man on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, and in the process, bit off Washeko’s ear.

The victim, a mother of one, who is now in a hospital, narrated that the woman who is her husband’s mistress visited her at her workplace and engaged her in a fight over her husband, bit off her ear lobe and swallowed it.

While speaking on the incident, Washeko said:
"She laughed at me saying she had taken my husband away. I got angry and we began fighting. She bit my ear and swallowed the piece.

I don't know what is wrong with my husband because whenever he comes back, he complains that he is sexually starved and hungry. He acts very abnormally.

His parents have asked him to end the relationship with the 40-year old woman but my 27-year old husband has refused to heed their call," she said.

The injured woman said she has reported the incident to police and is waiting for the police to get into action and arrest her attacker and bring her to book.


http://opera.pulse.ng/gist/vampire-woman-bites-swallows-lover-s-wife-s-ear-during-fight-in-kenya-id5991289.html

Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by JideAmuGiaka: 8:16pm
Hmm

Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by PrinzCarter(m): 8:16pm
Y she no chop all at once

Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by RB007: 8:21pm
..Kenya

always....

Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by AfonjasMustDie(m): 9:03pm


Good job

This is exactly what i will do to Buhari

Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by Janetessy(f): 9:03pm
Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by LifeofAirforce1: 9:03pm
Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by Brendaniel: 9:03pm
Very funny how people fight over people as if the person they are fighting for is an object, as long as the person has a mind of his own all the fight is in vain because that mind can still wander somewhere else, it's not Like an object that will stay where you kept it.....

Freiden:
2015 400L
2016 400L
2017 400L

First hattrick in lautech

I just weak for here i swear

Your certificate suppose carry raise to power 3

But on a serious level it's really not fair...

Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by yomibelle(f): 9:03pm
cannibalism at its peak
Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by monemsis(m): 9:03pm
grin This reminds me on my sec. School class mate Franca When she was fighting with courage cheesy i will bite you up grin i will bite u all over your body cry grin
Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by IMASTEX: 9:03pm
Look son. . .vampire
Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by passyhansome(m): 9:03pm
Good
Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by Petersimon223: 9:03pm
Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by AfonjasMustDie(m): 9:04pm

I'm tired of hearing all these bad news coming from the Western part of Nigeria

Why can't they be responsible for once

Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by Abduletudaye(m): 9:04pm
She better come and eat the remaining part angry

Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by Ayinke93(f): 9:04pm
Kenya and strange news sha grin
Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by orjikuramo(m): 9:04pm
Thought it was the whole ear....Anyway, itzokay
Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by Mutuwa(m): 9:04pm
shocked

If your enemy throws his last spear straight at you,then he is not afraid of you.
Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by greatgod2012(f): 9:04pm
Not surprised!

Kenya, the capital city of weird news!
Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by CplusJason(m): 9:04pm
Good, atleast she's learning from Peter, the disciple of Jesus. grin

Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by Handsomecole(m): 9:04pm
Maybe she was hungry...
2015 400L
2016 400L
2017 400L

First hattrick in lautech

I just weak for here i swear
2015 400L
2016 400L
2017 400L

First hattrick in lautech

I just weak for here i swear

Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by queenblossom: 9:05pm
Kenyan again
Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by AlexCk: 9:05pm
Jeez,

It happens everywhere, not just Kenya,

But the fact that one will engage in combat cuz of some dude/lady is unacceptable.

Not worth it.

Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by cloudyskygrind(m): 9:05pm
I've been saying this long enough. The devil is a Kenyan

Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by casttlebarbz(m): 9:05pm
Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by cerowo(f): 9:06pm
Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by kzubyar: 9:07pm
Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:07pm
Imagine a mistress fighting the main wife. Gosh, that useless thing should be jail forever




Check my signature for affordable window blind

Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by ahamonyeka(m): 9:07pm
Hmmm I wonder the kind pain wey the woman go go through wen the woman hold the ear with the teeth.
Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by osjoshua(m): 9:07pm
E don chop the ear already...


lemme scroll down to the next thread

Re: Kenyan Woman Bites & Swallows Lover’s Wife’s Ear During Fight (photo) by ngmgeek(m): 9:08pm
Nairaland has abandoned Us for Kenya. This is not Good.

Soon they will tell us to start using only made in Kenya goods. cheesy

