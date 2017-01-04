₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,720,574 members, 3,290,902 topics. Date: Wednesday, 04 January 2017 at 11:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 (7778 Views)
Queen Adaobi Nzekwe's Video With Miss Anambra / P'Square party with their wives, Akon, Tony Elumelu / Femi Kuti, Kate Henshaw, Funke Akindele, Others Party With Tunde&Wunmi Obe (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by magazineguy(m): 9:21pm
A party was held in honour of the newly newly crowned 40th Miss Nigeria 2016 CHIOMA OBIADI representing Anambra State, who won the coveted crown on Monday,19th December at Eko Hotel. the show was awesome with judges being given the hard task selecting the winning Queen.
In attendance were: Chairman Daily Times: Mr Fidelis Anosike, Mo Abudu (CEO -Ebony Life TV), Rita Dominic, Peter Okoye (PSQUARE), Kunle Afolayan, Paul Okoye (Upnfront & Personal), Bisi Olatilo, Lessi Peter Vigboro (Miss Nigeria 2015) , Ezinne Akudo (Miss Nig. 2014), Debola Williams, Edi Lawani to name a few. See photos:
http://tushmagazine.com.ng/reviews-images-miss-nigeria-2016/
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by magazineguy(m): 9:23pm
see more
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by Bitterleafsoup: 9:25pm
NCN where you dey
Congratulate, don't player hate
Chi Chi participate and won it for
Anambra State!
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by DozieInc(m): 9:29pm
Lovely photos
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by benedictnsi(m): 9:39pm
Cute photos...... Buh
Not giving a phuck plz!!!
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by Janetessy(f): 10:23pm
Cute people
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:23pm
Enjoy what you worked for.
Check my signature for affordable window blinds for home and office
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by favourmic: 10:23pm
hope those guys not there to search for cucum....................
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by DrayZee: 10:24pm
And then?
6 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by Olibboy: 10:24pm
okay
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by martineverest(m): 10:24pm
u mean they are already 'red-carpeting' on her yet-to-release cucumbility mojo?
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by LOGDAN(m): 10:24pm
.
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by maxwelloweezy(m): 10:24pm
Una try
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by Catastrophe1: 10:24pm
Chi Chi my sister. In our next life we will come as Anambrarians again. Anambra always setting the pace.
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by habex005(m): 10:26pm
Good
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by Mikkystorm: 10:26pm
.....
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by opethom(m): 10:27pm
You mean miss cucumber?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by passyhansome(m): 10:27pm
.
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by Divay22(f): 10:27pm
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by Noblesoul123: 10:29pm
Another miss cucumber video will soon go viral.
Look at their pre-Kerewa faces.
I heard that Tottenham is giving Chelsea a black eye?
Meanwhile, ............
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by DIKEnaWAR: 10:30pm
No bweasts on their chest. Eeewwww
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by Lixosidulu: 10:30pm
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by Flexherbal(m): 10:31pm
Too much money people !
Enjoy!!
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by Harwehroh18: 10:32pm
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by OCTAVO: 10:32pm
OK o.
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by Beehshorp(m): 10:32pm
Not a single fvck left to give...
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by monemsis(m): 10:33pm
Miss cucumber
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by Bankalert(m): 10:34pm
IDGAF!!!!!!!
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by Atiku2019: 10:36pm
Okay
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by hotspec(m): 10:36pm
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by menthane: 10:36pm
Those guys will cucumber u....beware!
|Re: Peter Okoye, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan & Others Party With Miss Nigeria 2016 by fhelihx: 10:36pm
Flavour's food
I Feel Cheated. I Should Have Won- Grace Ndam / Is Davido A Illuminati Member / If Wishes Where Ponmo, Which Of Thes Hot Chicks Wil U Love To Take Home (picture
Viewing this topic: uist, Physika(m), bossGeh(f), Suspect33(m), Calculux95, Lordsocrates, MKKO, HegenIkomkeh(m), bjhaid, deeoh(m), 9jaflaver, pweetyoge(f), rattlesnake(m), Shiru84, Smarty98, SuccessGee(m), Lanre4uonly(m), edlion57(m), tonyfrancis99(m), Gasout(m), Onyi4live(m), robay(m), Mirror97, chynie, dljbd1(m), mezutalia(m), bollyrozzy16, joepepsy and 121 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6