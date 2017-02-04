₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by Dotman23(m): 3:22pm
Haters... I come again....... We won 3.0.. They won 3.1.. Arsenal win on aggregate... 4.3... Up GUNNERS
5 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by CaptPlanet(m): 3:22pm
Kx:
YO! THEY SHOULD GIVE US ALEXIS SO WE CAN TURN HIM INTO A WORLD BEATER HE REALLY IS, LIKE WE DID WITH PEDRO. YOU CAN KEEP THE REST
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by demolinka(m): 3:22pm
The Giroud dilemma...
Smh
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by femi4(m): 3:22pm
bettercreature:Not that easy, in the 6yard box, a header for that matter
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by bettercreature(m): 3:23pm
Wenger actually need to go otherwise this team will never win anything
Now they much start chasing top 4 as usual
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by Dotman23(m): 3:23pm
uzolexis:well.. 3.1 now oops
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by Fifthcolumnist(m): 3:23pm
Shedysworld:before u call me plastic fan note that I've had their back since 2006. And hw have they repaid me? with bullshit every year. abeg I don port
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by edwife(f): 3:23pm
UP Blues!
7 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by Bahddo(m): 3:23pm
Arsenal na dodo. Very useless team.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by aieromon(m): 3:23pm
Full time
CHE 3-1 ARS
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by izombie(m): 3:24pm
Time to go arsene. Sekem sekem
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by newyorks(m): 3:24pm
0b10010011:my brodaaaaa we rock mehn.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by hyfr: 3:24pm
edwife:u wicked.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by steveturner24(m): 3:24pm
Chelsea Biko nu, ejoor Na, do do, kawuku, have pity Na, arsenal Na your younger brother from the same mama and same papa. No go kill am finish oh ... No bi the day pikin break bottle of oil Na him you go remind am.. arsenal will change. Abeg if them nor change you fit beat hell loss from them when them disappoint you again ... All arsenal fan should just balm their mouth oh.. Chelsea una big broda dey vex oh ...
4 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by Jacksparr0w127: 3:24pm
AyamConfidence:Hahahaha did you see that 'Enough is Enough' banner from the Arsenal fan?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by encryptjay(m): 3:25pm
Great match Unquestionable 3 points acquired.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by vicade(m): 3:25pm
ceejay4real:
Arsenal Lost. Wel played Chelsea. Back to top four fight for arsenal. Gunners for Life.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by femi4(m): 3:25pm
Dotman23:Typical excuse from yeye gunner
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by fredoooooo: 3:25pm
edwife:
Edddddyyyyyyy
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by SirWere(m): 3:26pm
Edenoscar:Win some, lose some.... E dey happen sha
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by Brestar(f): 3:27pm
Where are the Arsenal fans?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by Shedysworld(m): 3:27pm
Fifthcolumnist:Oh I see , just 2006.
We've been there years before that, and we ain't leaving
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by Lifezhead: 3:27pm
Pay back time
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by izombie(m): 3:27pm
The commentator just said what i have been telling arsenal fans. The owners are in it just for the profit. As long as arsene wenger keeps getting champions league money for them, they'll never sack him. Up chelsea jare.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by Olubukola16(f): 3:28pm
Lucaz:Leave me jor! I'm "angrily" angry. .
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by Shedysworld(m): 3:28pm
Brestar:Proud Arsenal fan
Up Gunners!!!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by Brestar(f): 3:28pm
Dotman23:Are you serious? You see the losers mentality? What a guy!
3 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by optional1(f): 3:28pm
CaptPlanet:
sweetie e dey sweet me for belle oh..
Wo Won
assnal fans were una dey.
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by Olubukola16(f): 3:28pm
Ijaya123:Whatever!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by edwife(f): 3:28pm
fredoooooo:
Another one for us, The league is ours!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by Crownadex(m): 3:28pm
So all those witchcraft still dey follw arsenal .... anyway I'm outta here. mtchww
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 by antigunners: 3:29pm
rilwayne001,demmzy15,lexiconkabir,aminat508 come and celebrate with me
