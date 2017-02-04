Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 (18868 Views)

Haters... I come again....... We won 3.0.. They won 3.1.. Arsenal win on aggregate... 4.3... Up GUNNERS 5 Likes

Kx:

Plastic is d best word to describe Arsenal players.

Strolling as if nothing is at stake.

Sanchex forming Messi and looking down on other players like he is in a different class.

Ozil non existent.

Walcot should nt even have started.



MMM is even better than AFC.

Suffer the same fate year after year, yet they remain unbelievably dogged.

AFC shud change name to 4th position FC.







YO! THEY SHOULD GIVE US ALEXIS SO WE CAN TURN HIM INTO A WORLD BEATER HE REALLY IS, LIKE WE DID WITH PEDRO. YOU CAN KEEP THE REST YO! THEY SHOULD GIVE US ALEXIS SO WE CAN TURN HIM INTO A WORLD BEATER HE REALLY IS, LIKE WE DID WITH PEDRO. YOU CAN KEEP THE REST 2 Likes

The Giroud dilemma...

Smh

bettercreature:

He should have punched it away,it was his fault Not that easy, in the 6yard box, a header for that matter Not that easy, in the 6yard box, a header for that matter

Wenger actually need to go otherwise this team will never win anything

Now they much start chasing top 4 as usual 3 Likes 1 Share

uzolexis:





Well, it's 3-0 now so..... well.. 3.1 now oops well.. 3.1 now oops

Shedysworld:



Plastic fan

Even if they flog us 100- Gunners for life! before u call me plastic fan note that I've had their back since 2006. And hw have they repaid me? with bullshit every year. abeg I don port before u call me plastic fan note that I've had their back since 2006. And hw have they repaid me? with bullshit every year. abeg I don port 2 Likes







UP Blues! UP Blues! 7 Likes

Arsenal na dodo. Very useless team.

Full time



CHE 3-1 ARS 2 Likes

Time to go arsene. Sekem sekem 2 Likes

0b10010011:





Oluwa is invovled...

Outright rape..! my brodaaaaa we rock mehn. my brodaaaaa we rock mehn.

edwife:

ARSENAL







u wicked. u wicked.

Chelsea Biko nu, ejoor Na, do do, kawuku, have pity Na, arsenal Na your younger brother from the same mama and same papa. No go kill am finish oh ... No bi the day pikin break bottle of oil Na him you go remind am.. arsenal will change. Abeg if them nor change you fit beat hell loss from them when them disappoint you again ... All arsenal fan should just balm their mouth oh.. Chelsea una big broda dey vex oh ... 4 Likes

AyamConfidence:

Mr specialist in failure coach Hahahaha did you see that 'Enough is Enough' banner from the Arsenal fan? Hahahaha did you see that 'Enough is Enough' banner from the Arsenal fan? 1 Like 1 Share

Great match Unquestionable 3 points acquired.

ceejay4real:





Arsenal will surely lose! #bittertruth!

Arsenal Lost. Wel played Chelsea. Back to top four fight for arsenal. Gunners for Life. Arsenal Lost. Wel played Chelsea. Back to top four fight for arsenal. Gunners for Life. 1 Like 2 Shares

Dotman23:

Haters... I come again....... We won 3.0.. They won 3.1.. Arsenal win on aggregate... 4.3... Up GUNNERS Typical excuse from yeye gunner Typical excuse from yeye gunner 8 Likes 1 Share

edwife:







UP Blues!

Edddddyyyyyyy Edddddyyyyyyy 1 Like

Edenoscar:



do i smell frustration Win some, lose some.... E dey happen sha Win some, lose some.... E dey happen sha

Where are the Arsenal fans?

Fifthcolumnist:



before u call me plastic fan note that I've had their back since 2006. And hw have they repaid me? with bullshit every year. abeg I don port Oh I see , just 2006.

We've been there years before that, and we ain't leaving Oh I see , just 2006.We've been there years before that, and we ain't leaving 2 Likes

Pay back time 3 Likes 1 Share

The commentator just said what i have been telling arsenal fans. The owners are in it just for the profit. As long as arsene wenger keeps getting champions league money for them, they'll never sack him. Up chelsea jare. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Lucaz:

oya come lemme cuddle you



let enjoy defeat together Leave me jor! I'm "angrily" angry. . Leave me jor! I'mangry. 1 Like

Brestar:

Where are the Arsenal fans? Proud Arsenal fan

Up Gunners!!! Proud Arsenal fanUp Gunners!!!

Dotman23:

Haters... I come again....... We won 3.0.. They won 3.1.. Arsenal win on aggregate... 4.3... Up GUNNERS Are you serious? You see the losers mentality? What a guy! Are you serious? You see the losers mentality? What a guy! 3 Likes

CaptPlanet:

Good first half. We could have been 2 up but its still not over.





We need to kill this game off early in the 2nd half.





Optiona

, I hope you're enjoying yourself baby.







sweetie e dey sweet me for belle oh..



Wo Won

assnal fans were una dey. sweetie e dey sweet me for belle oh..Wo Wonassnal fans were una dey. 1 Like

Ijaya123:



But you just said anything can happen? Whatever! Whatever!

fredoooooo:





Edddddyyyyyyy

Another one for us, The league is ours! Another one for us, The league is ours! 3 Likes 1 Share

So all those witchcraft still dey follw arsenal .... anyway I'm outta here. mtchww 2 Likes