|Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by TunezMediaBlog: 7:31am
Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus and her hubby, Daniel Ademinokan hosted Hyacinth Idibia, the younger brother of Nigeria music legend, 2Face Idibia.
Hyacinth like his brother is also an artiste albeit not as popular as 2face.
Hyacinth who also goes by the name HI-Idibia was snapped preparing the barbeque with Daniel at the celebrity couple's home in United State during the long Xmas holiday
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by TunezMediaBlog: 7:35am
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by Kingxway: 7:35am
Ok
How many fvck was given?
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by DozieInc(m): 7:40am
Ok
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by opeyemiieblog(m): 7:43am
Annie will b like....little known broda b warned
1 Like
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by januzajj: 7:47am
We wont give a f*ck as far as it's news like this that is being push to front-page
17 Likes
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by IykeChukz(m): 7:58am
Stella, who do you twerk for most?
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by CplusJason(m): 8:20am
He looks like a chronic weed smoker.
Highcinth Indeed.
2 Likes
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by fpeter(f): 9:19am
So this na news?
2 Likes
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by Primusinterpares(m): 9:19am
How does this removes 9ja from ressession
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by saint047(m): 9:20am
Nice one
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by richidinho(m): 9:20am
she iz tapping from the success that runs in the Idibia's family
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by askibee(m): 9:21am
wats with nairalanders and giving Bleep this new year?
somebody EPP me o
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by dazekid(m): 9:21am
Interesting
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by KayodeAjani: 9:22am
How does this resolve this reccession?or the cabals that hijacked Buharis Government?
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by avaa(m): 9:22am
Sometimes you don't know if this is LIB or Gossip land!
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by Oluwalosheleyi(m): 9:23am
This is when the idgaf crew should rush in. Cos any1 who gives a flying shi// about this should be slapped.
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by clydedaniels(m): 9:24am
Sooo?
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by martineverest(m): 9:25am
stella damasus' husband?...all i see is doris' husband
2 Likes
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by yeezyquan: 9:25am
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by SweetJoystick(m): 9:25am
Wetin suppose come happen?
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by Pilot4Airbus: 9:26am
God go punish all the mods here
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by jazinogold(m): 9:26am
wait how his that affect the price of my android bb charger?
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:28am
Ok but seriously how does this news add to my knowledge
OP quantinue oooo
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by wisdomprof: 9:29am
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by Auntielinda(f): 9:29am
News ?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by takenadoh: 9:29am
them suppose say hosting Bleep idibia 2faces brother, instead of writing like the guy no get name
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by princeakins(m): 9:30am
comes in... boring
goes out....
1 Like
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by dahunsy(m): 9:31am
Coughs*** clear throat# the science stella is using for this guy is waxing stronger
1 Like
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by mediocre(m): 9:36am
Husband snatcher
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by Mikkystorm: 9:36am
And on the other hand, our friends in the jungle have something to say....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother by SIRmanjar: 9:38am
Weak hosting.Dem giv am African cup of nation hosting instead of world cup hosting.See de small roasted chicken sef,only me fit clear dat chicken.
