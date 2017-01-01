Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car (16850 Views)

The former runner-up of Mr Nigeria shared this piece of advice with a photo of his Convertible Camaro with the customised plate number 'Actor'.



See below...



https://www.instagram.com/p/BO2VZCujjbz/?hl=en



Nigerian movie star, Alex Ekubo cleared his followers never to compare themselves with others as people will always have better cars, better homes, better spouse.The former runner-up of Mr Nigeria shared this piece of advice with a photo of his Convertible Camaro with the customised plate number 'Actor'.See below...















This is lovely

The Dodge Camaro





Thats the 2012 model BTW.. My dream car.. .Thats the 2012 model BTW.. 1 Like

dz guy is really handsome........ mine has to be Mercedes

See him wack number plate - ACTOR 5 Likes





But hope he has health and retirement insurance



Because 'broke folk' can't come and be donating money for any surgery of his in the future



In other news...





No be to buy Camaro wey match your slippers..... na to maintain am ...don't let that beast become a liability to you brother Congrats to himBut hope he has health and retirement insuranceBecause 'broke folk' can't come and be donating money for any surgery of his in the futureIn other news...No be to buy Camaro wey match your slippers..... na to maintain am ...don't let that beast become a liability to you brother 11 Likes 1 Share

sure guy

is that a Camaro

Nice one Bro... Am grinding in silence BABA let my success make the noise for me ......never giving up until all my niggis put out in the latest Benz ...

Now playing .... Smoking loud in the a Benz 1 Like 1 Share

Chevrolet

nice

The guy nor handsome just basic 9 Likes

Fine guy wearing a fine dress with a fine car...dats kul

Nice.

Nice.



But... 3 Likes 1 Share

Trying so hard to give a Bleep 15 Likes 3 Shares

Nice car



People should listen to his advice he is speaking from experience. There is a lot of pressure being a 'celebrity' in naija and u don't really know the true stories

Mikylopez:

dz guy is really handsome........ mine has to be Mercedes Really handsome? No you are not looking at him. You are looking at the car Really handsome? No you are not looking at him. You are looking at the car 3 Likes

Wow

How that one take concern us self.







. BOSS I'm the. BOSS

Where is the "Give-a-Bleep" crew? Here's something for you

Convertible...as in like Batman's car that converts to bike or like the Transformers...





I don't understand Convertible...as in like Batman's car that converts to bike or like the Transformers...I don't understand 1 Like

It is new year oooo! Bad belle everywhere!It is new year oooo!