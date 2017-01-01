₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by TunezMedia: 7:38am
Nigerian movie star, Alex Ekubo cleared his followers never to compare themselves with others as people will always have better cars, better homes, better spouse.
The former runner-up of Mr Nigeria shared this piece of advice with a photo of his Convertible Camaro with the customised plate number 'Actor'.
See below...
https://www.instagram.com/p/BO2VZCujjbz/?hl=en
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/01/nollywood-actor-alex-ekubo-flaunts-his.html
5 Likes
|Re: Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by opeyemiieblog(m): 7:39am
keep rocking it bro
For fast updates from praizeblog....í ½í±
Follow this link to join my WhatsApp group: https:///AFE8CXPm39EFkWmj78XpJL
|Re: Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by Kingxway: 7:57am
This is lovely
|Re: Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by CrazyScientist: 10:26am
My dream car.. . The Dodge Camaro
Thats the 2012 model BTW..
1 Like
|Re: Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by Mikylopez(f): 2:16pm
dz guy is really handsome........ mine has to be Mercedes
|Re: Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by chemystery: 3:23pm
See him wack number plate - ACTOR
5 Likes
|Re: Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by buygala(m): 3:24pm
Congrats to him
But hope he has health and retirement insurance
Because 'broke folk' can't come and be donating money for any surgery of his in the future
In other news...
No be to buy Camaro wey match your slippers..... na to maintain am ...don't let that beast become a liability to you brother
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by dapatro: 3:24pm
sure guy
|Re: Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by Coyotejack(m): 3:24pm
is that a Camaro
|Re: Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by amclimax(m): 3:24pm
Nice one Bro... Am grinding in silence BABA let my success make the noise for me ......never giving up until all my niggis put out in the latest Benz ...
Now playing .... Smoking loud in the a Benz
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by gurunlocker: 3:24pm
Chevrolet
|Re: Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by Oyind17: 3:25pm
Okies
|Re: Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by Bigajeff(m): 3:25pm
nice
|Re: Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by ireneony(f): 3:25pm
The guy nor handsome just basic
9 Likes
|Re: Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by Janetessy(f): 3:25pm
Seen
|Re: Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by maxi225(m): 3:25pm
Fine guy wearing a fine dress with a fine car...dats kul
|Re: Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by Divay22(f): 3:25pm
|Re: Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by shugaplum(f): 3:25pm
Nice.
|Re: Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by tintingz(m): 3:26pm
Nice.
But...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by ekesoft(m): 3:26pm
Trying so hard to give a Bleep
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by atilla(m): 3:26pm
Nice car
People should listen to his advice he is speaking from experience. There is a lot of pressure being a 'celebrity' in naija and u don't really know the true stories
|Re: Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by chemystery: 3:26pm
Mikylopez:Really handsome? No you are not looking at him. You are looking at the car
3 Likes
|Re: Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by JewelRegi: 3:26pm
Wow
|Re: Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by Untainted007: 3:26pm
How that one take concern us self.
|Re: Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by MrIcredible: 3:27pm
I'm the
. BOSS
|Re: Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by FANE4Naija: 3:30pm
Where is the "Give-a-Bleep" crew? Here's something for you
|Re: Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by Bluezy13(m): 3:30pm
TunezMedia:
Convertible...as in like Batman's car that converts to bike or like the Transformers...
I don't understand
1 Like
|Re: Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by iamawara(m): 3:31pm
Ok
|Re: Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by omoadeleye(m): 3:32pm
uhm
|Re: Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by Lilimax(f): 3:32pm
Bad belle everywhere!
It is new year oooo!
|Re: Alexx Ekubo And His Customised Convertible Car by LesbianBoy(m): 3:32pm
MrIcredible:
Hope you are fat like rick ross before calling your self "The Boss"
Because na small thing dey let me vex
1 Like
