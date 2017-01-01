Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos (5553 Views)

Residents say it is the second time the man has climbed the high tension electricity pole and demanded money.



A frustrated man climbed and sat on a high tension pole for hours in Ashanti Region, Ghana causing total electricity outage in the community and surrounding areas. The man who refused to come down -demanded huge amount of money from the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and/or the community.Residents say it is the second time the man has climbed the high tension electricity pole and demanded money.

Bros please don't come down 8 Likes 1 Share

recession everywhere

end time man. death never hungry u well

Op the heading should be a guy suffering



There's a part of region here in Nigeria that will take it as flawless...



But I believe that where it happens now, they'll respond to him intelligently.





Let's continue to attach value to every life.

@ANGELSWEETLIPS COME AND CARRY YOUR BROTHER OH.

Laugh no gree me type wetin I be won type. Wetin person no go see 4 Likes

Laugh no gree me type wetin I be won type. Wetin person no go see



As in eeh





That guy d craze ooo..... D cheat only works in American play station, not in Nigeria na...... Lol









This issue no hard at all...





Let him stay dere for 3 days mk I see if hunger no go chase am down.







Ds kind ppl dey sweet to beat.

As in eeh





I dey tell you bro. That guy must be joking, because even if he stays there for two years, nobody cares. Nobody gives a fvck in Naija

I dey tell you bro. That guy must be joking, because even if he stays there for two years, nobody cares. Nobody gives a fvck in Naija

See what Buhari caused. Please dont come after me o. He has transferred recession to Ghana. Very soon the whole world will be in recession. 6 Likes

See what Buhari caused.

You are cursed with Buhari name ni?

IDIIOTS EVERYWHERE 1 Like

you have chosen a bad day to climb dat thing cus.... 2 Likes

Thank God no be Nigeria... Dey will impeach buhari tomorrow.



People wey MMM freeze their account with their last kobo no go try this for nigga



hmmm 1 Like

It can only happen in Africa

Na Wa o.

They should arrest him for taking himself hostage, they shouldn't negotiate with a terrorist. Nonsense

They should check him in to a mental institution 1 Like

Buhari has corrupted all the African leaders....now recession don reach Ghana wey common people dey manage dey run go

Buhari has corrupted all the African leaders....now recession don reach Ghana wey common people dey manage dey run go

See what Buhari caused. Please dont come after me o. He has transferred recession to Ghana. Very soon the whole world will be in recession.

Members of the Association for the Enshrinement of (President and CinC) Buhari as a Living Divinity (AFTEOBALD), I dey hail o!



Members of the Association for the Enshrinement of (President and CinC) Buhari as a Living Divinity (AFTEOBALD), I dey hail o!How is the fund raising for your Daura shrine going on?

Mad peeps everywhere

Mk dem giv am pure water and call nepa2 switch on power. @least he is famous nw : wetin mk nigerians do

