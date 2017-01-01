₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by dainformant(m): 7:41am
A frustrated man climbed and sat on a high tension pole for hours in Ashanti Region, Ghana causing total electricity outage in the community and surrounding areas. The man who refused to come down -demanded huge amount of money from the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and/or the community.
Residents say it is the second time the man has climbed the high tension electricity pole and demanded money.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/frustrated-man-climbs-high-tension-pole.html
Video >>>
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S16WFHl6OVc
|Re: Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by sarrki(m): 7:41am
Bros please don't come down
|Re: Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by dainformant(m): 7:42am
|Re: Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 7:43am
recession everywhere
|Re: Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 7:44am
end time man. death never hungry u well
|Re: Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by sarrki(m): 7:45am
Op the heading should be a guy suffering
From one of the schizophrenia
|Re: Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by IykeChukz(m): 7:46am
There's a part of region here in Nigeria that will take it as flawless...
But I believe that where it happens now, they'll respond to him intelligently.
Let's continue to attach value to every life.
|Re: Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by kheengjay(m): 7:47am
#singng ........ THIS IS SUPER STORY LOL
@ANGELSWEETLIPS COME AND CARRY YOUR BROTHER OH.
|Re: Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by Kingxway: 7:52am
Laugh no gree me type wetin I be won type. Wetin person no go see
|Re: Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by benedictnsi(m): 8:07am
Kingxway:
As in eeh
Hahahahaha hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha
That guy d craze ooo..... D cheat only works in American play station, not in Nigeria na...... Lol
|Re: Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by yomi007k(m): 8:08am
This issue no hard at all...
Let him stay dere for 3 days mk I see if hunger no go chase am down.
Ds kind ppl dey sweet to beat.
|Re: Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by Kingxway: 9:22am
benedictnsi:I dey tell you bro. That guy must be joking, because even if he stays there for two years, nobody cares. Nobody gives a fvck in Naija
|Re: Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by recievesense: 10:13am
Kingxway:
|Re: Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by czaratwork: 10:14am
See what Buhari caused. Please dont come after me o. He has transferred recession to Ghana. Very soon the whole world will be in recession.
|Re: Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by moscobabs(m): 10:14am
czaratwork:
You are cursed with Buhari name ni?
|Re: Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by ZACHIE: 10:14am
IDIIOTS EVERYWHERE
|Re: Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by qualityGod(m): 10:15am
|Re: Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by snezBaba: 10:16am
you have chosen a bad day to climb dat thing cus....
|Re: Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by obembet(m): 10:16am
Thank God no be Nigeria... Dey will impeach buhari tomorrow.
People wey MMM freeze their account with their last kobo no go try this for nigga
Wait oo
Abi MMM don freeze Ghana account ?
|Re: Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by lexoft(m): 10:16am
hmmm
|Re: Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:16am
|Re: Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by atirolu(m): 10:16am
It can only happen in Africa
|Re: Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by otemanuduno: 10:16am
Na Wa o.
|Re: Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by habebe1(m): 10:16am
They should arrest him for taking himself hostage, they shouldn't negotiate with a terrorist. Nonsense
|Re: Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by Defaramade(m): 10:16am
They should check him in to a mental institution
|Re: Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by teozey111(m): 10:16am
Buhari has corrupted all the African leaders....now recession don reach Ghana wey common people dey manage dey run go
|Re: Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by 9jakohai(m): 10:17am
teozey111:
czaratwork:
Members of the Association for the Enshrinement of (President and CinC) Buhari as a Living Divinity (AFTEOBALD), I dey hail o!
How is the fund raising for your Daura shrine going on?
|Re: Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by Rextayne: 10:17am
Mad peeps everywhere
|Re: Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by mradonis(m): 10:17am
Mk dem giv am pure water and call nepa2 switch on power. @least he is famous nw : wetin mk nigerians do
|Re: Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by ademoladeji(m): 10:17am
Lmfao
|Re: Ghanaian Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down. Photos by Femich18(m): 10:18am
Nobody should give him money, let him stay there nah
teozey111:Why not just keep quiet if you have nothing sensible to say
