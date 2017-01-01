₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by TunezMediaBlog: 7:41am
Nollywood star, Tayo Sobola got a brand new G-Wagon as a birthday gift late last month during her party.
The shocked actress who was busy asking who gave her the car in the footage shared online was escorted by guest out of the birthday party to where her new ride was parked in the lot waiting for her.
The kind hearted fellow that dashed the Nollywood diva the exotic ride still remains unknown.
See snapshots from the video below...
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/01/photos-of-actress-tayo-sobola-receiving.html
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by TunezMediaBlog: 7:44am
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by Kingxway: 7:51am
This is lovely
But
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 7:58am
tank God for her
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by benedictnsi(m): 8:03am
All these guys weh d buy all these things for these ladies...... Make una pity our condition na Abeg
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by Pilot4Airbus: 9:30am
Good,
But God will punish the mod that gave me ban.
Nairaland dey do new year resolution, Wetin person no go see.
If una vex me, I go hack this forum, rubbish.
When the mod join nairaland sef, e no dey fear face.
I dey vex!
What nonsense
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by veekid(m): 9:30am
graduated olosho! Where her Belle sef? Abi she don born?
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by KayodeAjani: 9:30am
Cool,but i cant start using what i dont know d source of the Money!What if na blood Money?
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by fpeter(f): 9:31am
After they'll say there's recession in the country.
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by Vin4favour(m): 9:31am
ok
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by GoggleB(m): 9:31am
As if she didn't know who gave it.
Hot pvssy Hot Cars..
New logo.
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by babs2aroks: 9:31am
Beautiful exterior and a bit disappointing interior. Thats what you get upgrading a 2004 G-wagon to 2013 G 63 AMG. The least model to do an upgrade should be a 2008 which comes standard with a factory reverse camera and an updated interior.
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by Pavore9: 9:31am
I thought she is engaged, abi anoda person is interested?
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by wisdomprof: 9:32am
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by pxjosh: 9:32am
veekid:Hater spotted
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by Junior66(m): 9:32am
She didn't know who gifted her de ride? This is the result of having too many rich lovers.
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by LEOSIRSIR(m): 9:32am
hummmmm
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by Topisko: 9:32am
All dis kind lie i no dey 1 hear............ how she go say she no who give her CAR....
Abi she no want make we know say na her Shu....... Dad......y ??
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by ilynem(m): 9:33am
So somebody just gave her the car and no one knows who he is? Hia! And I am here looking for subscription money
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by LEOSIRSIR(m): 9:33am
veekid:
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by jazinogold(m): 9:33am
naim person dy gift him girl friend with a slap
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by KingAfo(m): 9:34am
All na format. G wagon ko G spot ni
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by SaintzPeter(m): 9:34am
seen..✔
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by blackjah(m): 9:35am
this olosho know who give am joor
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by Ahmadgani(m): 9:35am
g wagon has become pure water. #gifted anyhow
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by gazmann(m): 9:35am
Hold the closest metal to you Aunty and swear you don't know the donor
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by duni04(m): 9:36am
Government official mosdef. He enjoyed her "thing" so much last time that he had to appreciate her...without revealing his true identity of course.
This is where our hospital and roads money is going - to appreciate exquisite oloshos.
1 Like
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by BlueRayDick: 9:36am
Not my concernment
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by kesikeller(m): 9:36am
Girls and make up hmmm
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by BCISLTD: 9:36am
I was there..she didn't believe it...senator money
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by Rita1982(f): 9:36am
What surprised me is that she didn't even know who brought it. Kudos to her
Re: Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 9:36am
I knew this gurl back then in OOU
Political science department
It's only in Naija that someone dashes you a car worth millions and you don't even know the donor but you still go ahead and collect the gift
