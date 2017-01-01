Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tayo Sobola Receiving Her G-Wagon Birthday Gift (Photos) (10945 Views)

The shocked actress who was busy asking who gave her the car in the footage shared online was escorted by guest out of the birthday party to where her new ride was parked in the lot waiting for her.



The kind hearted fellow that dashed the Nollywood diva the exotic ride still remains unknown.



See snapshots from the video below...



This is lovely





But 13 Likes

tank God for her

Abeg All these guys weh d buy all these things for these ladies...... Make una pity our condition naAbeg 5 Likes

Good,



But God will punish the mod that gave me ban.

Nairaland dey do new year resolution, Wetin person no go see.



If una vex me, I go hack this forum, rubbish.



When the mod join nairaland sef, e no dey fear face.



I dey vex!

What nonsense 8 Likes 1 Share

graduated olosho! Where her Belle sef? Abi she don born?

Cool,but i cant start using what i dont know d source of the Money!What if na blood Money?

After they'll say there's recession in the country.

ok

As if she didn't know who gave it.

Hot pvssy Hot Cars..

New logo.

Beautiful exterior and a bit disappointing interior. Thats what you get upgrading a 2004 G-wagon to 2013 G 63 AMG. The least model to do an upgrade should be a 2008 which comes standard with a factory reverse camera and an updated interior. 4 Likes 1 Share

I thought she is engaged, abi anoda person is interested?

veekid:

graduated olosho! Where her Belle sef? Abi she don born? Hater spotted Hater spotted 4 Likes

She didn't know who gifted her de ride? This is the result of having too many rich lovers. 1 Like

hummmmm





Abi she no want make we know say na her Shu....... Dad......y ?? All dis kind lie i no dey 1 hear............ how she go say she no who give her CAR....Abi she no want make we know say na her Shu....... Dad......y?? 1 Like

So somebody just gave her the car and no one knows who he is? Hia! And I am here looking for subscription money



veekid:

graduated olosho! Where her Belle sef? Abi she don born?





naim person dy gift him girl friend with a slap naim person dy gift him girl friend with a slap

All na format. G wagon ko G spot ni 6 Likes 1 Share

seen..✔

this olosho know who give am joor

g wagon has become pure water. #gifted anyhow

Hold the closest metal to you Aunty and swear you don't know the donor

Government official mosdef. He enjoyed her "thing" so much last time that he had to appreciate her...without revealing his true identity of course.

This is where our hospital and roads money is going - to appreciate exquisite oloshos. 1 Like

Not my concernment 3 Likes 1 Share

Girls and make up hmmm

I was there..she didn't believe it...senator money I was there..she didn't believe it...senator money

What surprised me is that she didn't even know who brought it. Kudos to her