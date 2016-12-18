₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,720,838 members, 3,291,552 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 January 2017 at 10:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) (8873 Views)
Juliet Ibrahim's Sister Gets Engaged (photos) / Happy Birthday Omotola ! Nollywood Superstar Actress Turns 37 Today (Photos) / Helen Paul Celebrates Birthday As She Turns 37 Years (1) (2) (3) (4)
|A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by inspire700(m): 8:24am
Kemi Adetiba is so used to prayers for her nuptials, it's more hilarious than offensive to her. Another fan has taken it upon herself to send a special prayer to God on her behalf, asking that the video director gets engaged as she turn 37 on January 8.
Adetiba who found the post rather amusing shared it on social media, noting that she had been wondering when the marriage prayers would come as it has become a norm.
The music video mavin is part of an ever increasing list of Nigerian celebrities who do not believe that marriage completes them and are comfortable being single.
Of course, Nigerians do not see it that way and will continue to hound them until they are happily (or unhappily) settled in the homes of their husbands.
SOURCE: http://www.gistpark.com/2017/01/a-fan-prays-video-director-kemi-adetiba.html
|Re: A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by veekid(m): 9:10am
her engagement; her life!
Wor were you doing at your twenties? Now at 37; menopause is knocking, you're now praying for magic......
1 Like
|Re: A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by nnaemmy(m): 9:10am
wow
|Re: A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by fpeter(f): 9:10am
Lol
|Re: A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by ayodejijoshua(m): 9:11am
make she can marry me at least am single and searching
1 Like
|Re: A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by chimdi101: 9:11am
But wetin concern them?
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by Category1: 9:11am
Abeg shey na only me no understand this topic
1 Like
|Re: A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by Rita1982(f): 9:12am
I guess she's related to Linda
|Re: A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by yomibelle(f): 9:12am
the temptation to join the IDGAF crew is becoming too much wt each thread
13 Likes
|Re: A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by femi4(m): 9:12am
Maltina fit help her secure one
1 Like
|Re: A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by Defaramade(m): 9:13am
I almost gave a fùck until I was attacked and robbed of all the fùcks I had...
9 Likes
|Re: A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by Topisko: 9:13am
BUT am single.......... when she reach Menopos..... she go engage..
|Re: A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by casdoruche: 9:15am
Wetin concern us
Government should do empowerment of you
Because you go hopeless and come hopeless
|Re: A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by CeenoEvu: 9:15am
I love her attitude about the whole thing.
1 Like
|Re: A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by adetayo234: 9:15am
the problem is that most of these girls set unrealistic and unreasonable standards that have their origins and inspirations from Telemundo
They don't know that those things happening in Telemundo rarely happen in real life
8 Likes
|Re: A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by Bisjosh(f): 9:15am
Men are scared of commitment
2 Likes
|Re: A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by SIRmanjar: 9:16am
Most of all dis single ladies wey no dey reason marriage matta be lesbianz or coded okpos.
2 Likes
|Re: A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by askibee(m): 9:16am
dere is more to wat meets the eye.....she no wan marry una think say e normal, one person will say its is our mentality(Africans).....issokay, but let's look at it dis way multiplication is a law from God, dere are so many ministry, if u can't preach d word of God born generations who will, marry and multiply.
single ladies una case dey heaven o.
1 Like
|Re: A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by ItsTheBachelor: 9:16am
Rita1982:You don marry?
1 Like
|Re: A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by ulster: 9:16am
50TH EARNERS OFFERS 100% PROFIT ON YOUR CAPITAL IN 5DAYS.
Participants provide help of #50,000 and receive #100,000 IN 5DAYS with an equity of 10,000 which is non refundable or 100,000 to get 200,000 in 5days with equity fee of 20,000 naira non refundable ..
ITS BIGGER, ITS BETTER AND ABOVE ALL ITS STABLE AND SUSTAINABLE BECAUSE HERE AT 50TH EARNERS, WE RECOGNISE YOUR IMPORTANCE IN OUR MUTUAL PROGRESS AND WE'LL DO OUR BEST TO MAKE ALL OUR POCKETS 100% LARGER AT THE END OF EVERYDAY..
JOIN US TODAY BY CLICKING ON THE LINKS BELOW
https://telegram.me/joinchat/D-KlNUEiXHtsC58QvNFZjw
https://www.facebook.com/fiftyth.earners?fref=ts
|Re: A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by wakes(m): 9:17am
She might have been waiting for the RIGHT MAN.
|Re: A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by Princess4ng(f): 9:17am
Them no get problem
|Re: A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by KingAfo(m): 9:17am
At 37?
God will locate you hmmm!!!
That Mikel Obi picture please.
|Re: A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by askibee(m): 9:18am
Bisjosh:really?
pls where did you read, see or hear say men are scared of commitments?
|Re: A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by teozey111(m): 9:21am
hmmm ...ok
|Re: A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by ItsTheBachelor: 9:21am
At 37 she looks younger than Munachi at 27.
|Re: A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by victorvezx(m): 9:21am
I swear, I will happily impregnate her
1 Like
|Re: A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by KingAfo(m): 9:22am
adetayo234:you are very correct.
1 Like
|Re: A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by KayodeAjani: 9:23am
ok
|Re: A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by jazinogold(m): 9:23am
She will get married wen the recession is over
2 Likes
|Re: A Fan Prays Kemi Adetiba Gets Engaged As She Turns 37 (PHOTOS) by Pilot4Airbus: 9:24am
How can someone know the mod who brought this to front page.
Because God will punish you all.
Young girl takes a selfie in her dirty room, see how the photos were edited... / 18+ Photos : Ghanaian Tv Host, Afia Schwarzenegger Nakked Picture Lands Online / Rita Dominic & Ramsey Nouah On FAB Magazine
Viewing this topic: Nwogbe, SONFGOD12, Oroade, Emperorone(m), Friedyokes, jibsiddy456, FunkyMetahuman, blaqorbit(m), zhanny16, Eddufy(m), Infamous(m), sunbestie(f), IdiAmin2(m), igwedaboss(m), zynellsmum(f), HVILLE, mapet, gbegemaster(m), spygame and 58 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15