Adetiba who found the post rather amusing shared it on social media, noting that she had been wondering when the marriage prayers would come as it has become a norm.



The music video mavin is part of an ever increasing list of Nigerian celebrities who do not believe that marriage completes them and are comfortable being single.



Of course, Nigerians do not see it that way and will continue to hound them until they are happily (or unhappily) settled in the homes of their husbands.



her engagement; her life!

Wor were you doing at your twenties? Now at 37; menopause is knocking, you're now praying for magic...... 1 Like

wow

Lol

make she can marry me at least am single and searching 1 Like

But wetin concern them? 10 Likes 1 Share

Abeg shey na only me no understand this topic 1 Like

I guess she's related to Linda

the temptation to join the IDGAF crew is becoming too much wt each thread 13 Likes

Maltina fit help her secure one 1 Like

I almost gave a fùck until I was attacked and robbed of all the fùcks I had... 9 Likes

BUT am single.......... when she reach Menopos..... she go engage..

Wetin concern us

Government should do empowerment of you

Because you go hopeless and come hopeless

I love her attitude about the whole thing. 1 Like

the problem is that most of these girls set unrealistic and unreasonable standards that have their origins and inspirations from Telemundo



They don't know that those things happening in Telemundo rarely happen in real life 8 Likes

Men are scared of commitment 2 Likes

Most of all dis single ladies wey no dey reason marriage matta be lesbianz or coded okpos. 2 Likes

dere is more to wat meets the eye.....she no wan marry una think say e normal, one person will say its is our mentality(Africans).....issokay, but let's look at it dis way multiplication is a law from God, dere are so many ministry, if u can't preach d word of God born generations who will, marry and multiply.





single ladies una case dey heaven o. 1 Like

Rita1982:

I guess she's related to Linda You don marry? You don marry? 1 Like





She might have been waiting for the RIGHT MAN.

Them no get problem

At 37?

God will locate you hmmm!!!

That Mikel Obi picture please.

Bisjosh:

Men are scared of commitment really?



pls where did you read, see or hear say men are scared of commitments? really?pls where did you read, see or hear say men are scared of commitments?

hmmm ...ok

At 37 she looks younger than Munachi at 27.

I swear, I will happily impregnate her 1 Like

adetayo234:

the problem is that most of these girls set unrealistic and unreasonable standards that have their origins and inspirations from Telemundo



They don't know that those things happening in Telemundo rarely happen in real life you are very correct. you are very correct. 1 Like

ok





She will get married wen the recession is over She will get married wen the recession is over 2 Likes