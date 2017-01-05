₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by FantasyTV: 11:05am
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uvKlEwJHajc
This Igbo boy based in Turkey says President Buhari is the best president Nigeria has ever had! Watch
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by lordizak(m): 11:14am
Does he look like one that knows what he is saying? though i agree with him.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by Rextayne: 11:17am
True, eventhough some ipobs dosen't recognise that.
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by seunny4lif(m): 11:18am
I see weed everywhere
Bros pass me the weed after jooor
But
45 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by ojun50: 11:21am
Nt ontil 4years befor i give my judgment
3 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by project8(m): 11:36am
them go insult tire today
5 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by thepeople2020: 11:42am
U SHOULD COME BACK TO NIGERIA AND STAY THEN,LOOKING FOR CHEAP publicity#idiot
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by DropShot: 11:44am
Only insane people think otherwise.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by jomonic: 12:10pm
I hope this man is aware that his Buhari is set to start paying N5000 to the army of unemployed youths in Nigeria with borrowed money. So where does he get his vibe that financial discipline is second nature to Buhari.
7 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by blackpanda: 12:18pm
jomonic:
Cross-
check facts before u blab
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by midol: 12:46pm
We yoruba muslims agree with him. We are sure he will hate Biafra and embrace our turbaned muslims skull so that hunger will not finish us off under brown roof in oshogbo. We need the oil in his land to survive.
He is good ibo boy who support the killing of IPOB and we must hail and beg him to join APC.
18 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by najoke: 12:48pm
midol:midol,i agree with you. We fulani slaves hate hearing the truth, just like we refuse to accept that Ojukwu is a coward who ran away from the battlefield dressed as a woman ........ we need to go hide under our thatched roof so that we will not die of hunger
20 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by jmoore(m): 12:59pm
The zombies have already gathered to masturbate over the news.
In this thread posted on the frontpage http://www.nairaland.com/3555429/information-ministry-spend-n661m-travelling, none of them showed up.
Cowards!!!
Buhari led government the 'best' thief we have ever had. Never in the history of Nigeria have we witnessed a government stealing from her citizens in the name of stamp duty.
Zombies!!!!!
Btw, useless government!!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by ramdris(m): 1:00pm
The guy is high on weed
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by ItsMeAboki(m): 1:04pm
Rextayne:
LOL, they will disown him; some may even claim he is not one of them but Hausa Fulani with an Igbo accent.
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by daprince098(m): 1:06pm
How I wish it is true but on the contrary he's going to be the worst president if things continue in this awkward direction
5 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by able20(m): 1:22pm
The mumu trek across to Turkey in other to escape recession, and from his hiding net (camp) in Turkey he said buhari is the best President
14 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by jomonic: 2:04pm
blackpanda:
you have said nothing
2 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by Demmzy15(m): 2:08pm
midol:Ipod soldier ant!
22 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by allfriends(m): 2:19pm
Which year was he born?, for how long ve he stayed in Nigeria ? , ... He needs to come back home before commenting ... I believe his brain needs a checkup .. Bubu has killed d economy and d Nigerian spirit ... Hunger everywhr
4 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by dosk: 2:43pm
jomonic:
Borrowed from where? If must comment pls use ur HeAd
3 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by Noblesoul123: 3:09pm
Eyaah!
After drinking sea water when his refugee boat capsized, this guy must be truly sick upstairs.
If your IPOB brothers handle you ehn, your eye go neat!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by Janetessy(f): 3:09pm
HOLLYWEED
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by nellybadas: 3:09pm
.
6 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by Thisis2raw: 3:09pm
.
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by Moreoffaith(m): 3:10pm
c
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by mackmanuel: 3:10pm
Those who give a fvck?
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by Vaxt(m): 3:10pm
That's why the mumu enter turkey, cus na turkey brain him carry
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by EternalTruth: 3:10pm
Turkey based afonja man in disguise. Oni iranu
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by frenchwine(m): 3:11pm
How y'all don't seem to recognize the sarcasm in his voice is beyond me.
3 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by Ten12: 3:11pm
If 100 fools tells you that ur doing well will that mean ur really doing well?
2 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Is The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had" - Turkey Based Igbo Man by 0b10010011: 3:11pm
One of the few exposed ones amongs them.
Unlike the Nnamadi Kanu's brainwashed breeds
6 Likes
