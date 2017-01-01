I watched a video on how a desert with virtually no water, was turned into the best city in the world... and I thought, to myself, Engineers sat down and thought about the world they lived in, the problems they faced and then turned the place where nobody wants to visit to a place where most people will kill for to get to.



Nigeria has the longest coastal shore in Africa, has an arrays of tourism hotspots across boards, diverse culture with their beautiful celebrations..

Nature has been good with us, we have rare Bad natural occurrences..



but the only problem we have is corruption and bad leadership,our Engineers can't nothing, not even toothpic (the same problem that plagues other African nations) and 55yrs plus, we have not been able to fix any of them, or make fair progress.



And the oil Dubai hv, we hv more, yet instead of using our oil to solve our problems as they did theirs, we are selling it, and using the money to fly there to buy clothes we and things we could produce here and to go to the desert to take selfie.

while our most skilled engineers instead of building others to be like them, fly abroad to slave away building places their kinsmen loot and work their life out to go and spend time in.



Human beings built Dubai, let's also build our Country.. mbok