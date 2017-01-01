₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,720,988 members, 3,291,935 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 January 2017 at 02:09 PM

Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert (10023 Views)

Pre-wedding Photos Of A Couple In School Uniform / Alcohol-loving Nigerian Couple Gets Prewedding Pics Sponsored By Alcohol Brand / Have You Seen These Viral Wedding Photo? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by jesusson22: 11:31am
The pretty wife, Ife, shared the photos from their lovely moments in Dubai on her social media page...



http://www.certifiednaija.com/2017/01/nigerian-couple-takes-birthday.html?m=1

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by jesusson22: 11:31am

2 Likes

Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by Bankalert(m): 11:38am
hot
Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by sorextee(m): 11:41am
U go fear macho man.. Nice pixes..

3 Likes

Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by oldfoolnigger(m): 12:09pm
The man strong o..,me now no fi carry fowl all thanks to hunger

15 Likes

Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by Defaramade(m): 12:15pm
Everything is now viral, why not bacterial, nematodal or fungal? undecided

3 Likes

Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by unclezuma: 12:53pm
grin grin grin grin

Dubai desert

Nigerians and overrated social media lifestyles...
Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by michoim(m): 12:53pm
I hate this photo. Nasty display .
Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by LEOSIRSIR(m): 12:53pm
wink
Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by dayleke(m): 12:53pm
OK O!!!!
Na money dey talk na.....
Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by Kowme6: 12:53pm
Really
Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by Divay22(f): 12:54pm
See something undecided
Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by Mskrisx(f): 12:54pm
Defaramade:
Everything is now viral, why not bacterial, nematodal or fungal? undecided



Chill brah grin grin

1 Like

Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by dragonking3: 12:54pm
Guys, if your eyes went to the puccy in the first picture click like .. grin grin

20 Likes

Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by prince9851(m): 12:54pm
ok
Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by LEOSIRSIR(m): 12:54pm
na your wife?
face front joor

michoim:
I hate this photo. Nasty display .

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by transient123(m): 12:55pm
New trend of displaying immaturity.

Maturity is when you can cope with each other after wedlock.

Tired of all these nonsense these days.

1 Like

Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by adewumiopeyemi(m): 12:55pm
i love dis grin grin grin

Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by hamzia(m): 12:56pm
Nice
Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by ABUZINZU(m): 12:56pm
God i want to visit dubai this year please

1 Like

Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by octopusfreaky(f): 12:56pm
the first pix though...
Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by bi0nics: 12:56pm
undecided undecided
Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by prettythicksme(f): 12:56pm
My guy can carry me like this,nice pics.The lady is petite
Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by flyca: 12:56pm
I didn't know that men will feel comfortable opening their wives' pompom to the public #coversface
Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by prince9851(m): 12:56pm
Emmypongaim:
grin
guy are u not tired of doing dis??.
Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by Lordsocrates: 12:56pm
I watched a video on how a desert with virtually no water, was turned into the best city in the world... and I thought, to myself, Engineers sat down and thought about the world they lived in, the problems they faced and then turned the place where nobody wants to visit to a place where most people will kill for to get to.

Nigeria has the longest coastal shore in Africa, has an arrays of tourism hotspots across boards, diverse culture with their beautiful celebrations..
Nature has been good with us, we have rare Bad natural occurrences..

but the only problem we have is corruption and bad leadership,our Engineers can't nothing, not even toothpic (the same problem that plagues other African nations) and 55yrs plus, we have not been able to fix any of them, or make fair progress.

And the oil Dubai hv, we hv more, yet instead of using our oil to solve our problems as they did theirs, we are selling it, and using the money to fly there to buy clothes we and things we could produce here and to go to the desert to take selfie.
while our most skilled engineers instead of building others to be like them, fly abroad to slave away building places their kinsmen loot and work their life out to go and spend time in.

Human beings built Dubai, let's also build our Country.. mbok #dropsMic

4 Likes

Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by AntiWailer: 12:56pm
In Ghana we don't give a Feck.

It is not todai dt our 'Brede' is carrying our 'Siste'.

1 Like 1 Share

(0) (1) (Reply)

Nigerian Men: What Do U Love About Them? / What I Observed From The Girls That I Have Dated. / For The Bold And Beautiful Among Us...

Viewing this topic: Chelseafan1, freshness2020(m), handebayor, phatgirlz(f), olajide21, Vycko(f), Vince77(m), jubriano93(m), Annie09, oldfoolnigger(m), ettybaba(m), ellahzy(f), Godson1996, loveymom, sylviaeo(f), tmanuelle, casttlebarbz(m), KANTE, saoban9, boskow, mengho(m), hassanq(m), Bobbysmart6(m), hourl(m), Mutuwa(m), jajainall(m) and 79 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.