₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,720,988 members, 3,291,935 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 January 2017 at 02:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert (10023 Views)
Pre-wedding Photos Of A Couple In School Uniform / Alcohol-loving Nigerian Couple Gets Prewedding Pics Sponsored By Alcohol Brand / Have You Seen These Viral Wedding Photo? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by jesusson22: 11:31am
The pretty wife, Ife, shared the photos from their lovely moments in Dubai on her social media page...
http://www.certifiednaija.com/2017/01/nigerian-couple-takes-birthday.html?m=1
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by jesusson22: 11:31am
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by Bankalert(m): 11:38am
hot
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by sorextee(m): 11:41am
U go fear macho man.. Nice pixes..
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by oldfoolnigger(m): 12:09pm
The man strong o..,me now no fi carry fowl all thanks to hunger
15 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by Defaramade(m): 12:15pm
Everything is now viral, why not bacterial, nematodal or fungal?
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by unclezuma: 12:53pm
Dubai desert
Nigerians and overrated social media lifestyles...
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by michoim(m): 12:53pm
I hate this photo. Nasty display .
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by LEOSIRSIR(m): 12:53pm
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by dayleke(m): 12:53pm
OK O!!!!
Na money dey talk na.....
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by Kowme6: 12:53pm
Really
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by Divay22(f): 12:54pm
See something
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by Mskrisx(f): 12:54pm
Defaramade:
Chill brah
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by dragonking3: 12:54pm
Guys, if your eyes went to the puccy in the first picture click like ..
20 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by prince9851(m): 12:54pm
ok
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by LEOSIRSIR(m): 12:54pm
na your wife?
face front joor
michoim:
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by transient123(m): 12:55pm
New trend of displaying immaturity.
Maturity is when you can cope with each other after wedlock.
Tired of all these nonsense these days.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by adewumiopeyemi(m): 12:55pm
i love dis
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by hamzia(m): 12:56pm
Nice
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by ABUZINZU(m): 12:56pm
God i want to visit dubai this year please
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by octopusfreaky(f): 12:56pm
the first pix though...
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by bi0nics: 12:56pm
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by prettythicksme(f): 12:56pm
My guy can carry me like this,nice pics.The lady is petite
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by flyca: 12:56pm
I didn't know that men will feel comfortable opening their wives' pompom to the public #coversface
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by prince9851(m): 12:56pm
Emmypongaim:guy are u not tired of doing dis??.
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by Lordsocrates: 12:56pm
I watched a video on how a desert with virtually no water, was turned into the best city in the world... and I thought, to myself, Engineers sat down and thought about the world they lived in, the problems they faced and then turned the place where nobody wants to visit to a place where most people will kill for to get to.
Nigeria has the longest coastal shore in Africa, has an arrays of tourism hotspots across boards, diverse culture with their beautiful celebrations..
Nature has been good with us, we have rare Bad natural occurrences..
but the only problem we have is corruption and bad leadership,our Engineers can't nothing, not even toothpic (the same problem that plagues other African nations) and 55yrs plus, we have not been able to fix any of them, or make fair progress.
And the oil Dubai hv, we hv more, yet instead of using our oil to solve our problems as they did theirs, we are selling it, and using the money to fly there to buy clothes we and things we could produce here and to go to the desert to take selfie.
while our most skilled engineers instead of building others to be like them, fly abroad to slave away building places their kinsmen loot and work their life out to go and spend time in.
Human beings built Dubai, let's also build our Country.. mbok #dropsMic
4 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert by AntiWailer: 12:56pm
In Ghana we don't give a Feck.
It is not todai dt our 'Brede' is carrying our 'Siste'.
1 Like 1 Share
Nigerian Men: What Do U Love About Them? / What I Observed From The Girls That I Have Dated. / For The Bold And Beautiful Among Us...
Viewing this topic: Chelseafan1, freshness2020(m), handebayor, phatgirlz(f), olajide21, Vycko(f), Vince77(m), jubriano93(m), Annie09, oldfoolnigger(m), ettybaba(m), ellahzy(f), Godson1996, loveymom, sylviaeo(f), tmanuelle, casttlebarbz(m), KANTE, saoban9, boskow, mengho(m), hassanq(m), Bobbysmart6(m), hourl(m), Mutuwa(m), jajainall(m) and 79 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10