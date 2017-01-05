₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by ijustdey: 12:22pm
Some men of the Nigeria police on Wednesday evening raided the family house of Patience Jonathan, former first lady, without a search warrant.
https://www.thecable.ng/police-efcc-unaware-raid-patience-jonathans-house
lalasticlala
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by greenermodels: 12:28pm
Nigeria is gradually becoming a zoo for zombies.
29 Likes
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by GoggleB(m): 12:29pm
So na armed robbers ryt?
Smh
16 Likes
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by Donshemzy1234(f): 12:33pm
For your information....
2 Likes
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by LastSurvivor11: 12:37pm
Since it's the season of f**ck, lemme check my f*ck meter 1st..
3 Likes
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by adewumiopeyemi(m): 12:37pm
ok
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by Saheed9: 12:38pm
who are we going to believe now
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by LEOSIRSIR(m): 12:38pm
denial up and down
waiting for FG own version
10 Likes
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by Shortyy(f): 12:38pm
GoggleB:Lmao or maybe kidnappers.
1 Like
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by wethebest(m): 12:38pm
Really? na agbero go do d raiding?
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by jazinogold(m): 12:38pm
why una dy lie like this?
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by Bantino: 12:39pm
What kind of a nation is this?
Why is our government ridiculing the agencies that is suppose to be reputable? At the rate this denial and counter accusations are going, someday a criminal will slap and beat up a law enforcement agent for trying to arrest him.
13 Likes
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by ekems2017(f): 12:39pm
The way this government is disgracing Nigeria I have not heard it seen it before. Lies everywhere.
12 Likes
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by clydedaniels(m): 12:39pm
Ok!
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by hybridtm(m): 12:39pm
Nigeria don scatter, so who come wear police uniform enter former President house
2 Likes
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by ceeethru: 12:39pm
The first time ex first lady is been insulted in Nigerian.
Even Abacha's family were not so abused even when evidence of corruption were clear as noon,
Fighting corruption should not be occasion for abuse of power.
36 Likes
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by anonymuz(m): 12:40pm
naija na wa o
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by SnakeXenzia(m): 12:40pm
k
2 Likes
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by smark61: 12:41pm
Donshemzy1234:
Mona get sense for ones Abeg enough of d IDGAF
2 Likes
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by LastSurvivor11: 12:41pm
Just because they found nothing incriminating that's y they are denying, had it been they found $1 u will here things like "$100m found in patience Jonathan casket" to stimulate the zombies new year..
Lying liars..
21 Likes
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by Koolking(m): 12:42pm
ijustdey:
...and this sensational news is coming from 'thecable', sounds more like a blogspot.
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by frubben(m): 12:42pm
All these people can deny for African. Chai!!!!!!
Na militant raid am now
1 Like
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by nwakibie3(m): 12:43pm
Maybe we should ask liar mohammed
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by AngryNigerian(m): 12:45pm
What was I about to say seef?
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by talktimi(m): 12:45pm
Chai !!! Buhari and APC have completely destroyed and disgraced this country, never have our security agencies been so balkanized even under military rule... What fuckery is this ?
5 Likes
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by Freiburger(m): 12:45pm
hybridtm:Blame the fool wey dey carry fake news!
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by ichidodo(m): 12:46pm
haahaa..
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by Thisis2raw: 12:47pm
And one old man in Aso Rock will want me to believe that fallacy
3 Likes
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by daprince098(m): 12:47pm
Confused set of people. If no be EFCC or police se na me go do the arrest? Afterall ano kuku get search warrant
4 Likes
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by able20(m): 12:47pm
ceeethru:DAT is why some region in Nigeria hate dat Fulani never do well of President
11 Likes
