Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by ijustdey: 12:22pm
Some men of the Nigeria police on Wednesday evening raided the family house of Patience Jonathan, former first lady, without a search warrant.

A source, who confirmed the development to TheCable, said the house is located at Igbeti Rock Street, Maitama, Abuja.

TheCable learnt that the police officers did not have a search warrant, and that house was unoccupied at the time of the raid.

Although, the first lady does not stay in the building, her younger brother lives there.

TheCable called Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to confirm if the anti-graft agency was behind the raid.
But he said the EFCC did not carry out the operation.

Also, Don Awunah, police spokesman, said he was not aware of the operation, but that he would make further inquiry.

“I am not aware, but I will make further inquiry,” he said in a text message to TheCable.


https://www.thecable.ng/police-efcc-unaware-raid-patience-jonathans-house

lalasticlala
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by greenermodels: 12:28pm
Nigeria is gradually becoming a zoo for zombies.

Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by GoggleB(m): 12:29pm
So na armed robbers ryt?
Smh

Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by Donshemzy1234(f): 12:33pm
For your information....

Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by LastSurvivor11: 12:37pm
Since it's the season of f**ck, lemme check my f*ck meter 1st..

Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by adewumiopeyemi(m): 12:37pm
ok cool
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by Saheed9: 12:38pm
who are we going to believe now
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by LEOSIRSIR(m): 12:38pm
denial up and down
waiting for FG own version

Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by Shortyy(f): 12:38pm
GoggleB:
So na armed robbers ryt?
Smh
Lmao or maybe kidnappers.

Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by wethebest(m): 12:38pm
Really? na agbero go do d raiding?
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by jazinogold(m): 12:38pm
wink

why una dy lie like this? angry angry angry
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by Bantino: 12:39pm
What kind of a nation is this?
Why is our government ridiculing the agencies that is suppose to be reputable? At the rate this denial and counter accusations are going, someday a criminal will slap and beat up a law enforcement agent for trying to arrest him.

Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by ekems2017(f): 12:39pm
The way this government is disgracing Nigeria I have not heard it seen it before. Lies everywhere.

Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by clydedaniels(m): 12:39pm
Ok!
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by hybridtm(m): 12:39pm
Nigeria don scatter, so who come wear police uniform enter former President house

Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by ceeethru: 12:39pm
The first time ex first lady is been insulted in Nigerian.
Even Abacha's family were not so abused even when evidence of corruption were clear as noon,
Fighting corruption should not be occasion for abuse of power.

Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by anonymuz(m): 12:40pm
naija na wa o
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by SnakeXenzia(m): 12:40pm
k

Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by smark61: 12:41pm
Donshemzy1234:
For your information....

Mona get sense for ones Abeg enough of d IDGAF

Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by LastSurvivor11: 12:41pm
Just because they found nothing incriminating that's y they are denying, had it been they found $1 u will here things like "$100m found in patience Jonathan casket" to stimulate the zombies new year..

Lying liars..

Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by Koolking(m): 12:42pm
ijustdey:








https://www.thecable.ng/police-efcc-unaware-raid-patience-jonathans-house

...and this sensational news is coming from 'thecable', sounds more like a blogspot.
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by frubben(m): 12:42pm
All these people can deny for African. Chai!!!!!!

Na militant raid am now

Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by nwakibie3(m): 12:43pm
Maybe we should ask liar mohammed
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by AngryNigerian(m): 12:45pm
What was I about to say seef?
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by talktimi(m): 12:45pm
Chai !!! Buhari and APC have completely destroyed and disgraced this country, never have our security agencies been so balkanized even under military rule... What fuckery is this ?

Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by Freiburger(m): 12:45pm
hybridtm:
Nigeria don scatter, so who come wear police uniform enter former President house
Blame the fool wey dey carry fake news!
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by ichidodo(m): 12:46pm
haahaa..
Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by Thisis2raw: 12:47pm
And one old man in Aso Rock will want me to believe that fallacy

Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by daprince098(m): 12:47pm
Confused set of people. If no be EFCC or police se na me go do the arrest? Afterall ano kuku get search warrant

Re: Police, EFCC 'unaware' Of Raid On Patience Jonathan's House by able20(m): 12:47pm
ceeethru:
The first time ex first lady is been insulted in Nigerian.
Even Abacha's family were not so abused even when evidence of corruption were clear as noon,
Fighting corruption should not be occasion for abuse of power.
DAT is why some region in Nigeria hate dat Fulani never do well of President

