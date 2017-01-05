Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Police, EFCC ‘unaware’ Of Raid On Patience Jonathan’s House (7446 Views)

Some men of the Nigeria police on Wednesday evening raided the family house of Patience Jonathan, former first lady, without a search warrant.



A source, who confirmed the development to TheCable, said the house is located at Igbeti Rock Street, Maitama, Abuja.



TheCable learnt that the police officers did not have a search warrant, and that house was unoccupied at the time of the raid.



Although, the first lady does not stay in the building, her younger brother lives there.



TheCable called Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to confirm if the anti-graft agency was behind the raid.

But he said the EFCC did not carry out the operation.



Also, Don Awunah, police spokesman, said he was not aware of the operation, but that he would make further inquiry.



“I am not aware, but I will make further inquiry,” he said in a text message to TheCable.



lalasticlala

Nigeria is gradually becoming a zoo for zombies. 29 Likes 1 Share

So na armed robbers ryt?

Smh 16 Likes

For your information.... 2 Likes

Since it's the season of f**ck, lemme check my f*ck meter 1st.. 3 Likes

ok

who are we going to believe now

denial up and down

waiting for FG own version 10 Likes

GoggleB:

So na armed robbers ryt?

Smh Lmao or maybe kidnappers. Lmao or maybe kidnappers. 1 Like

Really? na agbero go do d raiding?





why una dy lie like this? why una dy lie like this?

What kind of a nation is this?

Why is our government ridiculing the agencies that is suppose to be reputable? At the rate this denial and counter accusations are going, someday a criminal will slap and beat up a law enforcement agent for trying to arrest him. 13 Likes 1 Share

The way this government is disgracing Nigeria I have not heard it seen it before. Lies everywhere. 12 Likes

Ok!

Nigeria don scatter, so who come wear police uniform enter former President house 2 Likes

The first time ex first lady is been insulted in Nigerian.

Even Abacha's family were not so abused even when evidence of corruption were clear as noon,

Fighting corruption should not be occasion for abuse of power. 36 Likes 2 Shares

naija na wa o

k 2 Likes

Donshemzy1234:

For your information....

Mona get sense for ones Abeg enough of d IDGAF Mona get sense for ones Abeg enough of d IDGAF 2 Likes

Just because they found nothing incriminating that's y they are denying, had it been they found $1 u will here things like "$100m found in patience Jonathan casket" to stimulate the zombies new year..



Lying liars.. 21 Likes 4 Shares

ijustdey:

















...and this sensational news is coming from 'thecable', sounds more like a blogspot. ...and this sensational news is coming from 'thecable', sounds more like a blogspot.

All these people can deny for African. Chai!!!!!!



Na militant raid am now 1 Like 1 Share

Maybe we should ask liar mohammed

What was I about to say seef?

Chai !!! Buhari and APC have completely destroyed and disgraced this country, never have our security agencies been so balkanized even under military rule... What fuckery is this ? 5 Likes 1 Share

hybridtm:

Nigeria don scatter, so who come wear police uniform enter former President house Blame the fool wey dey carry fake news! Blame the fool wey dey carry fake news!

haahaa..

And one old man in Aso Rock will want me to believe that fallacy 3 Likes

Confused set of people. If no be EFCC or police se na me go do the arrest? Afterall ano kuku get search warrant 4 Likes