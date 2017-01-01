₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How To Write A Good Cover Letter by BiafranBushBoy: 12:24pm On Jan 05
Based on request, I will be putting down this article here.
A cover letter is simply a letter that introduces you to a potential employer. It is defined as a one page document that is sent alongside with your resume when seeking or applying for a job. The basic function of a cover letter is to help you introduce yourself to the hiring manager, argue why you are a good fit for the job and explain things you can do inside your resume. There are lots of ways to write a cover letter, but there is just one way to write the one that lands you the job. In order to write a good cover letter for either a client or an employer, there are specific measures to observe. In this article, I will clearly show you how to write a cover letter that works.
Personalize Your Greeting: Like I explained in “http://topwritersden.com/how-to-write-a-good-sales-pitch-letter/“, nothing gives you an edge like making sure your letter is being addressed to a specific person. Most advertised jobs always come with names in their mail addresses. Most of them that don’t have a name, you can take a step further by going through the company website and getting some information from there. It shows the hiring manager, that you are going an extra mile to get a job you desire.
Personalizing your introduction shows a certain level of seriousness. For example “Dear Mr Zukerberg” instead of “Dear Sir”. In most cases where you can’t find any reasonable information or a top name in the organization, you are free to put in an anonymous name like “Dear Sir”.
Create a super introduction: Your introduction should answer the “Can I Know You” question. This first paragraph should answer the question, in relation to the job you are applying for. Simply write about what you wish to achieve with the letter, your qualifications if it is actually related to the job being applied for. If it isn’t related to the qualifications needed, do well to avoid inserting it into the cover letter.
E.g. “I have three years of cognitive experience in business development as a marketing executive in Facebook and Google+ firms. I believe I can be utilized as a marketing executive in Starbucks group of companies.”
In order to write a good cover letter, you should learn to keep your introduction short, simple and straight to the point. Writing your former job experience with respect to how it can help the company, will show the recruiter that you have the experience needed to do the job with ease.
Explain Your Abilities/Achievements: In the next paragraph, you are expected to list the abilities and skills that make you special. Be sure to list them all with respect to the skills that are in the job requirements. Just writing any ability you think you have might sound great to you, but sound off to the hiring manager. It is advisable to stick to the hiring manager’s skills requirements when listing out the skills you possess. In writing a good cover letter, it is also imperative to show some of the achievements you have made over the past few years or in life generally. If you are yet to achieve something, you can draw up a short life achievement that relates to the Job applied for.
“I have great coordination skills because over the past three years, I have been the social coordinator of my small group in church and together we have achieved a lot of things”. So for many skills you need to write about, always summarize it with examples. It helps to show that they aren’t just imaginary skills.
Create a call to action: Always tell the hiring manager your next move. Make him know you want the job, and it puts you in a great position for an invite.
“I will be pleased to have an interview, to enable me show you what I have to offer first-hand.” Then you thank them and end straight away.
Don’ts of a cover letter
Use a small font
Write anything outside job requirements
Submit without proofreading
Submit without a “call to action”
Do’s of a cover letter
1) Maintain a uniform alignment throughout
2) Describe how your previous experience will help in the current job and the company itself
3) List only your positive sides
4) Keep it short, simple and straight to the point.
5) Make sure your cover letter tallies with your resume.
6) Learn when to use “I” and “WE”
7) Be boastful as much as possible. But always back it up with evidence.
A good cover letter puts you in a position of advantage. Learning how to write a good cover letter either as a freelance writer or a job seeker is what you need. For more sample cover letter, do well to comment below and request for one. Thanks.
Source http://topwritersden.com/how-to-write-a-good-cover-letter/
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by DMeanMan(m): 12:42pm On Jan 05
Nothing beats keeping a Cover Letter simple!
3, 2 - 3 lines paragraphs is all you need.
First paragraph introduces you and the position you're applying for.
Second paragraph talks about the key experience, skill or prior trainings you have.
Third paragraph say a "Thank you for your time and consideration"
I use the above format and have gotten positive feedback countless times.
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by coollabman(m): 12:55pm On Jan 05
DMeanMan:
yeah! works every time.
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by BiafranBushBoy: 1:06pm On Jan 05
DMeanMan:
FACT but remember, you list the skills with respect to the job applying for.
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by Kushpapi: 3:32pm
Awesome tips
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by sunshineV(m): 3:33pm
Mtcheeew
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by nwakibie3(m): 3:34pm
OK naa. But if u know who knws who knws a senator, cover letter won't be necessary
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by VickyRotex(f): 3:35pm
DMeanMan:
Yes! Nice One.
Op, Nice one too!
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by CHARLOE(m): 3:36pm
Nice 1
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by talkavenue: 3:38pm
Well written.
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by gunuvi(m): 3:38pm
great and thanks for your time
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by Catalyst4real: 3:41pm
BiafranBushBoy:
Now why isn't this getting more than 100 likes? This is very soft
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by yinkakani(m): 3:51pm
.
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by BiafranBushBoy: 3:54pm
Catalyst4real:
We didn't flash boobs or cleavage
God will give us our heart desires.. AMEN
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by Artixmentor(m): 3:55pm
thanks for sharing this with us
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by BiafranBushBoy: 3:55pm
gunuvi:
God bless
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by BiafranBushBoy: 3:56pm
nwakibie3:
lol..
My friend from a below average home just got a job with PZ...
Atleast he knows God and he also did the needful
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by MAYOWAAK: 3:57pm
Is there any difference between a cover letter and an application letter?
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by Olasco93: 3:57pm
Good guidelines...
Tiri gbosa for you OP
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by nwakibie3(m): 4:01pm
BiafranBushBoy:
We are saying the same thing. He did the needful ie he wrote the cover letter but had it been he knows who knows a senator cover letter won't be necessary
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by hotspec(m): 4:03pm
The thing is no need for cover letter when kno d right person and ure well connected to d oga @ d top.
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by BiafranBushBoy: 4:04pm
MAYOWAAK:
Generally we tend to misjudge...
The difference isn't just there.
0.01 difference. Negligible. I will write about it soon. You can just subscribe to our blog so as to get it fresh when it lands.
Thanks
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by BiafranBushBoy: 4:05pm
nwakibie3:
... Might be true..
But I no sabi senator na.. or do you know a SINator?
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by tolustx(m): 4:05pm
MAYOWAAK:
Yes sir. There is a difference. That difference is "civilization" or "advancement"
Same content buy different names. We called it application letter in 2004 and then, it was mostly handwritten but now, it is called cover letter and it is mostly typed or even sent electronically.
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by BiafranBushBoy: 4:05pm
Artixmentor:
Thanks too for reading. Keep in touch with us
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by olasmith10(m): 4:06pm
..
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by Flexherbal(m): 4:09pm
Nice one !
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by akoko11: 4:09pm
Make sense
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by dfrost: 4:12pm
Nice writeup
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by BiafranBushBoy: 4:28pm
tolustx:
You are the boss!
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by HomelandRealty: 4:39pm
Nice one. Kudos @OP.
.
Being your own boss is best, however.
|Re: How To Write A Good Cover Letter by DEGREE2466(m): 4:41pm
