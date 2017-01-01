Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / How To Write A Good Cover Letter (4617 Views)

Based on request, I will be putting down this article here.



A cover letter is simply a letter that introduces you to a potential employer. It is defined as a one page document that is sent alongside with your resume when seeking or applying for a job. The basic function of a cover letter is to help you introduce yourself to the hiring manager, argue why you are a good fit for the job and explain things you can do inside your resume. There are lots of ways to write a cover letter, but there is just one way to write the one that lands you the job. In order to write a good cover letter for either a client or an employer, there are specific measures to observe. In this article, I will clearly show you how to write a cover letter that works.



Personalize Your Greeting: Like I explained in "

Personalizing your introduction shows a certain level of seriousness. For example “Dear Mr Zukerberg” instead of “Dear Sir”. In most cases where you can’t find any reasonable information or a top name in the organization, you are free to put in an anonymous name like “Dear Sir”.



Create a super introduction: Your introduction should answer the “Can I Know You” question. This first paragraph should answer the question, in relation to the job you are applying for. Simply write about what you wish to achieve with the letter, your qualifications if it is actually related to the job being applied for. If it isn’t related to the qualifications needed, do well to avoid inserting it into the cover letter.

E.g. “I have three years of cognitive experience in business development as a marketing executive in Facebook and Google+ firms. I believe I can be utilized as a marketing executive in Starbucks group of companies.”

In order to write a good cover letter, you should learn to keep your introduction short, simple and straight to the point. Writing your former job experience with respect to how it can help the company, will show the recruiter that you have the experience needed to do the job with ease.



Explain Your Abilities/Achievements: In the next paragraph, you are expected to list the abilities and skills that make you special. Be sure to list them all with respect to the skills that are in the job requirements. Just writing any ability you think you have might sound great to you, but sound off to the hiring manager. It is advisable to stick to the hiring manager’s skills requirements when listing out the skills you possess. In writing a good cover letter, it is also imperative to show some of the achievements you have made over the past few years or in life generally. If you are yet to achieve something, you can draw up a short life achievement that relates to the Job applied for.



“I have great coordination skills because over the past three years, I have been the social coordinator of my small group in church and together we have achieved a lot of things”. So for many skills you need to write about, always summarize it with examples. It helps to show that they aren’t just imaginary skills.



Create a call to action: Always tell the hiring manager your next move. Make him know you want the job, and it puts you in a great position for an invite.

“I will be pleased to have an interview, to enable me show you what I have to offer first-hand.” Then you thank them and end straight away.



Don’ts of a cover letter



Use a small font

Write anything outside job requirements

Submit without proofreading

Submit without a “call to action”



Do’s of a cover letter



1) Maintain a uniform alignment throughout

2) Describe how your previous experience will help in the current job and the company itself

3) List only your positive sides

4) Keep it short, simple and straight to the point.

5) Make sure your cover letter tallies with your resume.

6) Learn when to use “I” and “WE”

7) Be boastful as much as possible. But always back it up with evidence.



A good cover letter puts you in a position of advantage. Learning how to write a good cover letter either as a freelance writer or a job seeker is what you need. For more sample cover letter, do well to comment below and request for one. Thanks.



Nothing beats keeping a Cover Letter simple!



3, 2 - 3 lines paragraphs is all you need.



First paragraph introduces you and the position you're applying for.



Second paragraph talks about the key experience, skill or prior trainings you have.



Third paragraph say a "Thank you for your time and consideration"



I use the above format and have gotten positive feedback countless times. 7 Likes 1 Share

yeah! works every time. yeah! works every time.

FACT but remember, you list the skills with respect to the job applying for. FACTbut remember, you list the skills with respect to the job applying for. 2 Likes

Awesome tips

Mtcheeew 2 Likes

OK naa. But if u know who knws who knws a senator, cover letter won't be necessary 2 Likes

Yes! Nice One.



Op, Nice one too! Yes! Nice One.Op, Nice one too!

Nice 1



great and thanks for your time

Now why isn't this getting more than 100 likes? This is very soft Now why isn't this getting more than 100 likes? This is very soft

.

We didn't flash boobs or cleavage



God will give us our heart desires.. AMEN We didn't flash boobs or cleavageGod will give us our heart desires.. AMEN

thanks for sharing this with us

Is there any difference between a cover letter and an application letter?

Good guidelines...

Tiri gbosa for you OP

The thing is no need for cover letter when kno d right person and ure well connected to d oga @ d top.

..

Nice one !

Make sense

Nice writeup

Nice one. Kudos @OP.

.



Being your own boss is best, however.