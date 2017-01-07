Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Husband Only Sleeps With Me When We Need To Have A Baby (13570 Views)

My Husband Sleeps With Me Once In 5 Months – Woman Tells Court / My Husband Is A General Overseer But Sleeps With His Prayer Partners / My Wife Sleeps With My Brother - Husband Tells Judge (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

I am 25 years old and my husband is 32. We have two kids together. our sex life was perfect until after our first baby. My husband doesnt touch me anymore. I always have to initiate sex each time im in dare need of it. He has the problem of weak Attention and premature expulsion too.on one occasion I mentioned to him that we really need to see a doctor he said "are you now saying im not a man again"



I said "'no babe you are a man but in the last 6months we've had sex only once and you didnt last up to a minute, there s no need to blame anyone lets just see a doctor. He cut out the idea and we have been staying like that. I give him good and healthy meals. I dress sexy in the house. I doubt if he s cheating cos i have access to his phone and we are always together. he doesnt keep late nights and doesnts answer starnge calls. I think its a health issue but his ego wont allow him sort out issues.



I have reminded him many times that i am only 25 and he married me a virgin. How can i proudly say that in 5 years of married we have had sex not more than 10 times and lucky two of the times resulted in pregnancies. Please advice on what I should do. I am soo tempted to cheat and satisfy myself. But I love my husband. I wish our sex life can go back to what it used to be. 11 Likes 3 Shares

Ahhhhhan 2 Likes 1 Share





He just developed the sex issues recently and is yet to come to terms with that fact..



Or



He has always had those sex inadequacies. ..but he arranged himself with some sex enhancers in the early stages of the marriage, because he wanted to take your virginity like a boss, and enjoy the tight ermmmm...ermmm while the tightness lasted



And there is the possibility that having used all those burantashi on you, and kids having been produced and your vagina having expanded significantly, he no longer sees any reason to continue risking his overall health just to satisfy you ... in any case, he may think since he married you a virgin, you wouldn't know any better and will see his 2-minute sex stunts or no stunt except kids are needed as normal for married peeps



My advice:



Please cheat on him so that your sanity can be maintained .... being starved of sex is worse than being starved of food...it messes up the mind in a million ways... ..... and no, hoping and praying won't help you ... You have to take the bull by the horn and help yourself ...at your age, your sex hormones are still pretty strong. ..it would be courting disaster to unreasonably resist them.



Ignore him, get some good sex outside since he doesn't even want to acknowledge there is a problem with his abuna, much less take steps towards solving the problem and fulfilling his conjugal duty towards you



And no..getting some good sex outside won't make you a worse mum...as for being a worse wife to your hubby, he deserves it anyway....but if You can help it, still be a good wife ...but please find a way to cheat incognito. ..many are doing it and still have functional families who have no idea of what is going on There are two possibilities here:He just developed the sex issues recently and is yet to come to terms with that fact..OrHe has always had those sex inadequacies. ..but he arranged himself with some sex enhancers in the early stages of the marriage, because he wanted to take your virginity like a boss, and enjoy the tight ermmmm...ermmmwhile the tightness lastedAnd there is the possibility that having used all those burantashi on you, and kids having been produced and your vagina having expanded significantly, he no longer sees any reason to continue risking his overall health just to satisfy you ... in any case, he may think since he married you a virgin, you wouldn't know any better and will see his 2-minute sex stunts or no stunt except kids are needed as normal for married peepsMy advice:Please cheat on him so that your sanity can be maintained.... being starved of sex is worse than being starved of food...it messes up the mind in a million ways........ and no, hoping and praying won't help you... You have to take the bull by the horn and help yourself ...at your age, your sex hormones are still pretty strong. ..it would be courting disaster to unreasonably resist them.Ignore him, get some good sex outside since he doesn't even want to acknowledge there is a problem with his abuna, much less take steps towards solving the problem and fulfilling his conjugal duty towards youAnd no..getting some good sex outside won't make you a worse mum...as for being a worse wife to your hubby, he deserves it anyway....but if You can help it, still be a good wife...but please find a way to cheat incognito. ..many are doing it and still have functional families who have no idea of what is going on 14 Likes

Before I say anything





Upload ur picture before wedding and after Giving birth



Forget about dressing sexy



Are u Now fat?

Do u have stretch marks now?

Do u wear perfume as a sisi but have stopped?

What has changed?



That's that on your part





Talk to him about his condition and ask his permission about buying him pills that increase libido and strength in men.



Thank me larer



#zanga 18 Likes 1 Share

Not good



He need to see a doctor as regards to weak Attention, but for the quick expulsion!!!



Alomo bitter popularly known as aloski will see to that



Remember to thank me later! 3 Likes

As if he's not enjoying it





Meaning after your first child you've had sex only once ?





Sad story.





By the way se.x toys are not demonic, women having sexually dysfunctioned marriages should embrace this Option...





This is not cheating and yes infidelity is a NO NO Two kids...Meaning after your first child you've had sex only onceSad story.By the way se.x toys are not demonic, women having sexually dysfunctioned marriages should embrace this Option...This is not cheating and yes infidelity is a NO NO 11 Likes 1 Share

NwamaziNwaAro:

Two kids...



Meaning after your first child you've had sex only once ?





Sad story.





By the way intimacy gadgets are not demonic, women having sexually dysfunctioned marriages should embrace this Option...





This is not cheating and yes infidelity is a NO NO















Haaaaa... This is out of it..... You are further drifting dem apart..... You are encouraging independence on d part of the young woman







OP pls don't try this







No offence intended @mr nwamazi

maybe he doesn't enjoy the missionary style you guys always do..and he don't know how to tell you.

since you are a virgin before you guys got married,you still lack some experience maybe you need to watch more porn and learn new style. 2 Likes

So u are already ready to cheat... 7 Likes

Men love sex, for you husband to suddenly lose interest in having sex with you means that he might be cheating.



You need to confirm if your husband is cheating. 1 Like

I am not cheating dont mind them o. I promise to change from this moment. Prepare urself for a clasico tonite. Can't wait 2 Likes

Check his finances! Is he struggling to cater for family expenses? Do u support him in this regard? Such life challenges can affect a man's libido n over sexual urge. 33 Likes 4 Shares

Its a pity.

Pls madam, i beg you, Never cheat or else you'll regret it for the rest of your life.

Let him know how you feel, things will change 20 Likes

Perhaps it is necessary to turn to a psychologist?

gracetie:

I am 25 years old and my husband is 32. We have two kids together. our sex life was perfect until after our first baby. My husband doesnt touch me anymore. I always have to initiate sex each time im in dare need of it. He has the problem of weak Attention and premature expulsion too.on one occasion I mentioned to him that we really need to see a doctor he said "are you now saying im not a man again"



I said "'no babe you are a man but in the last 6months we've had sex only once and you didnt last up to a minute, there s no need to blame anyone lets just see a doctor. He cut out the idea and we have been staying like that. I give him good and healthy meals. I dress sexy in the house. I doubt if he s cheating cos i have access to his phone and we are always together. he doesnt keep late nights and doesnts answer starnge calls. I think its a health issue but his ego wont allow him sort out issues.



I have reminded him many times that i am only 25 and he married me a virgin. How can i proudly say that in 5 years of married we have had sex not more than 10 times and lucky two of the times resulted in pregnancies. Please advice on what I should do. I am soo tempted to cheat and satisfy myself. But I love my husband. I wish our sex life can go back to what it used to be. There are remedies he can use. Why don't tell stylishly to see a herbalist?



I for one know the wonders of Agbo. There are remedies he can use. Why don't tell stylishly to see a herbalist?I for one know the wonders of Agbo. 2 Likes 1 Share



my sister jos download some in your phone, since you guys do stay together most times

relax on his chest then jos play it... if he says "what is this" tell him you are learning some skills

he s your hubby not a stranger... act anyhow.



tell him some sexy words even before night comes

like.. babe my Tips itches , my boobs looks fairer than my face

u go hear "let me see" try watching some kamasutra with himmy sister jos download some in your phone, since you guys do stay together most timesrelax on his chest then jos play it... if he says "what is this" tell him you are learning some skillshe s your hubby not a stranger... act anyhow.tell him some sexy words even before night comeslike.. babe my Tips itches, my boobs looks fairer than my faceu go hear "let me see" 43 Likes 3 Shares

gracetie:



I have reminded him many times that i am only 25 and he married me a virgin. How can i proudly say that in 5 years of married we have had sex not more than 10 times and lucky two of the times resulted in pregnancies. Please advice on what I should do. I am soo tempted to cheat and satisfy myself. But I love my husband. I wish our sex life can go back to what it used to be.

I don't understand..





What it used to be? 10 times in 5 years is what it used to be? I don't understand..What it used to be? 10 times in 5 years is what it used to be? 21 Likes

Sadly, this is what some Nigerian women go through. When they complain, people accuse them of being fat or tell them to focus on their kids.

I can count the Nigerian men that are actually that good-looking physically, yet they still demand the sex as their right it is na. No one has asked them to go and work-out.



*You can keep convincing him to see a therapist.

*Get a sex machine, only you can work that vagina like you want. You'll be amazed at how he'll become invisible after you achieve just one orgasm from a sculptured dil.do. 16 Likes 1 Share

daewoorazer:

Before I say anything





Upload ur picture before wedding and after Giving birth







Forget about dressing sexy





Are u Now fat?

Do u have stretch marks now?

Do u wear perfume as a sisi but have stopped?

What has changed?



That's that on your part















Talk to him about his condition and ask his permission about buying him pills that increase libido and strength in men.



Thank me larer























#zanga



So without perfume, pricckk nor fit stand? every problem in marriage is really from d woman. I forgot. So without perfume, pricckk nor fit stand? every problem in marriage is really from d woman. I forgot. 15 Likes 1 Share

Sadly I can relate..... take steps that will change your situation

thelish:







So without perfume, pricckk nor fit stand? every problem in marriage is really from d woman. I forgot.



Yes as that could be d case in that particular man. Have you heard of foot fetish before? Some are head over heels for a lady's feet. Just d feet!





And no, every problem is not always from d woman.... I woulda advised same if it's zhe oza way round

Of course, read my comment well, it was a balanced weight thrown at both parties.





BTW... Are u a feminist? Ur comment reeks of feminism Yes as that could be d case in that particular man. Have you heard of foot fetish before? Some are head over heels for a lady's feet. Just d feet!And no, every problem is not always from d woman.... I woulda advised same if it's zhe oza way roundOf course, read my comment well, it was a balanced weight thrown at both parties.BTW... Are u a feminist? Ur comment reeks of feminism

Catalin:

Men love sex, for you husband to suddenly lose interest in having sex with you means that he might be cheating.



You need to confirm if your husband is cheating.













But ma'am, logically, are u saying women don't like sex Or that men love sex than women?

daewoorazer:

















But ma'am, logically, are u saying women don't like sex Or that men love sex than women? I never said women don't like sex. But men are wired that way. I never said women don't like sex. But men are wired that way.

Catalin:

I never said women don't like sex. But men are wired that way.





Sorry, but wired which way?



I think what u talk about is limited to d toasting/wooing stage, when a woman is free with you, in most cases, we men are d victims. We get complacent too quickly. 2 Likes

Gracetie,I understand how you feel .I myself does not joke with sex so if you aren't satisfied,tell him you want to get intimacy gadgets to help him or use his hands on you.

it is only unmarried boys n girls in this section that'd always open their mouth to always blame the woman when such issues come up. 9 Likes

thelish:







So without perfume, pricckk nor fit stand? every problem in marriage is really from d woman. I forgot.

You're forgetting data is cheap so everyone has access to internet by everyone I mean even teenagers You're forgetting data is cheap so everyone has access to internet by everyone I mean even teenagers 3 Likes

This is a serious issue 10 times in 5 years is bad, an thinking he's too ashamed to admit he's not stepping up, sadly his pride is costing him alot, you need to bringing it up and letting him feel comfortable to confide in you, of possible cry if you have to let him know its important to you. This marriage thing sef dey fear me 1 Like

buygala:

There are two possibilities here:



He just developed the sex issues recently and is yet to come to terms with that fact..



Or



He has always had those sex inadequacies. ..but he arranged himself with some sex enhancers in the early stages of the marriage, because he wanted to take your virginity like a boss, and enjoy the tight ermmmm...ermmm while the tightness lasted



And there is the possibility that having used all those burantashi on you, and kids having been produced and your vagina having expanded significantly, he no longer sees any reason to continue risking his overall health just to satisfy you ... in any case, he may think since he married you a virgin, you wouldn't know any better and will see his 2-minute sex stunts or no stunt except kids are needed as normal for married peeps



My advice:



Please cheat on him so that your sanity can be maintained .... being starved of sex is worse than being starved of food...it messes up the mind in a million ways... ..... and no, hoping and praying won't help you ... You have to take the bull by the horn and help yourself ...at your age, your sex hormones are still pretty strong. ..it would be courting disaster to unreasonably resist them.



Ignore him, get some good sex outside since he doesn't even want to acknowledge there is a problem with his abuna, much less take steps towards solving the problem and fulfilling his conjugal duty towards you



And no..getting some good sex outside won't make you a worse mum...as for being a worse wife to your hubby, he deserves it anyway....but if You can help it, still be a good wife ...but please find a way to cheat incognito. ..many are doing it and still have functional families who have no idea of what is going on

don't ever cheat on ur hubby oo..because he'll eventually find out...d moment he finds out you'll loose ur home n d respect of ur kids....u knw hw d society is....it's always difficult 2 get a nice hubby wen u r divorced...not to talk of having 2 kids...so b wise my dear....



try getting him herbal medicine..it works like magic... I've heard so many testimonies...i think it's beta dan english drugs...since he won't follow u 2 d hospital....go n get herbal/roots for weak Attention 4 him...explain to d seller he/she will mix a concussion 4 ur hubby 2 drink...trust me within 2 to 3weeks he'll be very active....u can thank me later....

most times the problem is 2 much sugar in d system.... (or pie)....herbal drugs will do d magic trust me...

GOOD LUCK. .. don't ever cheat on ur hubby oo..because he'll eventually find out...d moment he finds out you'll loose ur home n d respect of ur kids....u knw hw d society is....it's always difficult 2 get a nice hubby wen u r divorced...not to talk of having 2 kids...so b wise my dear....try getting him herbal medicine..it works like magic... I've heard so many testimonies...i think it's beta dan english drugs...since he won't follow u 2 d hospital....go n get herbal/roots for weak Attention 4 him...explain to d seller he/she will mix a concussion 4 ur hubby 2 drink...trust me within 2 to 3weeks he'll be very active....u can thank me later....most times the problem is 2 much sugar in d system.... (or pie)....herbal drugs will do d magic trust me...GOOD LUCK. .. 17 Likes 1 Share



You stayed a virgin before marriage and even in the marriage you are still sex starved.

Op, you can as well use your hand to help yourself.

Life is to short to suffer in a sexless marriage.





Abiagirl777:

Gracetie,I understand how you feel .I myself does not joke with sex so if you aren't satisfied,tell him you want to get intimacy gadgets to help him or use his hands on you.

it is only unmarried boys n girls in this section that'd always open their mouth to always blame the woman when such issues come up.

Does she really need to inform him about intimacy gadgets? Notifying him of getting a toy will kill his ego and the (I'm not man enough line will always suffice). I think she should go ahead and get a Love Machine to help herself pending when they agree to see a therapist which will also remove her mind from cheating.You stayed a virgin before marriage and even in the marriage you are still sex starved.Op, you can as well use your hand to help yourself.Life is to short to suffer in a sexless marriage. 2 Likes