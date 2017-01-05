₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Top 5 Five Factors To Put Into Consideration When Renting A House In Lagos ! by Tolzeal(m): 12:56pm
if you’re planning to rent a House in Lagos,
I’ve put top factors you must consider before you select you rent the house.
Are you looking for a house in a popular up and coming area? Have you considered moving to Lagos? Even if it situated in one of the most popular areas, a great number of people are yearning to live near the city.Well, If you have the resources and have decided to relocate, Lagos is definitely an excellent choice.
But every move is difficult, it is tough to find a new job and a new home, especially if you are not familiar to the place or town. To hasten your scouting to buy or rent a house in Lagos. However, you need to spend some time in doing research in order for you to find the perfect agent.
5 Things to Consider before you rent a house in Lagos:
If you’re in search of befitting new property for rent in Lagos, then you’ll understand how difficult the task is. It demands lots of effort so as not to end up with a property that is not up to standard. You really need to take time and do your homework before you spend your hard-earned money on any property.
Thus, to avoid any unfavorable situation, you need to be careful and take some details into consideration. Renting an apartment or property in Lagos entails scrutinizing some factors so that you can make the best decision.
In this article, we shall shed light on 5 factors that you need to pay attention to before you rent a house in Lagos or get an apartment for rent in Lagos
Consider The Location
This is the most important factor that you need to consider before renting any property in Lagos. Do not embark on the journey of renting a new apartment in Lagos without considering the location. You can scout around the neighborhoods that you are interested in to see properties that you can settle for. You can also browse the internet to see reviews about properties in areas of your interest. Also, you can seek the opinions of your friends and family concerning the ambiance of the location of your choice.
• Price
Once you’ve decided where you want your property or apartment to be, the next line of action is to consider the rent price range that you can afford. You need to consider how much you’re willing to pay for your new apartment. You also need to consider how much higher in price that you are willing to go and the fee that will be charged by the agent. Knowing these will go a long way in saving you from financial pitfalls.
Size of The Building
Whether you want to rent an office, an apartment or maybe you need a 2 bedroom flat in Lagos, it is important to determine the size as well as space that you need. For instance, if you want to rent a house for your family, you need to consider the number of rooms that will be suitable for your family size.
• Online Services
You can simply use these services to search for houses for rent in Lekki, apartments for rent in Lagos or properties for rent in Lagos. The services enable you to search for apartments from the comfort of your home. They are very useful for those with tight schedule. Nigeriapropertycentre is one of the online platforms that can be used for this purpose.
• Defects In The Property
It will be disheartening to move into an apartment only to discover that there are defects which you didn’t notice. Thus, if you’re searching for apartments or properties for rent in Lagos, it is important to check for cracks on the wall, inspect the pipes, check the roofs to ensure that they are not leaking, and inspect the toilet, doors and windows. Ensure that any form of defect is fixed before you move in.
In conclusion, try to be moderate in your requirements to avoid being duped by fraudulent agents. You also need to familiarize yourself with the rates in the areas of your choice.
Property Tips Culled from : http://realestateko.com/rent-a-house-in-lagos/
Re: Top 5 Five Factors To Put Into Consideration When Renting A House In Lagos ! by micgray100(m): 1:52pm

My FTC in 6 years I join Nairaland..
My FTC in 6 years I join Nairaland..
Ope ooooo ...
Re: Top 5 Five Factors To Put Into Consideration When Renting A House In Lagos ! by koxi: 1:53pm
OK. But I was seriously expecting something different from what the op specified Sha.
Those are the thing you'd consider naturally if you're looking for a rented apartment anywhere naa! !!
Shuo what's this
Re: Top 5 Five Factors To Put Into Consideration When Renting A House In Lagos ! by dljbd1(m): 1:53pm
Re: Top 5 Five Factors To Put Into Consideration When Renting A House In Lagos ! by chigodo(m): 1:55pm
Good job. Online services dealt with me badly.
Re: Top 5 Five Factors To Put Into Consideration When Renting A House In Lagos ! by luscioustrish(f): 1:57pm
koxi:
Lol...the IDGAF crew are coming.
Re: Top 5 Five Factors To Put Into Consideration When Renting A House In Lagos ! by buygala(m): 1:58pm
6- Nepa Bills....unless you are moving in with your own private power source, it is very important to ascertain the payment status of PHCN meters on the building, before you move into your dream aprtment and find out that the past tenants have left you with inheritance of hundreds of thousands of naira in unpaid bills, and the PHCN office insists you have to service the debt if you wanna have light... in that situation, you may end up spending more on light bills than you even paid for the apartment, since PHCN hardly ever completely writes off debt
Even if it's a card meter that the apartment uses, it's important you make sure the meter hasn't been bypassed. ..meaning light comes into the building but not reading on the meter.... the penalty for bypassing PHCN meters is 50k flat, before they even start calculating the amount of light used dubiously by the apartment's occupants
Re: Top 5 Five Factors To Put Into Consideration When Renting A House In Lagos ! by Greedgod: 1:59pm
The ajebutter's thread
Re: Top 5 Five Factors To Put Into Consideration When Renting A House In Lagos ! by Okundaye4(m): 2:01pm
Re: Top 5 Five Factors To Put Into Consideration When Renting A House In Lagos ! by davodyguy: 2:06pm
micgray100:Tell me the value it adds to your life.
I just made some millions in today 5/1/2017 and did have to post on Nairaland to do it. More to come withing the next 360 days
Get a life guy
Re: Top 5 Five Factors To Put Into Consideration When Renting A House In Lagos ! by free2ryhme: 2:06pm
Also consider nearness to market so u don't travel to buy one nylon of tomatoes everyday
Re: Top 5 Five Factors To Put Into Consideration When Renting A House In Lagos ! by free2ryhme: 2:07pm
Consider the distance from your work place ooo
If u want to pay for transport or traffic condition
Re: Top 5 Five Factors To Put Into Consideration When Renting A House In Lagos ! by free2ryhme: 2:08pm
Consider the type of house you want to rent too
|Re: Top 5 Five Factors To Put Into Consideration When Renting A House In Lagos ! by free2ryhme: 2:09pm
micgray100:
Seriously, how old are you?
