|Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) by ChangeIsCostant: 1:07pm
A woman identified as Madam Ngozi, who is allegedly the ring leader of a baby factory in Borno -has been arrested by security operatives. She was arraigned before a High Court Judge in Maiduguri, Borno state capital for selling babies.
Source' http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/female-ring-leader-of-baby-factory-in.html
|Re: Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) by PrettyCrystal: 1:09pm
CEO of NG Baby and Co Ltd
6 Likes
|Re: Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) by TrapQueen77(f): 1:11pm
Oohh... It's not a good biznez @ all..
1 Like
|Re: Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) by januzajj: 1:19pm
Ngozi....uhmmmmm
The thing no surprise aswear
They even get branch for their baby factory business
7 Likes
|Re: Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) by buygala(m): 1:40pm
She looks more like a Fulani Hajia
*just saying. ...I just hope this isn't a case of giving a dog a bad name to hang it
2 Likes
|Re: Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) by 50shot: 1:40pm
madam why now,you one spoil igbos name abi.........haba
|Re: Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) by Ayodejioak(m): 1:40pm
|Re: Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) by Okundaye4(m): 1:40pm
DEM NEVER STILL STOP ALL THESE NONSENSE?
1 Like
|Re: Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) by georgen2u(m): 1:41pm
Seems na the same signal I received, so no need, it's flatinos
7 Likes
|Re: Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) by amclimax(m): 1:41pm
So far the babies are been taken care of by the buyers .... IDGAF...
Things people do for money ...... I must make dis money ... Money stop nonsense....I swear
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) by Proffdada: 1:41pm
7 Likes
|Re: Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) by Toosure70: 1:41pm
Na them, from clay to desert to cause trouble. Thank God sharia dey borno state.
4 Likes
|Re: Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) by Badtman(m): 1:41pm
NOGZI
Mission Accomplished
Name checkers i have successfully found the Baby Factory CEO peoples, she is from the Yeast Coast, we build Lagos, the Land grabber from Lagos to Bornu.
2 Likes
|Re: Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) by whizfache(m): 1:41pm
I taught it was our afonjas pple o but i was shock to see our flatino headed people at work, biafra people na dem...
2 Likes
|Re: Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) by nkemcd(m): 1:41pm
Wetin she carry 4 hand so?
|Re: Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) by Xtrapro23: 1:42pm
NCAN
Reporting live....
Hard working people indeed.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) by Defaramade(m): 1:42pm
See as she be sef, eyan ti o da lo n ba ilu je
|Re: Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) by Araoluwa005(m): 1:43pm
na them, flatiron
2 Likes
|Re: Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) by Chukwq(m): 1:43pm
|Re: Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) by czaratwork: 1:43pm
I only came to check name and was not disappointed. Na dem dem. Omo nna
6 Likes
|Re: Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) by KingAfo(m): 1:43pm
Guess who againnnnnn..
NGOZI IN BORNO!!!!!
7 Likes
|Re: Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) by Bolustic(m): 1:43pm
Wow!
So our brothers are using baby factory to develop the northeast.
I salute.
4 Likes
|Re: Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) by Bolustic(m): 1:43pm
Flat heads and exportation of crime be like
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) by LordDecency(m): 1:43pm
Just Negodu ....
ANTI NGOZI WHY ....
2 Likes
|Re: Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) by Bolustic(m): 1:44pm
Flat head synonyms
Drug Trafficking/Baby Factories/Chest Beating/Red Mud Erosion/Forgery(Ikpeazu & co)
|Re: Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) by ominilongest(m): 1:44pm
heartless b*tch
1 Like
|Re: Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) by Klinee: 1:44pm
the woman Na hausa-fulani almajiri boko haram but she changed her name to IGBO.
|Re: Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) by Thisis2raw: 1:44pm
Time to pay for her sins
|Re: Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) by abdulaz: 1:44pm
The flat heads have started developing the north again without asking for their help. Imagine all the way from the yeast to Borno.
4 Likes
|Re: Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) by bamdelarf(m): 1:44pm
wonder y I am not surprised....na dem. .
1 Like
