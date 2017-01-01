Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Baby Factory Ring Leader In Borno Arraigned In Court (Photo) (3441 Views)

Senator Ogunlewe, FUNAAB VC, Bursar Arraigned In Court Today / Oby Ezekwesili To Take Vanguard To Court (Photo) / Troops Kill Notorious Boko Haram Commander, Capture Ring Leader [PHOTOS] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source' A woman identified as Madam Ngozi, who is allegedly the ring leader of a baby factory in Borno -has been arrested by security operatives. She was arraigned before a High Court Judge in Maiduguri, Borno state capital for selling babies.Source' http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/female-ring-leader-of-baby-factory-in.html

CEO of NG Baby and Co Ltd 6 Likes







Oohh... It's not a good biznez @ all.. Oohh... It's not a good biznez @ all.. 1 Like

Ngozi....uhmmmmm

The thing no surprise aswear

They even get branch for their baby factory business 7 Likes





*just saying. ...I just hope this isn't a case of giving a dog a bad name to hang it She looks more like a Fulani Hajia*just saying. ...I just hope this isn't a case of giving a dog a bad name to hang it 2 Likes

madam why now,you one spoil igbos name abi.........haba

DEM NEVER STILL STOP ALL THESE NONSENSE? 1 Like

Seems na the same signal I received, so no need, it's flatinos 7 Likes

So far the babies are been taken care of by the buyers .... IDGAF...

Things people do for money ...... I must make dis money ... Money stop nonsense....I swear 1 Like 1 Share

7 Likes

Na them, from clay to desert to cause trouble. Thank God sharia dey borno state. 4 Likes

NOGZI



Mission Accomplished



Name checkers i have successfully found the Baby Factory CEO peoples, she is from the Yeast Coast, we build Lagos, the Land grabber from Lagos to Bornu. 2 Likes

I taught it was our afonjas pple o but i was shock to see our flatino headed people at work, biafra people na dem... 2 Likes

Wetin she carry 4 hand so?



Reporting live....

Hard working people indeed. NCANReporting live....Hard working people indeed. 2 Likes 1 Share

See as she be sef, eyan ti o da lo n ba ilu je

na them, flatiron 2 Likes

I only came to check name and was not disappointed. Na dem dem. Omo nna 6 Likes

Guess who againnnnnn..

NGOZI IN BORNO!!!!! 7 Likes

Wow!



So our brothers are using baby factory to develop the northeast.



I salute. 4 Likes

Flat heads and exportation of crime be like 5 Likes 1 Share















ANTI NGOZI WHY .... Just Negodu ....ANTI NGOZI WHY.... 2 Likes

Flat head synonyms



Drug Trafficking/Baby Factories/Chest Beating/Red Mud Erosion/Forgery(Ikpeazu & co)

heartless b*tch 1 Like

the woman Na hausa-fulani almajiri boko haram but she changed her name to IGBO.

Time to pay for her sins

The flat heads have started developing the north again without asking for their help. Imagine all the way from the yeast to Borno. 4 Likes