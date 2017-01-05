Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa (4389 Views)

Rivers: One DSS Operative Killed, As Hoodlums Engage Security Men / Buhari’s Schedule Shocks Aso Rock Staff / Buhari And His Son, Yusuf Attend Juma'at Prayer At Presidential Villa Mosque (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

An accidental discharge occurred yesterday at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.



Witnesses said a female staff member of the State House was injured in the process.



The incident happened at the reception of the administration block of the Villa.



The woman was said to have been rushed to the State House Medical Centre where she is currently being treated. The woman, witnesses said, sustained injuries on her stomach and lap.



It was gathered that the incident occurred when an operative of the Department of State Security (DSS) was trying to drop his gun as requested by the security officers attached to the reception.



The DSS operative, according to sources, is not among the security officers assigned to the reception.



http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/how-dss-operative-shot-aso-rock-staff-at-presidential-villa/179156.html#QKbgFSYEhkPeBcc8.99

dss please lets be more carefull

wat do u expect wen members of quota system ar given preferential treatment at d expence of competence 7 Likes

Nxt time aim well u might just hit de target(buhari) nd be de hero 12 Likes





IPOB, NDA, FFK, Fayose, Wike etc would have celebrated like Abacha's sudden death in 1996. I hope Bubu won't be the next target?IPOB, NDA, FFK, Fayose, Wike etc would have celebrated like Abacha's sudden death in 1996. 3 Likes

The woman, witnesses said, sustained injuries on her stomach and lap the story get as he be the story get as he be

You sure say that woman na him target?

Anyway,may we not meet with any accidental discharge in any form this year. 2 Likes

Da.mnn!! No be who I want make e hit e hit!! That means there's hope shaa!



And BTW, don't tell me that ugly house with dirty/old roof is also inside same premises with Aso Rock.



@Op do you need help with Aso Rock image/picture? 1 Like

by by

When devil dey work nylon dey break glass 1 Like

The DSS or SSS, whatever its called, is the most exaggerated, most overblown security org in Nigeria.

okay

Ten12:

Nxt time aim well u might just hit de target(buhari) nd be de hero

Another useless comment Another useless comment

These DSS guys are becoming something else.



Pls check out my signature for quality and durable furniture

Ten12:

Nxt time aim well u might just hit de target(buhari) nd be de hero you mean should kill the president right you mean should kill the president right 1 Like

This is what happens when men of an armed force are not properly trained......how will you say that you mistakenly fired your weapon isn't the safety of the gun suppose to be ON in order to prevent this same ish from happening ? why was the safety of the gun off.........

God' Guidance all the time.

I am begining to beleive Rueben Abati's story about the demons in Aso rock based on this report!!!

Operation

May have died from discharges but few are mentioned!

Enlisting without basic Training.

the DSS are now operating against the law

KingAdeOluomo1:

you mean should kill the president right

Wat did u just say? Wat did u just say?

Ten12:

Nxt time aim well u might just hit de target(buhari) nd be de hero



free2ryhme:





Another useless comment

Anoda useful reader Anoda useful reader

Nigerian Security operatives are generally poorly trained. Simple put on safety...hian

Buhari and bad luck be like 5 and 6.