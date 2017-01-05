₦airaland Forum

How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by UtakoCrescent: 3:02pm
An accidental discharge occurred yesterday at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Witnesses said a female staff member of the State House was injured in the process.

The incident happened at the reception of the administration block of the Villa.

The woman was said to have been rushed to the State House Medical Centre where she is currently being treated. The woman, witnesses said, sustained injuries on her stomach and lap.

It was gathered that the incident occurred when an operative of the Department of State Security (DSS) was trying to drop his gun as requested by the security officers attached to the reception.

The DSS operative, according to sources, is not among the security officers assigned to the reception.


http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/how-dss-operative-shot-aso-rock-staff-at-presidential-villa/179156.html#QKbgFSYEhkPeBcc8.99

Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by nosanaira: 3:04pm
dss please lets be more carefull
Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by drss2(m): 3:07pm
wat do u expect wen members of quota system ar given preferential treatment at d expence of competence

7 Likes

Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by Ten12: 3:18pm
Nxt time aim well u might just hit de target(buhari) nd be de hero

12 Likes

Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by Aburi001: 4:45pm
I hope Bubu won't be the next target?

IPOB, NDA, FFK, Fayose, Wike etc would have celebrated like Abacha's sudden death in 1996. shocked grin

3 Likes

Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by teebaxy(m): 4:45pm
The woman, witnesses said, sustained injuries on her stomach and lap the story get as he be shocked
Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by philfearon(m): 4:46pm
You sure say that woman na him target?
Anyway,may we not meet with any accidental discharge in any form this year.

2 Likes

Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by princeonx: 4:47pm
Da.mnn!! No be who I want make e hit e hit!! That means there's hope shaa!

And BTW, don't tell me that ugly house with dirty/old roof is also inside same premises with Aso Rock.

@Op do you need help with Aso Rock image/picture?

1 Like

Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by KingAdeOluomo1(m): 4:48pm
coolby
Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by faruz: 4:48pm
lipsrsealed
Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by free2ryhme: 4:48pm
When devil dey work nylon dey break glass

1 Like

Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by NOETHNICITY(m): 4:48pm
The DSS or SSS, whatever its called, is the most exaggerated, most overblown security org in Nigeria.
Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by yomalex(m): 4:49pm
okay
Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by free2ryhme: 4:49pm
Ten12:
Nxt time aim well u might just hit de target(buhari) nd be de hero

Another useless comment
Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by Royalfurnitures: 4:49pm
These DSS guys are becoming something else.

Pls check out my signature for quality and durable furniture
Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by KingAdeOluomo1(m): 4:50pm
Ten12:
Nxt time aim well u might just hit de target(buhari) nd be de hero
you mean should kill the president right

1 Like

Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by detyler(m): 4:50pm
This is what happens when men of an armed force are not properly trained......how will you say that you mistakenly fired your weapon isn't the safety of the gun suppose to be ON in order to prevent this same ish from happening ? why was the safety of the gun off.........
Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by larrymoore(m): 4:50pm
God' Guidance all the time.
Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by sammyj: 4:50pm
I am begining to beleive Rueben Abati's story about the demons in Aso rock based on this report!!! shocked tongue
Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by Mrclement6: 4:50pm
Operation
Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by Exponental(m): 4:51pm
May have died from discharges but few are mentioned!
Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by Atiku2019: 4:52pm
Enlisting without basic Training. cry
Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by Kimjinkyu(f): 4:52pm
the DSS are now operating against the law
Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by Ten12: 4:52pm
KingAdeOluomo1:
you mean should kill the president right

Wat did u just say?
Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by byrron(m): 4:53pm
Ten12:
Nxt time aim well u might just hit de target(buhari) nd be de hero

grin grin grin grin
Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by Ten12: 4:54pm
free2ryhme:


Another useless comment

Anoda useful reader
Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by litaninja(m): 4:54pm
Nigerian Security operatives are generally poorly trained. Simple put on safety...hian
Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by seguno2: 4:54pm
Buhari and bad luck be like 5 and 6.
Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by femijay8271(m): 4:54pm
Exponental:
May have died from discharges but few are mentioned!



hmmmmmmm.....na wa for today time bomb ooo

