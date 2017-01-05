₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by UtakoCrescent: 3:02pm
An accidental discharge occurred yesterday at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/how-dss-operative-shot-aso-rock-staff-at-presidential-villa/179156.html#QKbgFSYEhkPeBcc8.99
|Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by nosanaira: 3:04pm
dss please lets be more carefull
|Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by drss2(m): 3:07pm
wat do u expect wen members of quota system ar given preferential treatment at d expence of competence
7 Likes
|Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by Ten12: 3:18pm
Nxt time aim well u might just hit de target(buhari) nd be de hero
12 Likes
|Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by Aburi001: 4:45pm
I hope Bubu won't be the next target?
IPOB, NDA, FFK, Fayose, Wike etc would have celebrated like Abacha's sudden death in 1996.
3 Likes
|Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by teebaxy(m): 4:45pm
The woman, witnesses said, sustained injuries on her stomach and lap the story get as he be
|Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by philfearon(m): 4:46pm
You sure say that woman na him target?
Anyway,may we not meet with any accidental discharge in any form this year.
2 Likes
|Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by princeonx: 4:47pm
Da.mnn!! No be who I want make e hit e hit!! That means there's hope shaa!
And BTW, don't tell me that ugly house with dirty/old roof is also inside same premises with Aso Rock.
@Op do you need help with Aso Rock image/picture?
1 Like
|Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by KingAdeOluomo1(m): 4:48pm
by
|Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by faruz: 4:48pm
|Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by free2ryhme: 4:48pm
When devil dey work nylon dey break glass
1 Like
|Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by NOETHNICITY(m): 4:48pm
The DSS or SSS, whatever its called, is the most exaggerated, most overblown security org in Nigeria.
|Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by yomalex(m): 4:49pm
okay
|Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by free2ryhme: 4:49pm
Ten12:
Another useless comment
|Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by Royalfurnitures: 4:49pm
These DSS guys are becoming something else.
Pls check out my signature for quality and durable furniture
|Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by KingAdeOluomo1(m): 4:50pm
Ten12:you mean should kill the president right
1 Like
|Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by detyler(m): 4:50pm
This is what happens when men of an armed force are not properly trained......how will you say that you mistakenly fired your weapon isn't the safety of the gun suppose to be ON in order to prevent this same ish from happening ? why was the safety of the gun off.........
|Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by larrymoore(m): 4:50pm
God' Guidance all the time.
|Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by sammyj: 4:50pm
I am begining to beleive Rueben Abati's story about the demons in Aso rock based on this report!!!
|Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by Mrclement6: 4:50pm
Operation
|Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by Exponental(m): 4:51pm
May have died from discharges but few are mentioned!
|Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by Atiku2019: 4:52pm
Enlisting without basic Training.
|Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by Kimjinkyu(f): 4:52pm
the DSS are now operating against the law
|Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by Ten12: 4:52pm
KingAdeOluomo1:
Wat did u just say?
|Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by byrron(m): 4:53pm
Ten12:
|Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by Ten12: 4:54pm
free2ryhme:
Anoda useful reader
|Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by litaninja(m): 4:54pm
Nigerian Security operatives are generally poorly trained. Simple put on safety...hian
|Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by seguno2: 4:54pm
Buhari and bad luck be like 5 and 6.
|Re: How DSS Operative Shot Aso Rock Staff At Presidential Villa by femijay8271(m): 4:54pm
Exponental:
hmmmmmmm.....na wa for today time bomb ooo
