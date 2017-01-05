₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by Hab24: 3:39pm
Another Chibok Girl And Her Baby Rescued By Nigerian Troops Near Sambisa Forest.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/01/05/another-chibok-girl-and-her-baby-rescued-nigerian-troops-near-sambisa-forest
|Re: Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by schoolmaster: 3:51pm
the FG should allow d press access to all these so called released chibok girls.
|Re: Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by Lukmann1: 4:20pm
okay this is good but what about the rests that was yet to rescued. Buhari need to did some fast about the remained girls before they are entered menopause.
|Re: Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by tk4rd: 4:20pm
|Re: Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by korel9: 4:20pm
|Re: Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by Divay22(f): 4:21pm
|Re: Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by maddest: 4:21pm
God be praised. The others shall be rescued by God's grace.
|Re: Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by peter1994(m): 4:21pm
Was she found in a hut, just walking freely or what. .
Anyway Kudos to the Nigerian Army
|Re: Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by Frankyboy1(m): 4:21pm
For heaven rejoices over one soul, so we rejoice with the North and the entire people of Nigeria! May God salvage the remaining girls, save them from terrible trauma experienced, and heal their lives! Before you are quick to judge, remember it is always better to err on side of generosity and kindness than callousness, This could as well have been your sister or daughter, let's learn to show some love and empathy. Thank you
|Re: Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by NNVanguard(m): 4:21pm
Politics have made us to see our leaders and their efforts as baseless.
God bless Nigeria Army
|Re: Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by CR77(f): 4:21pm
|Re: Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by Ahmadgani(m): 4:22pm
this is gradually turning into a propaganda.
chibok girls
|Re: Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by PabloOmoEscobar: 4:22pm
Rescued from where? The same sambisa that's been totally sanitised?
I thought all bokoharam hideouts in sambisa were all destroyed. Which sambisa again?
|Re: Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by KayodeAjani: 4:22pm
|Re: Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by CR77(f): 4:23pm
Ahmadgani:
|Re: Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by ekestic1976: 4:23pm
schoolmaster:You're indeed a Thomas, Bros. I suggest you purge your dirty mind of impurities!
|Re: Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by CR77(f): 4:23pm
PabloOmoEscobar:
|Re: Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by CR77(f): 4:24pm
ekestic1976:
|Re: Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by ahamonyeka(m): 4:24pm
|Re: Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by voicelez: 4:25pm
|Re: Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by ayodejijoshua(m): 4:25pm
thank God bt still dnt believe no evidences to confirm it for real
|Re: Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by kennydee05(m): 4:26pm
Kudos to Nigerian Army....
God bless you all
|Re: Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by januzajj: 4:27pm
|Re: Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by seguno2: 4:28pm
How many girls are remaining from the original 300 KIDNAPPED?
BTW, what happened to Oby Ezekwesili?
She has gone into hiding after seeing the monumental failure that she sold to her fellow citizens.
|Re: Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by kennydee05(m): 4:28pm
ahamonyeka:
Even if they say you are a true son of your father, you will still call it propaganda
propaganda or no propaganda, I DON'T GIVE A Bleep
|Re: Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by Ten12: 4:29pm
Civilians still dey near sambisa?
|Re: Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by WaterDrunkard: 4:32pm
From which sambisa again
|Re: Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by ahamonyeka(m): 4:32pm
kennydee05:warris dis one saying?
|Re: Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by jcstability: 4:33pm
Hope its genuine... Pix pls
|Re: Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by prettythicksme(f): 4:34pm
Chiboks gurls no dey finish?
|Re: Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters by Oluwalosheleyi(m): 4:37pm
I just hope there girls don't enter the news in future as hardened criminals because they might have been so maladjusted by their shocking experiences.They shouldnt be taken to their families instantly; they should be debriefed rehabilitated and slowly reabsorbed into the society with experts keeping tabs on them atleast for a recommended number of years.It couldn't have been easy for them in any way.May God restore them all.
