Another Chibok Girl And Her Baby Rescued By Nigerian Troops Near Sambisa Forest.



Another one of the more than 200 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Islamist Boko Haram insurgents in April 2014 has been rescued near Sambisa Forest, a government source told a correspondent of SaharaReporters.



Our sources disclosed that a girl named Rakiya Abubakar was found with her baby by Nigerian troops of the 27 Brigade around Alagarno area near Ajigin in Domboa Local Government area.



Rakiya will be the 29th of the more than 200 girls to be rescued from Boko Haram fighters.



1 Like

the FG should allow d press access to all these so called released chibok girls. 7 Likes 1 Share

okay this is good but what about the rests that was yet to rescued. Buhari need to did some fast about the remained girls before they are entered menopause.

Okay

God be praised. The others shall be rescued by God's grace. 1 Like 1 Share

Was she found in a hut, just walking freely or what. .



Anyway Kudos to the Nigerian Army

For heaven rejoices over one soul, so we rejoice with the North and the entire people of Nigeria! May God salvage the remaining girls, save them from terrible trauma experienced, and heal their lives! Before you are quick to judge, remember it is always better to err on side of generosity and kindness than callousness, This could as well have been your sister or daughter, let's learn to show some love and empathy. Thank you

Politics have made us to see our leaders and their efforts as baseless.

God bless Nigeria Army 3 Likes

Na wash

this is gradually turning into a propaganda.





chibok girls 1 Like

Rescued from where? The same sambisa that's been totally sanitised?



I thought all bokoharam hideouts in sambisa were all destroyed. Which sambisa again? 2 Likes

Thank God

Ahmadgani:

propaganda Yes oo

schoolmaster:

the FG should allow d press access to all these so called released chibok girls. You're indeed a Thomas, Bros. I suggest you purge your dirty mind of impurities! You're indeed a Thomas, Bros. I suggest you purge your dirty mind of impurities!

PabloOmoEscobar:

Rescued from where? The same sambisa that's been totally sanitised?



I thought I read somewhere how the government has No mind them

ekestic1976:

You're indeed a Thomas, Bros. I suggest you purge your dirty mind of impurities! Nonsense 1 Like

Propaganda.

Hab24:







liesssssss liesssssss

thank God bt still dnt believe no evidences to confirm it for real

Kudos to Nigerian Army....



































God bless you all

The day I stopped taking this chibok scam issue serious was the day someone shared video showing a girl dancing because her friend was among those rescued. 2 Likes

How many girls are remaining from the original 300 KIDNAPPED?

BTW, what happened to Oby Ezekwesili?

She has gone into hiding after seeing the monumental failure that she sold to her fellow citizens.

ahamonyeka:

Propaganda.

Even if they say you are a true son of your father, you will still call it propaganda





propaganda or no propaganda, I DON'T GIVE A Bleep Even if they say you are a true son of your father, you will still call it propagandapropaganda or no propaganda, I DON'T GIVE A Bleep 1 Like

Civilians still dey near sambisa? 1 Like

From which sambisa again 1 Like

kennydee05:





Even if they say you are a true son of your father, you will still call it propaganda





propaganda or no propaganda, I DON'T GIVE A Bleep warris dis one saying? warris dis one saying? 1 Like

Hope its genuine... Pix pls 1 Like

Chiboks gurls no dey finish? 1 Like