₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,721,192 members, 3,292,534 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 January 2017 at 07:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) (15627 Views)
Nigerian Man Shares Bed Time Photos Of Him And His Girlfriend On Facebook / Man On His Kneels To Beg Rich Man In Car For Money In Lagos / This Is What Someone Begging For Money In The Church Through Whatsapp got (pix) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by timidapsin(m): 4:07pm
Long Queues As Man Hands Out FREE MONEY & Food In Ikeja, Lagos.
*
His foundation Iam Kokun Foundation was Ikeja in Lagos yesterday morning 03 January 2017 and gave support to poor Nigerians - Cash, food
Watch video
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MzvefVoAkDw
|Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by timidapsin(m): 4:07pm
When I see free food and money
2 Likes
|Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by prahcetomi(m): 4:11pm
|Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by NaijaMutant(f): 4:12pm
Gok
|Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by Oyind17: 4:13pm
Him try
1 Like
|Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by Harmored(m): 4:13pm
|Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by marketresearch: 6:26pm
iots well
|Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by lilfreezy: 6:26pm
Mtcheeew...
17 Likes
|Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by PabloOmoEscobar: 6:27pm
Hunger in the land
20 Likes
|Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by Praktikals(m): 6:27pm
God bless you, sire.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by Benjom(m): 6:28pm
I trust my people. Them no go carry last.
|Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 6:28pm
Zoogerians
2 Likes
|Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by benpedro(m): 6:28pm
Lol he don collect their 'destinies'
|Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by prince9851(m): 6:28pm
lol
afonjas
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by Papikush: 6:28pm
|Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by ayo22212(m): 6:29pm
Nigerians and free things
|Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by obontami: 6:29pm
Buhari surely won't go unpunished. What a heartless man!!!
5 Likes
|Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by EgunMogaji(m): 6:29pm
PabloOmoEscobar:
Which hunger?
Hardly a day goes by without the frontpage having a thread with a D list Actress getting a gwagen or opening a house.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by dingbang(m): 6:29pm
Like fayose
|Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by toocoded: 6:29pm
Nice 1
|Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by justscorchone(m): 6:29pm
Nigerians are not this nice,it must be jazz joo
|Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by frenchwine(m): 6:29pm
Vintage Nigeriana. The hunger in the land is soo thick, it actually can be cut through with a knife.
1 Like
|Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by ikorodureporta: 6:30pm
ope is seyf...
|Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by Pavore9: 6:30pm
Some will say he is "collecting" their destinies.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by Divay22(f): 6:30pm
Hungry bad
1 Like
|Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by Kelly2713(m): 6:30pm
|Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by four4: 6:30pm
Alumagiri all over Nigeria now, thankz to our govt
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by emeijeh(m): 6:30pm
Are you referring to the moniker HungerBAD ?
Divay22:
PabloOmoEscobar:
|Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by Sirpluv: 6:31pm
Trust Nigerians na. . 12 people will come from the same household!!
1 Like
|Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by fergieboy(m): 6:31pm
|Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by ofilispeaks(m): 6:31pm
The man will soon run for political office.
1 Like 1 Share
Have You Read E.L. James "Grey"? Can You Share Link To Download? / Confession-by-mouth Time: What Do You Hope To Achieve Before 2015 Ends? / What Do You Do When Your Friend Confesses He Has Feelings For You
Viewing this topic: RighteousI, itsik(m), Lucky4real28(m), Eshiettk(m), ebikay, flakzieb(f), deeptechcool(m), kenbee(m), lurojohn(m), emeraldo56(m), yanabasee(m), boyo123(m), rill, BJAYADEMOLA(m), eliyke(m), NewIdeas, arsenal33, chrisino5(m), oyienootieno, Pavarottii(m), godin, ojibole1(m), Peaceewansetin(m), imperiouxx, Tonto007, PerfectlyPerfect(m), mayysen, Wisdomval67(m), kanada(m), K9Uneet(m), monibay24, gaetano, fayvoor, Adebash01(m), bencarson007(m), Funbii(f), gurujoe, uwuana, BlinkyBling, apatuku, zoneboy, Kedro(m), posiedon(m), Primusinterpares(m), Djtm(m), mayorkent(m), autotrader014, AyamBlaze, erocorp01, shegunhadisa, boolee(m), Thread, lajoshua, donsaint2(m), adioolayi(m), omofunaab(m), samdavjustin(m), shankie, OGAJosy, jamislaw(m), HOTWATER(m), sunnyeinstein(m), prettythicksme(f), GOODMAN1 and 163 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3