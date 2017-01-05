₦airaland Forum

Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by timidapsin(m): 4:07pm
Long Queues As Man Hands Out FREE MONEY & Food In Ikeja, Lagos.
His foundation Iam Kokun Foundation was Ikeja in Lagos yesterday morning 03 January 2017 and gave support to poor Nigerians - Cash, food

Watch video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MzvefVoAkDw

Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by timidapsin(m): 4:07pm
When I see free food and money

Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by prahcetomi(m): 4:11pm
Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by NaijaMutant(f): 4:12pm
Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by Oyind17: 4:13pm
Him try

Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by Harmored(m): 4:13pm
Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by marketresearch: 6:26pm
iots well
Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by lilfreezy: 6:26pm
Mtcheeew...

Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by PabloOmoEscobar: 6:27pm
Hunger in the land

Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by Praktikals(m): 6:27pm
God bless you, sire.

Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by Benjom(m): 6:28pm
I trust my people. Them no go carry last.
Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 6:28pm
Zoogerians

Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by benpedro(m): 6:28pm
Lol he don collect their 'destinies' smiley
Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by prince9851(m): 6:28pm
afonjas

Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by Papikush: 6:28pm
Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by ayo22212(m): 6:29pm
Nigerians and free things
Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by obontami: 6:29pm
Buhari surely won't go unpunished. What a heartless man!!!

Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by EgunMogaji(m): 6:29pm
PabloOmoEscobar:
Hunger in the land

Which hunger?

Hardly a day goes by without the frontpage having a thread with a D list Actress getting a gwagen or opening a house.

Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by dingbang(m): 6:29pm
Like fayose
Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by toocoded: 6:29pm
Nice 1 smiley
Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by justscorchone(m): 6:29pm
Nigerians are not this nice,it must be jazz joo tongue
Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by frenchwine(m): 6:29pm
Vintage Nigeriana. The hunger in the land is soo thick, it actually can be cut through with a knife.

Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by ikorodureporta: 6:30pm
ope is seyf...
Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by Pavore9: 6:30pm
Some will say he is "collecting" their destinies. grin grin

Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by Divay22(f): 6:30pm
Hungry bad

Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by Kelly2713(m): 6:30pm
Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by four4: 6:30pm
Alumagiri all over Nigeria now, thankz to our govt

Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by emeijeh(m): 6:30pm
Are you referring to the moniker HungerBAD ? grin

Divay22:
Hungry bad


PabloOmoEscobar:
Hunger in the land
Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by Sirpluv: 6:31pm
Trust Nigerians na. . 12 people will come from the same household!!
Re: Man Shares Free Rice And Money In Lagos (Video, Photos) by ofilispeaks(m): 6:31pm
The man will soon run for political office.

