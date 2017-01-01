



According to a statement by Tokunbo Korodo, the South-West Chairman of the union, Total has been resisting the unionisation of workers under its contract programme in Lagos, Kaduna and Koko in Delta blending plants.



“In view of this, the union has directed all workers in Total downstream to stop work until the management allows workers to unionise and slave labour introduced are cancelled.



“This action should commence immediately,” he said.



http://www.metronaija.com/2017/01/total-nigeria-shut-down-for-sacking.html



