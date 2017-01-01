₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Total Nigeria Shut Down For Sacking Nigerian Workers by 360metrosports: 4:52pm
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers, NUPENG, has shut down loading activities at all Total Nig. Ltd., depots nationwide over termination of workers appointment.
According to a statement by Tokunbo Korodo, the South-West Chairman of the union, Total has been resisting the unionisation of workers under its contract programme in Lagos, Kaduna and Koko in Delta blending plants.
“In view of this, the union has directed all workers in Total downstream to stop work until the management allows workers to unionise and slave labour introduced are cancelled.
“This action should commence immediately,” he said.
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/01/total-nigeria-shut-down-for-sacking.html
Re: Total Nigeria Shut Down For Sacking Nigerian Workers by trendyprettygir: 4:54pm
.
Re: Total Nigeria Shut Down For Sacking Nigerian Workers by sayemma: 4:56pm
There is no sack in the body of your news but the subject highlighted sack...ops..ops...ops how many times have I warn you on fake news
Re: Total Nigeria Shut Down For Sacking Nigerian Workers by divide9ja: 5:09pm
Re: Total Nigeria Shut Down For Sacking Nigerian Workers by misterjosh(m): 5:10pm
Yeah!
