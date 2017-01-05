₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hisbah Seizes Musical Instruments Used During Gov Tambuwal Daughter's Wedding by Islie: 4:57pm
* says pre-wedding dinner contravenes Shari''ah law
The Sokoto Hisbah Commission has seized the musical instruments used during the pre-wedding dinner of the daughter of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for allegedly violating Shari'ah law being operated in the state.
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/sokoto-hisbah-seizes-musical-instruments-used-during-tambuwal-daughter-s-wedding/179296.html
|Re: Hisbah Seizes Musical Instruments Used During Gov Tambuwal Daughter's Wedding by pchukwudi: 5:10pm
"One Nigeria" my foot.
24 Likes
|Re: Hisbah Seizes Musical Instruments Used During Gov Tambuwal Daughter's Wedding by Aphrygian: 5:15pm
Which kind nonsense is this, buh they said does not apply to non muslims. Why cant they arrest tambuwal's daughter. Werey dede.
21 Likes
|Re: Hisbah Seizes Musical Instruments Used During Gov Tambuwal Daughter's Wedding by Aphrygian: 5:16pm
Which kind nonsense is this, buh they said does not apply to non muslims. Why cant they arrest tambuwal's daughter. Werey ni dede wen.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hisbah Seizes Musical Instruments Used During Gov Tambuwal Daughter's Wedding by VulgarVulvas: 5:18pm
Islam has no business in the civilized world
80 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Hisbah Seizes Musical Instruments Used During Gov Tambuwal Daughter's Wedding by yarimo(m): 5:19pm
Yeye people campaign after election, why didn't they invade the venue during the occasion?
44 Likes
|Re: Hisbah Seizes Musical Instruments Used During Gov Tambuwal Daughter's Wedding by VulgarVulvas: 5:21pm
Why we must all support full implementation of Sharia Law in the North
Let them have their sharia .
They have now resorted to using sharia agents like the Hisbah to subvert the constitution on state police.
I say let them have sharia not in parts but in full like what transpires in places like Saudi Arabia.
They should be made to know that having full sharia will come with its own negative consequences.
For example, full sharia does not allow for commercial banks.
If they want full sharia law in the north then the CBN must as a matter of urgency withdraw all operational banking liscences from the north other than Sukkot Sharia banks.
Since sharia also forbids the consumption and retailing of alchohol , then the northern sharia states should also not partake in alchohol Vat and excersise duties henceforth.
Not stopping at that, since they want full sharia law in the north, then they should ban the religious activities of other non Muslims. Churches should be banned as well as bibles and other Christian paraphernalia. The sharia caliphate of northern Nigeria should also ban non Muslims from their domain in the event that these infidels may corrupt the system. So with that, Christian corpers should not be posted to sharia north. Let them use their own Muslim Arabic studies graduates as part time teachers.
And since sharia law will become supreme in the northern sharia caliphate, I believe there is no need for the secular Nigerian police. The Hisbah brigade should henceforth take over all policing activities in the sharia north. The same also should apply for the closing down of all conventional courts. Let the sharia court become supreme since its law is supreme.
This will go a long way in establishing the utopic sharia enclave they have always wanted and also have all Christians vacate the north for the Ummah.
Bearing this in mind that for every action there is a reactionary event, I also suggest that Christian majority states in the south should also pass legislation banning the activities of Muslims in their various states.
Since the north wants apartheid we should gladly give it to them.
They have been using their sharia aggigtation as blackmail on Christians in their region. Henceforth they should go full sharia and from there face the consequences of their actions.
The north should not be allowed to have their cake and eat it anymore.
41 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Hisbah Seizes Musical Instruments Used During Gov Tambuwal Daughter's Wedding by Janetessy(f): 5:34pm
These people sef
Ndi iberibe
Ndi anu mpama
9 Likes
|Re: Hisbah Seizes Musical Instruments Used During Gov Tambuwal Daughter's Wedding by GoodyOG: 5:35pm
i
|Re: Hisbah Seizes Musical Instruments Used During Gov Tambuwal Daughter's Wedding by R2des: 5:35pm
Religious country
1 Like
|Re: Hisbah Seizes Musical Instruments Used During Gov Tambuwal Daughter's Wedding by Mechette(m): 5:36pm
Na so skt pol
|Re: Hisbah Seizes Musical Instruments Used During Gov Tambuwal Daughter's Wedding by NNVanguard(m): 5:37pm
In the North, which law supersedes the other? The Constitution of FRN or Shariah law?
14 Likes
|Re: Hisbah Seizes Musical Instruments Used During Gov Tambuwal Daughter's Wedding by godoluwa(m): 5:37pm
And some mumu dey shout ONE NIGERIA
7 Likes
|Re: Hisbah Seizes Musical Instruments Used During Gov Tambuwal Daughter's Wedding by ificatchmodeh: 5:37pm
Hisbah will definitely turn to hunt the northern elites...
People wey like coded enjoyment..
Nice one joor..
Islam must be practice in spirit and in truth
4 Likes
|Re: Hisbah Seizes Musical Instruments Used During Gov Tambuwal Daughter's Wedding by umar745(m): 5:37pm
Lol. This people no get sense o
|Re: Hisbah Seizes Musical Instruments Used During Gov Tambuwal Daughter's Wedding by Emmaxmusic(m): 5:37pm
hish iranu
|Re: Hisbah Seizes Musical Instruments Used During Gov Tambuwal Daughter's Wedding by dokiOloye(m): 5:38pm
If I say "Islamabad" now,dem go ban me.
If U tell these same characters to allow for d restructuring of d country so thay can practice their sharia cum terrorism in full,their parasitic thirst for oil no go let them hear that.
11 Likes
|Re: Hisbah Seizes Musical Instruments Used During Gov Tambuwal Daughter's Wedding by Rayhutar(m): 5:39pm
Religious palava,how will Boko haram stop with this mind set
9 Likes
|Re: Hisbah Seizes Musical Instruments Used During Gov Tambuwal Daughter's Wedding by Noblesoul123: 5:39pm
How and why some practices are still allowed in this country is what beats my imagination
5 Likes
|Re: Hisbah Seizes Musical Instruments Used During Gov Tambuwal Daughter's Wedding by seunny4lif(m): 5:39pm
IPOB will be here soon
1 Share
|Re: Hisbah Seizes Musical Instruments Used During Gov Tambuwal Daughter's Wedding by BizBayo: 5:39pm
Which kind news be this... Una suppose first arrest the main wedding characters and not the minor players. Anyway, many are mad but few are roaming.
4 Likes
|Re: Hisbah Seizes Musical Instruments Used During Gov Tambuwal Daughter's Wedding by davss02(m): 5:39pm
Warristhis?
|Re: Hisbah Seizes Musical Instruments Used During Gov Tambuwal Daughter's Wedding by GoodyOG: 5:40pm
.
|Re: Hisbah Seizes Musical Instruments Used During Gov Tambuwal Daughter's Wedding by davss02(m): 5:40pm
Janetessy:
Wailer spotted..ipob!
|Re: Hisbah Seizes Musical Instruments Used During Gov Tambuwal Daughter's Wedding by IHEJIRIKAisBOKO: 5:41pm
Nigeria is not one. Nigeria can never be one. Nigeria will divide insha Allah
6 Likes
|Re: Hisbah Seizes Musical Instruments Used During Gov Tambuwal Daughter's Wedding by slimfit1(m): 5:41pm
The stupid sharia law that can't catch looters is a stupid law.
9 Likes
|Re: Hisbah Seizes Musical Instruments Used During Gov Tambuwal Daughter's Wedding by Dezzx(m): 5:41pm
funny dudes.
why won't they arrest the groom and/or the bride, I believe is with their consent the DJ performed at the ceremony. hypocrisy.
7 Likes
|Re: Hisbah Seizes Musical Instruments Used During Gov Tambuwal Daughter's Wedding by SunnyBlaze1(m): 5:42pm
Why after the marriage
8 Likes
|Re: Hisbah Seizes Musical Instruments Used During Gov Tambuwal Daughter's Wedding by bigtiny10(m): 5:42pm
The feared islamisation of Nigeria is being cultivated steadily. The same religion that is passive on child marriage, molestation and women battery is funnily against the use of musical instruments in the course of a Nikkah. What a farce! Numerous cases of sexual assault and rape are reported in the north annually, but the most ubiquitous verdict being vomited by the shariah courts is to- pay fines and legitimately (shariah-ly) wed the victim, which is an absolute far cry from other regions in Nigeria. It makes no sense that defaulters or perpetrators of the same Criminal act receive discrepant sentences. There is no difference between this shariah system and taxation of crime. I repeat, Rape is a crime being taxed in the north. And what about the locos who decapitated a Christian evangelist for alleged blasphemy. Why is no one talking about it? . CAC, SCOAN, CCC and other redundant bodies of the Christian community, what have they done or said. Shame on you Christians!
1 Like
|Re: Hisbah Seizes Musical Instruments Used During Gov Tambuwal Daughter's Wedding by slimfit1(m): 5:43pm
So the north can practice sharia law but we can't practice true federalism something is wrong.
8 Likes
