Why we must all support full implementation of Sharia Law in the North



Let them have their sharia .



They have now resorted to using sharia agents like the Hisbah to subvert the constitution on state police.





I say let them have sharia not in parts but in full like what transpires in places like Saudi Arabia.





They should be made to know that having full sharia will come with its own negative consequences.



For example, full sharia does not allow for commercial banks.



If they want full sharia law in the north then the CBN must as a matter of urgency withdraw all operational banking liscences from the north other than Sukkot Sharia banks.



Since sharia also forbids the consumption and retailing of alchohol , then the northern sharia states should also not partake in alchohol Vat and excersise duties henceforth.



Not stopping at that, since they want full sharia law in the north, then they should ban the religious activities of other non Muslims. Churches should be banned as well as bibles and other Christian paraphernalia. The sharia caliphate of northern Nigeria should also ban non Muslims from their domain in the event that these infidels may corrupt the system. So with that, Christian corpers should not be posted to sharia north. Let them use their own Muslim Arabic studies graduates as part time teachers.



And since sharia law will become supreme in the northern sharia caliphate, I believe there is no need for the secular Nigerian police. The Hisbah brigade should henceforth take over all policing activities in the sharia north. The same also should apply for the closing down of all conventional courts. Let the sharia court become supreme since its law is supreme.





This will go a long way in establishing the utopic sharia enclave they have always wanted and also have all Christians vacate the north for the Ummah.



Bearing this in mind that for every action there is a reactionary event, I also suggest that Christian majority states in the south should also pass legislation banning the activities of Muslims in their various states.



Since the north wants apartheid we should gladly give it to them.



They have been using their sharia aggigtation as blackmail on Christians in their region. Henceforth they should go full sharia and from there face the consequences of their actions.





The north should not be allowed to have their cake and eat it anymore. 41 Likes 4 Shares