₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,721,270 members, 3,292,756 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 January 2017 at 10:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) (16178 Views)
Chidinma Rocks Thread Hairstyle To Beat FM, Spotted With Moet And Others / Fan Blasts OAP Moet Abebe:'U Are Bewitched That Is Why U Show Ur Bare Chest'(pic / Moet Abebe Steps Out In Grey Hair (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by TunezMedia: 7:04pm
OAP Moet Abebe Slams Nigerians Criticising Her For Twerking In Pool with Bikinis [PICS+VIDEO]
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hj5XVdiY-HQ
Soundcity OAP says Nigerians need to stop getting worked up over ladies rocking bikinis as they should be used to it by now.
Moet through her snap revealed that people no longer consider her a good role model for girls since she shared a bikini photos last month.
The 28-years-old English born TV personality shared a footage of herself twerking in a bath pool in black bikinis, which caused the uproar from her followers.
Moet settled her rant by stating that she was not in the entertainment industry to be a role model but to make money so peeps should leave her to sell her market...
See her rant on snap below...
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/01/oap-moet-abebe-slams-nigerians.html
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by Oyind17: 7:08pm
O
L
O
D
O
14 Likes
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by opeyemiieblog(m): 7:09pm
kilokanmi....ur business
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by Kobicove(m): 7:10pm
OK, seen
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by DozieInc(m): 7:32pm
Absolute crap
1 Like
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by LifeofAirforce1: 7:40pm
Moet you rock
I love you
3 Likes
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by YoungRichRuler(m): 7:59pm
What is moet? A wine?
33 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by Janetessy(f): 8:06pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by Lukmann1: 8:06pm
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by R2des: 8:06pm
Wonderful memories
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by hotspec(m): 8:06pm
12 Likes
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by Noblesoul123: 8:06pm
Aunty, no mind dem jare.
They just want to spoil your attempt at marketing your assets.
Oya, make una no spoil her reggae with una blues.
By the way, where's that photo?
Here it is....
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by adonbilivit: 8:07pm
deactivating this account soon. I have outgrown Nairaland. I am 24 now and would have to focus more.
PS: would sell this moniker to an interested buyer
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by SexyNairalander: 8:08pm
booked
glo really dealt with me today. . .since morning na now I dey come online
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by Dottore: 8:08pm
Of what relevance is this to the economy
1 Like
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by lielbree: 8:08pm
Nice body
1 Like
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by truthspeaks: 8:08pm
IDGaF if I had . The poster above me does
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by kurajordan(m): 8:09pm
She day twerk to sell market and Una they disturb her. Nor be her mate them buy G wagon for ?
4 Likes
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by kennygee(f): 8:09pm
Now she has decided that she is only selling her market and is not concerned about being a role model by openly accepting the title of Olosho so she should own it and wear it like a perfume.
Oni ranu oshi. Shior.
1 Like
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by samtee37(m): 8:09pm
Can someone help me shout
3 Likes
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by Thisis2raw: 8:09pm
Do what ever makes you happy
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by boman2014: 8:09pm
samtee37:ASHAW......
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by ndidibabe(f): 8:09pm
Even at that, I am sure she is not making close to a million naira monthly. What an immature response from her..
2 Likes
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by taurus21: 8:10pm
Say that to those who see you as a role model as for me IDGAF
4 Likes
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by sod09(m): 8:10pm
Ok
4 Likes
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by adonbilivit: 8:10pm
SexyNairalander:nawa o. shey Nairaland na food now?
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by Dildo(m): 8:10pm
See wetin enter fp.
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by sunnyeinstein(m): 8:12pm
Sombody pls help with dat olosho meme abeg
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by Adex097: 8:12pm
YoungRichRuler:
I GIVE A FUCCK, AND I DON'T LIVE IN THAT BUILDING
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by oochi123(f): 8:12pm
U rock Girl..just be urself Moet...if na oyinbo now dem go clap for her..Enjoy yourself n make Cool Cash..
3 Likes
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by agrovick(m): 8:12pm
Nairagram
1 Like
|Re: Moet Abebe Twerking In Black Bikini [PICS+VIDEO) by FILEBE(m): 8:12pm
when women stop exhibiting themselves as sex object the world will be a better place.
10 Likes
Flavour Shares Shirtless Photos From His Studio / Angelina Jolie Or Jenifer Aniston: Who Is Da Bomb? / Omowunmi Akinnifesi Is The Barbie Bride At Future Awards [PICS]
Viewing this topic: ehnmoe, babalarry, areyemi(m), maigida511(m), BJAYADEMOLA(m), kkonsults, LEERICIST(m), Anaskie(m), hotswagg12, MVLOX(m), youngdad, CplusJason(m), Supremo001, bisi16(m), engreo(m), Denchturbo, SKIPCY(m), ollyboi123(m), delishpot, Kosigift(f), elrony(m), dustmalik, sindrek(m), gallantmoi, richiefloyd(m), AvsGot007(m), shurlar50(m), Handsomebeing(m), Damibiz(m), nasfem22(m), omniwater, XwhY(m), DRISKLEF(m), yewii2cute(f), Remily(m), fizziea(m), DMerciful(m), jizzus(m), clems93(m) and 106 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5