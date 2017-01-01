





http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hj5XVdiY-HQ







Soundcity OAP says Nigerians need to stop getting worked up over ladies rocking bikinis as they should be used to it by now.



Moet through her snap revealed that people no longer consider her a good role model for girls since she shared a bikini photos last month.



The 28-years-old English born TV personality shared a footage of herself twerking in a bath pool in black bikinis, which caused the uproar from her followers.



Moet settled her rant by stating that she was not in the entertainment industry to be a role model but to make money so peeps should leave her to sell her market...



See her rant on snap below...



http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/01/oap-moet-abebe-slams-nigerians.html OAP Moet Abebe Slams Nigerians Criticising Her For Twerking In Pool with Bikinis [PICS+VIDEO]Soundcity OAP says Nigerians need to stop getting worked up over ladies rocking bikinis as they should be used to it by now.Moet through her snap revealed that people no longer consider her a good role model for girls since she shared a bikini photos last month.The 28-years-old English born TV personality shared a footage of herself twerking in a bath pool in black bikinis, which caused the uproar from her followers.Moet settled her rant by stating that she was not in the entertainment industry to be a role model but to make money so peeps should leave her to sell her market...See her rant on snap below...