Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) (5910 Views)

Soldier Loses His Mom While Battling Boko Haram Insurgents In The North.Pictured / Soldier Loses Life At Musari As Troops Clear More Terrorist Hideout In Borno / Sexy Nigerian Female Gallant Soldier (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







'YA RASA YATSA DOMIN KARE YAN NAJERIYA !!



Musty M Mustee



Wannan Dan Uwa Namu kuma JARUMIN SOJA Mai Suna Suleiman S Nuhu , Ya Samu Mummunar Rauni Tare Da RASA Kan YATSAR Sa Ta Sanadiyar Tashin Bam A Kwanakin Baya A Jihar Borno.



Ya Shiga Wannan Hali Ne A Kokarin Kare Yan Najeriya Daga Salwantar Rayukan Su Da Dukiyoyin Su Daga Yan Kungiyar Boko Haram.



Wane Jarumta Ce Tafi Wannan ?

Wane Sadaukarwa Ce Tafi Wannan ?

Wane Kishin Kasa Da Yan Kasa Ne Yafi Wannan?



Ya kamata Duk Dan kasa Na Kwarai Ya Taimaka Masa Da ADDUAR Sabon Sauki Da Fita Cikin Dukkan Kunci Har Karshen Rayuwar Sa'.





Source: According to the information shared in Hausa,the Nigerian soldier named Suleiman Noah pictured below lost his fingers in the battle against Boko Haram insurgents in Borno recently.What a patriotic soldier!Below is the Hausa narration of the story,our Hausa readers should please explain more...'YA RASA YATSA DOMIN KARE YAN NAJERIYA !!Musty M MusteeWannan Dan Uwa Namu kuma JARUMIN SOJA Mai Suna Suleiman S Nuhu , Ya Samu Mummunar Rauni Tare Da RASA Kan YATSAR Sa Ta Sanadiyar Tashin Bam A Kwanakin Baya A Jihar Borno.Ya Shiga Wannan Hali Ne A Kokarin Kare Yan Najeriya Daga Salwantar Rayukan Su Da Dukiyoyin Su Daga Yan Kungiyar Boko Haram.Wane Jarumta Ce Tafi Wannan ?Wane Sadaukarwa Ce Tafi Wannan ?Wane Kishin Kasa Da Yan Kasa Ne Yafi Wannan?Ya kamata Duk Dan kasa Na Kwarai Ya Taimaka Masa Da ADDUAR Sabon Sauki Da Fita Cikin Dukkan Kunci Har Karshen Rayuwar Sa'.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/nigerian-soldier-loses-his-finger-while.html?m=1

The North owns Nigerians some explanation about Boko Haram.

These men have done enough for Nigeria.They need to be adequately rewarded 7 Likes 1 Share

!! Add a warning pls



These soldiers are trying walai they put their life at risk to save protect the citizens of the federal republic of NigeriA am pretty show no amount of money will make me enter sambisa forest but these guys they are special this government is suppose to increase their salary give them adequate treatment, enough food, good water send money to their families am sure these soldiers will like that



May God help them . 8 Likes 1 Share

I thought der was a recent warning against all this pictures 1 Like

God bless the military



someone even asked if he used that finger to give his last fvck. Chai! Nairalanders



Meanwhile,









Me attempting to give a fvck like So sorry for him. The fvck crew are on their way.someone even asked if he used that finger to give his last fvck. Chai! NairalandersMeanwhile,Me attempting to give a fvck like 5 Likes

onoikenna:

These men have done enough for Nigeria.They need to be adequately rewarded

Yes you are right. Yes you are right. 2 Likes 1 Share

Get well soon our gallant soldier 1 Like

Get well soon Soldier, we appreciate ur efforts.

Ds could sound stupid to sm1, but na hu send am

God help the military 1 Like

Risking your lives for your country



Your places in Heaven are guaranteed



God Bless 2 Likes

sorry eh....welldone...dnt worry i give a fvck. 1 Like

google translator : This cousin Namu centurion named Suleiman S Noah, wounded without losing his finger put it in the wake Bam recently in

Borno.



Join this character is trying to protect Nigerians from misuse their lives and their property from Boko Haram.



What actress says Go This? What price that went this?



What patriotic citizens are better than that?



All should Citizenship exceptional

help in praying New Easy Exit all Narrow end life. 1 Like

This is touched.sorry soldier, i wished you recovered soon 1 Like

We love and appreciate your service Suleiman... Allah ya baka dogon rai da kwaciyan hankali.

The OP though... Nuhu is Nuhu not Noah...funny OP, Translated even his surname to English.

Sorry bro.but thank God is just ur fingers that's gone,not ur life. 1 Like

Get well soon, I m sorry for this. As pianist, I feel so sorry for him. 1 Like

But I don't understand shaa Buhari has gotten the flag

So why on earth are the soldiers still fighting or isn't the war over. 1 Like

Jesus....



God protect our men in war front.

did anybody force you to join....or are you yhe first soldier to loose a finger





get well shaa....sorry

Bleep is given

So?

Samogbo1:

Ds could sound stupid. to sm1, but na hu send am

Just stop there. Just stop there. 3 Likes





God Bless You All Gallant Soldiers....God Bless You All 1 Like

onoikenna:

These men have done enough for Nigeria.They need to be adequately rewarded

AntiWailer:





Yes you are right.



He is right and you are right for saying he is right







BTW

RIP to the fingers... He is right and you are right for saying he is rightBTWRIP to the fingers...

why the pics?

datgoaldigger:

Risking your lives for your country

Your places in Heaven are guaranteed

God Bless







Baba shey na u and God make heaven na,why u no go guarantee person Baba shey na u and God make heaven na,why u no go guarantee person

I give a Bleep on dis.. . Sorry