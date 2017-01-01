₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by chimere66: 7:45pm
According to the information shared in Hausa,the Nigerian soldier named Suleiman Noah pictured below lost his fingers in the battle against Boko Haram insurgents in Borno recently.What a patriotic soldier!Below is the Hausa narration of the story,our Hausa readers should please explain more...
'YA RASA YATSA DOMIN KARE YAN NAJERIYA !!
Musty M Mustee
Wannan Dan Uwa Namu kuma JARUMIN SOJA Mai Suna Suleiman S Nuhu , Ya Samu Mummunar Rauni Tare Da RASA Kan YATSAR Sa Ta Sanadiyar Tashin Bam A Kwanakin Baya A Jihar Borno.
Ya Shiga Wannan Hali Ne A Kokarin Kare Yan Najeriya Daga Salwantar Rayukan Su Da Dukiyoyin Su Daga Yan Kungiyar Boko Haram.
Wane Jarumta Ce Tafi Wannan ?
Wane Sadaukarwa Ce Tafi Wannan ?
Wane Kishin Kasa Da Yan Kasa Ne Yafi Wannan?
Ya kamata Duk Dan kasa Na Kwarai Ya Taimaka Masa Da ADDUAR Sabon Sauki Da Fita Cikin Dukkan Kunci Har Karshen Rayuwar Sa'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/nigerian-soldier-loses-his-finger-while.html?m=1
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by JideAmuGiaka: 7:53pm
The North owns Nigerians some explanation about Boko Haram.
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by onoikenna: 8:26pm
These men have done enough for Nigeria.They need to be adequately rewarded
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by falcon01: 9:36pm
!! Add a warning pls
These soldiers are trying walai they put their life at risk to save protect the citizens of the federal republic of NigeriA am pretty show no amount of money will make me enter sambisa forest but these guys they are special this government is suppose to increase their salary give them adequate treatment, enough food, good water send money to their families am sure these soldiers will like that
May God help them .
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by edlion57(m): 9:54pm
I thought der was a recent warning against all this pictures
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:54pm
God bless the military
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by SeunWedsLinda(m): 9:55pm
So sorry for him. The fvck crew are on their way.
someone even asked if he used that finger to give his last fvck. Chai! Nairalanders
Meanwhile,
Me attempting to give a fvck like
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by AntiWailer: 9:55pm
onoikenna:
Yes you are right.
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by pembisco(m): 9:55pm
Get well soon our gallant soldier
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by Estimable(m): 9:55pm
Get well soon Soldier, we appreciate ur efforts.
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by Samogbo1: 9:56pm
Ds could sound stupid to sm1, but na hu send am
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by GentleYoung(m): 9:56pm
God help the military
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by datgoaldigger(m): 9:56pm
Risking your lives for your country
Your places in Heaven are guaranteed
God Bless
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by Bankalert(m): 9:56pm
sorry eh....welldone...dnt worry i give a fvck.
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by boman2014: 9:57pm
google translator : This cousin Namu centurion named Suleiman S Noah, wounded without losing his finger put it in the wake Bam recently in
Borno.
Join this character is trying to protect Nigerians from misuse their lives and their property from Boko Haram.
What actress says Go This? What price that went this?
What patriotic citizens are better than that?
All should Citizenship exceptional
help in praying New Easy Exit all Narrow end life.
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by Lukmann1: 9:57pm
This is touched.sorry soldier, i wished you recovered soon
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by austinoeze(m): 9:57pm
We love and appreciate your service Suleiman... Allah ya baka dogon rai da kwaciyan hankali.
The OP though... Nuhu is Nuhu not Noah...funny OP, Translated even his surname to English.
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by aimuan(m): 9:57pm
Sorry bro.but thank God is just ur fingers that's gone,not ur life.
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by seunlayi(m): 9:57pm
Get well soon, I m sorry for this. As pianist, I feel so sorry for him.
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by datgoaldigger(m): 9:58pm
But I don't understand shaa Buhari has gotten the flag
So why on earth are the soldiers still fighting or isn't the war over.
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by optional1(f): 9:58pm
Jesus....
God protect our men in war front.
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by slimthugchimee2(m): 9:59pm
did anybody force you to join....or are you yhe first soldier to loose a finger
get well shaa....sorry
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by qualityGod(m): 9:59pm
Bleep is given
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by 1Rebel: 9:59pm
So?
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by VickyRotex(f): 9:59pm
Samogbo1:
Just stop there.
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by Atiku2019: 10:00pm
Gallant Soldiers....
God Bless You All
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by habayommy: 10:02pm
onoikenna:
AntiWailer:
He is right and you are right for saying he is right
BTW
RIP to the fingers...
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by AkinPhysicist: 10:02pm
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by favourmic: 10:02pm
why the pics?
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by ouzo1(m): 10:03pm
datgoaldigger:
Baba shey na u and God make heaven na,why u no go guarantee person
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by Tic4tac(m): 10:04pm
I give a Bleep on dis.. . Sorry
|Re: Young Gallant Soldier Loses His Finger While Fighting Boko Haram In Borno(Pics) by donfemo(m): 10:04pm
He needs serious Medical Attention, This country sef
