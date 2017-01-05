Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) (17384 Views)

Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) / Alex Iwobi & Girlfriend, Clarisse Loved Up In New Photos / Alex Iwobi And His Girlfriend, Clarisse Ejuliette (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Flavour,Femi Kuti,Yemi Alade,Omawunmi and Reekado performed at the event





Source: Nigerian players Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Ihenacho have made Nigeria proud at the ongoing GloCAF award.Alex Iwobi won the youth player of the year while Ihenacho won the most promising talent of the year.Nigeria also won the women national team of the year.Flavour,Femi Kuti,Yemi Alade,Omawunmi and Reekado performed at the eventSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/glocaf-awardsihenachoalex-iwobi-super.html?m=1 2 Likes







I pray your network gets stronger in my Area.... Can't wait to grind my Mtn sim Nice work glo..... Those young stars are really doing incredibly well.... With their type , hope for winning World Cup dey ooooI pray your network gets stronger in my Area.... Can't wait to grind my Mtn sim 7 Likes







Iheanacho and Iwobi will be like 17 Likes 1 Share

Kanu is Definitely gonna Win African Footballer of the year ahead of Messi 1 Like 1 Share

Congratulations to all the winners 2 Likes 1 Share

















Afonja's will soon flood here now with







Those who gave a Bleep speech IPOB youths doing us proudAfonja's will soon flood here now withThose who gave a Bleep speech 11 Likes

Praise tha Lord



Ayin ne le ndiuwa 1 Like

ok I don hear

Congratulations to all the winners

soft work

benedictnsi:

Nice work glo.....





I pray your network gets stronger in my Area.... Can't wait to grind my Mtn sim



And use d powder to drink tea And use d powder to drink tea 8 Likes 2 Shares

God Bless Them....two nights ago i heard This certain song in my dreams and am dead sure no one has sang it before, but before i could pick a pen and paper it all faded away. the song was a hit i swear, it could have been a banger for 2017 i just pray i dream of it again. 5 Likes

Nice one. 1 Like 1 Share

Both of them deserves it. Hard work pays my brother.. Congratulations to them once again 1 Like

curvilicious:







And use d powder to drink tea



Tea Ke.... Will take the ashes to the nearest Powerful native doctor In Benin or Ijebu....... Tea Ke.... Will take the ashes to the nearest Powerful native doctor In Benin or Ijebu....... 2 Likes

Nice 3 Likes

Good for them. I am after what will make me great too. Kudos though 1 Like

Congrats to them 7 Likes 1 Share

Why dem no come collect their award

Gunners for life,iwobi thumbs up 1 Like

chie8:

Nigerian players Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Ihenacho have made Nigeria proud at the ongoing GloCAF award.Alex Iwobi won the youth player of the year while Ihenacho won [b]the most promising talent of the year. Nigeria also won the women national team of the year.



Flavour,Femi Kuti,Yemi Alade,Omawunmi and Reekado performed at the event





Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/glocaf-awardsihenachoalex-iwobi-super.html?m=1

One of these awards should be cancelled.I don't see any difference. One of these awards should be cancelled.I don't see any difference. 4 Likes

BIAFRAN BOYS 2 Likes

In football also......IPOB will be picking awards as if na beans them dey pick!! 4 Likes

YoungRichRuler:







Iheanacho, Iwobi and Kelechi will be like who b kelechi who b iheanacho,no b d same person ni YoungRichRuler:







Iheanacho, Iwobi and Kelechi will be like who b kelechi who b iheanacho,no b d same person ni who b kelechi who b iheanacho,no b d same person niwho b kelechi who b iheanacho,no b d same person ni 3 Likes

This is nice. Congratulations to them.

God bless Nigeria. 1 Like

Congratulations to them