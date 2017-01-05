₦airaland Forum

Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by chie8: 10:20pm On Jan 05
Nigerian players Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Ihenacho have made Nigeria proud at the ongoing GloCAF award.Alex Iwobi won the youth player of the year while Ihenacho won the most promising talent of the year.Nigeria also won the women national team of the year.

Flavour,Femi Kuti,Yemi Alade,Omawunmi and Reekado performed at the event


Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by chie8: 10:20pm On Jan 05
Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by benedictnsi(m): 10:25pm On Jan 05
Nice work glo..... Those young stars are really doing incredibly well.... With their type , hope for winning World Cup dey oooo gringringrin


I pray your network gets stronger in my Area.... Can't wait to grind my Mtn sim

Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:25pm On Jan 05
grin


Iheanacho and Iwobi will be like

Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by dacovajnr: 10:27pm On Jan 05
Kanu is Definitely gonna Win African Footballer of the year ahead of Messi grin

Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by CoolFreeday(m): 10:28pm On Jan 05
Congratulations to all the winners

Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by ikombe: 10:28pm On Jan 05
IPOB youths doing us proud grin







Afonja's will soon flood here now with



Those who gave a Bleep speech undecided

Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by curvilicious: 10:33pm On Jan 05
Praise tha Lord

Ayin ne le ndiuwa

Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by Lexsigno: 10:34pm On Jan 05
ok I don hear
Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by lilfreezy: 10:34pm On Jan 05
grin
Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by ammyluv2002(f): 10:34pm On Jan 05
Congratulations to all the winners
Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by leyemok(m): 10:34pm On Jan 05
soft work
Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by curvilicious: 10:34pm On Jan 05
benedictnsi:
Nice work glo.....


I pray your network gets stronger in my Area.... Can't wait to grind my Mtn sim


And use d powder to drink tea

Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by denkyw(m): 10:34pm On Jan 05
God Bless Them....two nights ago i heard This certain song in my dreams and am dead sure no one has sang it before, but before i could pick a pen and paper it all faded away. the song was a hit i swear, it could have been a banger for 2017 i just pray i dream of it again.

Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by DeKen: 10:35pm On Jan 05
Nice one.

Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by Emeks008(m): 10:35pm On Jan 05
Both of them deserves it. Hard work pays my brother.. Congratulations to them once again

Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by benedictnsi(m): 10:35pm On Jan 05
curvilicious:



And use d powder to drink tea


Tea Ke.... Will take the ashes to the nearest Powerful native doctor In Benin or Ijebu....... gringringrin

Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by 1shortblackboy: 10:36pm On Jan 05
Nice

Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by stainlink(m): 10:37pm On Jan 05
Good for them. I am after what will make me great too. Kudos though

Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by ngwababe: 10:37pm On Jan 05
Congrats to them

Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by ichommy(m): 10:37pm On Jan 05
wink wink wink
Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by iluvpomo: 10:37pm On Jan 05
Why dem no come collect their award cheesy
Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 10:37pm On Jan 05
cheesy

Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by benjamin007: 10:38pm On Jan 05
Gunners for life,iwobi thumbs up

Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by MAYOWAAK: 10:38pm On Jan 05
chie8:
Nigerian players Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Ihenacho have made Nigeria proud at the ongoing GloCAF award.Alex Iwobi won the youth player of the year while Ihenacho won [b]the most promising talent of the year. Nigeria also won the women national team of the year.

Flavour,Femi Kuti,Yemi Alade,Omawunmi and Reekado performed at the event


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/glocaf-awardsihenachoalex-iwobi-super.html?m=1

One of these awards should be cancelled.I don't see any difference.

Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by thepeople2020: 10:39pm On Jan 05
BIAFRAN BOYS

Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by temmy2015(m): 10:39pm On Jan 05
angry

Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by softMarket(m): 10:39pm On Jan 05
In football also......IPOB will be picking awards as if na beans them dey pick!! grin grin

Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by eliyke(m): 10:39pm On Jan 05
YoungRichRuler:
grin


Iheanacho, Iwobi and Kelechi will be like
who b kelechi who b iheanacho,no b d same person ni lipsrsealed
YoungRichRuler:
grin


Iheanacho, Iwobi and Kelechi will be like
who b kelechi who b iheanacho,no b d same person ni

Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:40pm On Jan 05
This is nice. Congratulations to them.
God bless Nigeria.

Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by nonjebose(m): 10:41pm On Jan 05
Congratulations to them
Re: Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) by biggerboyc(m): 10:41pm On Jan 05
Congrats to them. Guy oya go clean your shoe and train hard this is 2017 no time to lose hope. One day maybe barca will sign you too

