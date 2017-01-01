₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid
|Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid by dainformant(m): 7:45am
Reprieve came the way of one Kayode Awodele of No I, Awodele Kayode Crescent, off Ijagun Road, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State as the Senator Buruji Kashamu-led Omoilu Foundation saved him from forfeiting his house to a bank. A Magistrate's Court in Ijebu Ode had recently ordered the bank to take possession of Awodele's house as a result of his inability to pay back the loan he obtained from Imowo Microfinance Bank, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.
Awodele had approached the bank for a loan facility of Five Hundred Thousand naira (N500, 000) in 2013 with an agreement to pay both the principal and the interest in six months, while using his four bedroom apartment as collateral. The money increased to N705,000 in 2016 and Mr. Awodele managed to refund N170,000 and was charged to court for defaulting when he could no longer pay the remaining N535,000.
A Magistrate's Court sitting in Ijebu-Ode penultimate week ordered the bank to take possession of Mr. Awodele's house.
Mr. Awodele collapsed immediately the judgment in favour of Imowo Microfinance Bank was delivered. He was rushed to Itunu Clinic and Maternity Home, Ijebu-Ode for medical attention.
In a desperate bid to regain his property, Mr. Awodele approached Omoilu Foundation, a non-governmental organization established by Senator Buruji Kashamu for financial assistance.
Reprieve came his way days ago, as Senator Kashamu expressly approved the payment of the remaining N535, 000 (Five Hundred and Thirty Five Thousand Naira) on his behalf and the management of Imowo Microfinance Bank released Mr. Awodele's property to him.
Expressing his joy after regaining his property, an elated Awodele commended Omoilu Foundation for the timely intervention, describing Senator Kashamu as a genuine philanthropist.
"I never believed in my wildest imagination that I could reclaim my property. I had given up hope when I was discharged from the hospital, as I could not return to my house, but had to relocate to my family house. The other house I built in Abuja was controversially demolished during the reign of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. I am grateful to Senator Kashamu for making it possible for me to remain a landlord.
He further stressed that he was reluctant when he was advised to seek help from Omoilu Foundation, because he does not believe all he has been hearing about the Foundation is true.
The Ogun State Coordinator of Omoilu Foundation, Otunba (Comrade) Niyi Osoba appreciated Senator Kashamu for the timely approval of Mr. Awodele's request, urging other notable politicians and well-to-do individuals in the country to always render assistance to the down-trodden in the society, especially in this present economic hardship.
Mr. Awodele and his family paid a surprise visit to the Ijebu Igbo country home of Senator Kashamu for the first time on New Year day to show appreciation for the assistance rendered to him.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/man-collpases-over-fear-of-losing-his.html
|Re: Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid by PrettyCrystal: 7:47am
Nice one
|Re: Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid by ChangeIsCostant: 7:48am
him luck don shine
|Re: Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid by Atiku2019: 7:50am
Thank You Senator Kashamu
|Re: Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid by Mujaheeeden: 7:51am
See as Kashamu siddon like Godfather
|Re: Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid by Mujaheeeden: 7:52am
Atiku2019:Atiku wants to sponsor you now
|Re: Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid by Metroescobar: 8:00am
See the drug dealers stomach abeg!
|Re: Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid by Atiku2019: 8:02am
Mujaheeeden:
Nope Bro...MBA I got is no longer Selling. Logistics Management is the new goldmine in NGOs world ...
|Re: Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid by Benjom(m): 8:06am
Not so many would be this lucky.
|Re: Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid by femolacqua(m): 8:42am
Thanks for a job well-done.
|Re: Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid by idupaul: 8:49am
Mujaheeeden:
Like Fat Godfather
|Re: Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid by casttlebarbz(m): 9:03am
nice 1
|Re: Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid by SeunWedsLinda(m): 10:22am
|Re: Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid by Saucekide25(m): 10:22am
Hmmmm
|Re: Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid by Olasco93: 10:23am
That moment when all hope was already lost and a Yoruba demon (Angel) on duty appear from nowhere and wisper to your ears saying "Fear not Kayode, for thou art find favour from God."
|Re: Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid by jazinogold(m): 10:23am
|Re: Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid by ireneony(f): 10:24am
Alrigh
|Re: Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid by agarawu23(m): 10:24am
Drug lord
|Re: Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid by usmanktg2(m): 10:24am
It's nice helping people that can never pay you back in any way.
|Re: Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid by Opeedo(m): 10:24am
Those Banks are super greedy, they want to take over a whole house just because of 700K, Oh boy! Na wa o
|Re: Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid by ngwababe: 10:25am
I can hate taking loans...
|Re: Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid by czaratwork: 10:25am
dat guy sick seriously
idupaul:
|Re: Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid by wayaa007(m): 10:26am
Good to know he can render assistance to others.
|Re: Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid by brunxy(m): 10:27am
|Re: Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid by Mrclement50: 10:27am
Such is life
|Re: Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid by bamangar: 10:30am
Hmmmm.. Sen. Kashamu you try
|Re: Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid by john4reala(m): 10:30am
BUT EH
|Re: Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid by deb303(f): 10:30am
nice one
|Re: Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid by idupaul: 10:31am
czaratwork:
i de tell you , all the signs of high blood pressure, diabetes, fatty liver just de show
|Re: Man Collapses Over Fear Of Losing His House, Buruji Kashamu Comes To His Aid by TeamSimple(m): 10:31am
Which kind human specimen be this Kashamu? See shape abeg
