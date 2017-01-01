



Awodele had approached the bank for a loan facility of Five Hundred Thousand naira (N500, 000) in 2013 with an agreement to pay both the principal and the interest in six months, while using his four bedroom apartment as collateral. The money increased to N705,000 in 2016 and Mr. Awodele managed to refund N170,000 and was charged to court for defaulting when he could no longer pay the remaining N535,000.



A Magistrate's Court sitting in Ijebu-Ode penultimate week ordered the bank to take possession of Mr. Awodele's house.



Mr. Awodele collapsed immediately the judgment in favour of Imowo Microfinance Bank was delivered. He was rushed to Itunu Clinic and Maternity Home, Ijebu-Ode for medical attention.



In a desperate bid to regain his property, Mr. Awodele approached Omoilu Foundation, a non-governmental organization established by Senator Buruji Kashamu for financial assistance.



Reprieve came his way days ago, as Senator Kashamu expressly approved the payment of the remaining N535, 000 (Five Hundred and Thirty Five Thousand Naira) on his behalf and the management of Imowo Microfinance Bank released Mr. Awodele's property to him.



Expressing his joy after regaining his property, an elated Awodele commended Omoilu Foundation for the timely intervention, describing Senator Kashamu as a genuine philanthropist.



"I never believed in my wildest imagination that I could reclaim my property. I had given up hope when I was discharged from the hospital, as I could not return to my house, but had to relocate to my family house. The other house I built in Abuja was controversially demolished during the reign of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. I am grateful to Senator Kashamu for making it possible for me to remain a landlord.



He further stressed that he was reluctant when he was advised to seek help from Omoilu Foundation, because he does not believe all he has been hearing about the Foundation is true.



The Ogun State Coordinator of Omoilu Foundation, Otunba (Comrade) Niyi Osoba appreciated Senator Kashamu for the timely approval of Mr. Awodele's request, urging other notable politicians and well-to-do individuals in the country to always render assistance to the down-trodden in the society, especially in this present economic hardship.



Mr. Awodele and his family paid a surprise visit to the Ijebu Igbo country home of Senator Kashamu for the first time on New Year day to show appreciation for the assistance rendered to him.



