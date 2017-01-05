₦airaland Forum

Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by dre11(m): 9:03am
How four men allegedly raped woman, collected N35,000 from her husband in Bauchi



Four suspects, Bala Mohammed, Dauda Damina, Mohammed Ahmed and Dahiru Mato have been arrested by the Bauchi State Police Command for allegedly gang-raping a lady in Yali, the Ganjuwa area of the state.

The suspects stormed the lady’s home in Mada Dutsen Kura, November 28 during which they attacked her husband, one Abubakar Mohammed, before taking turns to rape her.

The suspects were said to have demanded N150,000, afterwards and the husband reportedly paid N35,000, before they fled the apartment.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the arrests to newsmen while parading the suspects on Wednesday at the state police command headquarters, saying the suspects were arrested on January 1, by detectives of the Ganjuwa Division after a tip-off.

He said, “The suspects were arrested round 8pm on the New 12 months’s Day following an intelligence report. They have been nabbed by the detectives hooked up to the Ganjuwa division in collaboration with a vigilance group.

“Armed with cutlasses, the suspects went to the residence of one Abubakar Mohammed and raped his spouse after which they threatened to kidnap his mom.

“He gave them a sum of N35,000, and pleaded with them to not kidnap his mother following their threats.

“The suspects, nevertheless, seized his bike pending when he would pay the excellent ransom.

“The police recovered two cutlasses from them and the bike receipts as reveals.


http://dailypost.ng/2017/01/05/four-men-allegedly-raped-woman-collected-n35000-husband-bauchi/

Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by softMarket(m): 9:06am
Hmmm. Chinedu! Chinedu!!! Bring knife lemmme cut off their pipes!!!




Nonsense!..

Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by zico530(m): 9:11am
Castrate them. Why is rape always synonymous to the North and West in Nigeria?

Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by carzola(m): 9:14am
Buh why would a man want to put his thing in another mans something he payed for..
I know they would be bailed and set free cause we dont have a good legal structure in this poo hole called Nigeria.

Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by AfonjasMustDie(m): 2:15pm


Evil people

The Western part of Nigeria is now very dangerous

We wake up every day to hear bad news from that part of the country

When will they say NO to evil ??
Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by jazinogold(m): 2:15pm
angry

Which kind conji be dis...conji + recession = Rape
Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by shammah1(m): 2:15pm
shocked They must face the full wrath of law. Very wicked world that we are in. I pray for the victim to get over this inhuman act with time. Lord have mercy!
Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by moscobabs(m): 2:16pm
North don dey copy their Eastern brothers in crime

Weldon guys
Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by Chimaritoponcho: 2:16pm
Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by EastGold(m): 2:16pm
I recommend capital punishment for rapist

Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by kaluchuks(m): 2:16pm
Sometimes I just wonder when some very tough strict laws will be made on rapist,for me I feel these are some of the things our dear lawmakers should look into.
The police should behead their dicks and prepare it for them to eat angry sad
Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by ireneony(f): 2:17pm
Nawa oo
Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by teebaxy(m): 2:17pm
Develish dogs
Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by EgunMogaji(m): 2:17pm
How can you be named Mohammed and still be a criminal?
Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by jeromzy(m): 2:17pm
We should stop this rubbish #Those that gave a Bleep went that way#if you don't have anything reasonable to comment,u either read people's post or like the post that interest u most.

Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by generalik: 2:18pm
Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by Chimaritoponcho: 2:18pm
jeromzy:
We should stop this rubbish #Those that gave a Bleep went that way#if you don't have anything reasonable to comment,u either read people's post or like the post that interest u most.
Oil dey ur head

Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by rawpadgin(m): 2:19pm
for goodness sake sex is cheap!
Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by mccoy47(m): 2:20pm
I'm not understanding
Raping his wife and demanding compensation abi appreciation for raping his wife?? undecided
Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by Moreoffaith(m): 2:20pm
iru ilu wo leleyi gan... iroyin buruku everyday.
Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by seguno2: 2:20pm
dre11:
The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the arrests to newsmen while parading the suspects on Wednesday at the state police command headquarters, saying the suspects were arrested on January 1, by detectives of the Ganjuwa Division after a tip-off.

Thankfully there are good, vigilant people who know how to tip the police off about the presence of suspicious characters in any area.
Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by SweetLove0(f): 2:20pm
Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by Dmomi: 2:21pm
Na wah for them oh
Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by baffabulous(m): 2:22pm
how in blazing hell does this increase d number of fucks i dont have to give left?
Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by Kingxway: 2:22pm
Wicked people. They should be lawfully dealt with
Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by R2des: 2:22pm
God punish rapists all around the world
Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by bobbykosh(m): 2:22pm
AfonjasMustDie:


Evil people

The Western part of Nigeria is now very dangerous

We wake up every day to hear bad news from that part of the country

When will they say NO to evil ??

Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by tolexy007(m): 2:22pm
angry give dem this treatment angry angry

Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by Jibril659(m): 2:23pm
Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by loadedvibes: 2:24pm
This guys actually gave fucks and got paid for it. So giving fucks actually pays.

