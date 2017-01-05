Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) (4794 Views)

How four men allegedly raped woman, collected N35,000 from her husband in Bauchi







Four suspects, Bala Mohammed, Dauda Damina, Mohammed Ahmed and Dahiru Mato have been arrested by the Bauchi State Police Command for allegedly gang-raping a lady in Yali, the Ganjuwa area of the state.



The suspects stormed the lady’s home in Mada Dutsen Kura, November 28 during which they attacked her husband, one Abubakar Mohammed, before taking turns to rape her.



The suspects were said to have demanded N150,000, afterwards and the husband reportedly paid N35,000, before they fled the apartment.



The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the arrests to newsmen while parading the suspects on Wednesday at the state police command headquarters, saying the suspects were arrested on January 1, by detectives of the Ganjuwa Division after a tip-off.



He said, “The suspects were arrested round 8pm on the New 12 months’s Day following an intelligence report. They have been nabbed by the detectives hooked up to the Ganjuwa division in collaboration with a vigilance group.



“Armed with cutlasses, the suspects went to the residence of one Abubakar Mohammed and raped his spouse after which they threatened to kidnap his mom.



“He gave them a sum of N35,000, and pleaded with them to not kidnap his mother following their threats.



“The suspects, nevertheless, seized his bike pending when he would pay the excellent ransom.



“The police recovered two cutlasses from them and the bike receipts as reveals.



http://dailypost.ng/2017/01/05/four-men-allegedly-raped-woman-collected-n35000-husband-bauchi/

Hmmm. Chinedu! Chinedu!!! Bring knife lemmme cut off their pipes!!!









Nonsense!.. 3 Likes

Castrate them. Why is rape always synonymous to the North and West in Nigeria? 1 Like 1 Share

Buh why would a man want to put his thing in another mans something he payed for..

I know they would be bailed and set free cause we dont have a good legal structure in this poo hole called Nigeria. 2 Likes





Evil people



The Western part of Nigeria is now very dangerous



We wake up every day to hear bad news from that part of the country



When will they say NO to evil ??





Which kind conji be dis...conji + recession = Rape Which kind conji be dis...conji + recession = Rape

They must face the full wrath of law. Very wicked world that we are in. I pray for the victim to get over this inhuman act with time. Lord have mercy! They must face the full wrath of law. Very wicked world that we are in. I pray for the victim to get over this inhuman act with time. Lord have mercy!

North don dey copy their Eastern brothers in crime



Weldon guys

i didn't come to check names







I recommend capital punishment for rapist 1 Like



The police should behead their dicks and prepare it for them to eat Sometimes I just wonder when some very tough strict laws will be made on rapist,for me I feel these are some of the things our dear lawmakers should look into.The police should behead their dicks and prepare it for them to eat

Nawa oo

Develish dogs

How can you be named Mohammed and still be a criminal?

We should stop this rubbish #Those that gave a Bleep went that way#if you don't have anything reasonable to comment,u either read people's post or like the post that interest u most. 4 Likes

jeromzy:

We should stop this rubbish #Those that gave a Bleep went that way#if you don't have anything reasonable to comment,u either read people's post or like the post that interest u most. Oil dey ur head Oil dey ur head 1 Like

for goodness sake sex is cheap!



Raping his wife and demanding compensation abi appreciation for raping his wife?? I'm not understandingRaping his wife and demanding compensation abi appreciation for raping his wife??

iru ilu wo leleyi gan... iroyin buruku everyday.

dre11:

Na wah for them oh

how in blazing hell does this increase d number of fucks i dont have to give left?

Wicked people. They should be lawfully dealt with

God punish rapists all around the world

give dem this treatment give dem this treatment