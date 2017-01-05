₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by dre11(m): 9:03am
How four men allegedly raped woman, collected N35,000 from her husband in Bauchi
Four suspects, Bala Mohammed, Dauda Damina, Mohammed Ahmed and Dahiru Mato have been arrested by the Bauchi State Police Command for allegedly gang-raping a lady in Yali, the Ganjuwa area of the state.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/01/05/four-men-allegedly-raped-woman-collected-n35000-husband-bauchi/
|Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by softMarket(m): 9:06am
Hmmm. Chinedu! Chinedu!!! Bring knife lemmme cut off their pipes!!!
Nonsense!..
3 Likes
|Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by zico530(m): 9:11am
Castrate them. Why is rape always synonymous to the North and West in Nigeria?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by carzola(m): 9:14am
Buh why would a man want to put his thing in another mans something he payed for..
I know they would be bailed and set free cause we dont have a good legal structure in this poo hole called Nigeria.
2 Likes
|Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by AfonjasMustDie(m): 2:15pm
Evil people
The Western part of Nigeria is now very dangerous
We wake up every day to hear bad news from that part of the country
When will they say NO to evil ??
|Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by jazinogold(m): 2:15pm
Which kind conji be dis...conji + recession = Rape
|Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by shammah1(m): 2:15pm
They must face the full wrath of law. Very wicked world that we are in. I pray for the victim to get over this inhuman act with time. Lord have mercy!
|Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by moscobabs(m): 2:16pm
North don dey copy their Eastern brothers in crime
Weldon guys
|Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by Chimaritoponcho: 2:16pm
i didn't come to check names
|Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by EastGold(m): 2:16pm
I recommend capital punishment for rapist
1 Like
|Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by kaluchuks(m): 2:16pm
Sometimes I just wonder when some very tough strict laws will be made on rapist,for me I feel these are some of the things our dear lawmakers should look into.
The police should behead their dicks and prepare it for them to eat
|Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by ireneony(f): 2:17pm
Nawa oo
|Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by teebaxy(m): 2:17pm
Develish dogs
|Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by EgunMogaji(m): 2:17pm
How can you be named Mohammed and still be a criminal?
|Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by jeromzy(m): 2:17pm
We should stop this rubbish #Those that gave a Bleep went that way#if you don't have anything reasonable to comment,u either read people's post or like the post that interest u most.
4 Likes
|Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by generalik: 2:18pm
|Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by Chimaritoponcho: 2:18pm
jeromzy:Oil dey ur head
1 Like
|Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by rawpadgin(m): 2:19pm
for goodness sake sex is cheap!
|Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by mccoy47(m): 2:20pm
I'm not understanding
Raping his wife and demanding compensation abi appreciation for raping his wife??
|Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by Moreoffaith(m): 2:20pm
iru ilu wo leleyi gan... iroyin buruku everyday.
|Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by seguno2: 2:20pm
dre11:
Thankfully there are good, vigilant people who know how to tip the police off about the presence of suspicious characters in any area.
|Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by SweetLove0(f): 2:20pm
|Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by Dmomi: 2:21pm
Na wah for them oh
|Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by baffabulous(m): 2:22pm
how in blazing hell does this increase d number of fucks i dont have to give left?
|Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by Kingxway: 2:22pm
Wicked people. They should be lawfully dealt with
|Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by R2des: 2:22pm
God punish rapists all around the world
|Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by bobbykosh(m): 2:22pm
AfonjasMustDie:
2 Likes
|Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by tolexy007(m): 2:22pm
give dem this treatment
|Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by Jibril659(m): 2:23pm
|Re: Four Men Rape A Woman In Bauchi, Collect N35,000 From Her Husband (pic) by loadedvibes: 2:24pm
This guys actually gave fucks and got paid for it. So giving fucks actually pays.
