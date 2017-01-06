₦airaland Forum

"Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by DONSMITH123(m): 1:21pm
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has raised the alarm over alleged plot by the British government and President Muhammadu Buhari to secretly kill its leader, Nnamdi Kanu by administering a “non – traceable posion.”

The secessionist group claimed the move was aimed at preventing Kanu from releasing videos and “classified information ” indicting both Buhari and the British government as “accessory to genocide on Biafrans.”

IPOB also alleged that Kanu was wanted dead before the United States, US, President elect, Donald Trump was sworn in as President.

The pro – Biafra group said a, “phantom road accident” would be arranged for the vehicle conveying Kanu to court should the poisoning attempt fails.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, the separatist group wondered why the British Government would opt to align with “people of Islamic faith such as Buhari to kill Biafrans and enthrone servitude in Biafraland?”

IPOB called on the British government to retrace its step of allegedly scheming to poison Kanu.

The group warned that should anything happens to Kanu and others standing trial with him, the “British Government shall be held directly responsible for their deaths.”

IPOB further reaffirmed its struggle towards the restoration of Biafra, saying “Both Buhari and the Biafra-hating British Government are incapable” of stopping the God ordained project.

The statement reads, “We can confirm that the British Government is working in tandem with President Muhammadu Buhari to stealthily administer a non-traceable poison on the leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Our intelligence gathering team revealed that one of the reasons for embarking on this heinous crime by both the British Government and Buhari is to stop the avalanche of leaked videos and some classified information which incontrovertibly placed the British Government as an accessory to genocide on Biafrans.

“Another reason is to ensure that Nnamdi Kanu is dead before Mr. Donald J. Trump takes over as the 45th President of the USA. We have also confirmed that should the plan to poison Nnamdi Kanu fail, a phantom road accident will be arranged for the vehicle conveying Nnamdi Kanu to court on any of the court days beginning from Tuesday, 10th of January 2017.

“What bothers us in IPOB is the fact that Biafrans are Christians and a sizeable proportion of whom are Anglican denomination including the parents of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, which was where they baptised and christened him “Kenneth or Kenny” for short.

“So as a child and in accordance with Anglican prayer book Nnamdi Kanu grew up praying for the safety and well being of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and all their heirs. But the question we ask the British Government is this;

“Why would Britain, a supposedly Christian country and a proclaimed member of the body of Christ, be supporting people of Islamic faith such as Buhari to kill Biafrans and enthrone servitude in Biafraland?

“From where is this British Government hatred on fellow Christians of Biafran descent coming? Perhaps, the British Government must tell the world what we, Biafrans, did to them that makes them hate us so much.

“Is it because we accepted Christianity that they see us as inferior beings or is it the fact that we have English names that made them see us as people without a proud identity? Even the undersigned of this press release still bear their English names and append same on all documents both personal and corporate.

“Why would the British Government want Nnamdi Kanu dead in spite of the fact that he is a British citizen? Or is it in line with the British Government’s standard practice of hating every African freedom fighter? Recall that both Margaret Thatcher and David Cameron called Nelson Mandela a terrorist and demanded he should be hanged.

“In like manner, the British Government is now pushing for Nnamdi Kanu to be jailed by Buhari’s sister and incompetent Judge, Mrs Binta Nyako. This hatred for African freedom fighters, especially those of the Christian faith, by the British Government is very surprising considering that these are Africans who willingly accepted Christianity.

“What is it in Islam that the British Government discovered which makes them abandon their fellow Christians and connive with Muslims to oppress and kill these Christians on a continual basis?

“We would like to use this opportunity to caution the British Government to retrace their steps and terminate their plans to kill Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We are also putting the world on notice that should anything happen to Nnamdi Kanu or those detained with him and elsewhere in Nigeria, the British Government shall be held directly responsible for their deaths.”

http://dailypost.ng/2017/01/06/buhari-british-govt-secretly-kill-nnamdi-kanu-non-traceable-poison-ipob-alleges/

Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by Jibril659(m): 1:23pm
It'll be for a good cause. He died for biafra grin

Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by OsusuMustFlow(f): 1:24pm
Confused fellow. LAST TIME i checked, they claimed British will come to Kanu's aid. I laugh in swahili

Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by Catalin(f): 1:28pm
They should not try it o.

Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by DONSMITH123(m): 1:30pm
OsusuMustFlow:
Confused fellow. LAST TIME i checked, they claimed British will come to Kanu's aid. I laugh in swahili


grin grin

Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by midol: 1:30pm
ok
Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by stephnie1(f): 1:31pm
they for don hang am since sef

Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by stephnie1(f): 1:32pm
Jibril659:
It'll be for a good cause. He died for biafra grin

hian. Y ojukwu wen start am no die for am?

Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by midol: 1:32pm
OsusuMustFlow:
Confused fellow. LAST TIME i checked, they claimed British will come to Kanu's aid. I laugh in swahili

We yoruba muslim agree with you. Kanu and IPOB must be confused people for wanting to stay away from our muslim skulls.

Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by stephnie1(f): 1:33pm
OsusuMustFlow:
Confused fellow. LAST TIME i checked, they claimed British will come to Kanu's aid. I laugh in swahili

treasonable offence is not what any country can joke with.

Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by Jibril659(m): 1:33pm
stephnie1:


hian. Y ojukwu wen start am no die for am?
ojukwu wise nau, He fled the country and left his people to die when he saw he was losing the war

Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by OsusuMustFlow(f): 1:33pm
stephnie1:


treasonable offence is not what any country can joke with.

i tell you.

Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by OsusuMustFlow(f): 1:34pm
midol:


We yoruba muslim agree with you. Kanu and IPOB must be confused people for wanting to stay away from our muslim skulls.

hmmm?

Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by Kondomatic(m): 1:34pm
stephnie1:


treasonable offence is not what any country can joke with.
Not convicted yet ma
Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by stephnie1(f): 1:37pm
Kondomatic:
Not convicted yet ma

but that's the allegation levelled against him

Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by Uteghe(m): 1:37pm
NNAMDI KANU AND IPOB SPREADING LIES AND DEEPENING ILLITERACY IN IGBOLAND
Taking a cue from the merchandizing of Biafra by self confessed idol worshipper Kanu,his illiterate followers publish very ridiculous lies knowing their idiotic supporters will buy. A paper championing the ipob deceit audaciously wrote that Trump has promised to create Biafra in his acceptance speech.

Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by stephnie1(f): 1:38pm
Jibril659:
ojukwu wise nau, He fled the country and left his people to die when he saw he was losing the war

imagine. and the sef aclaimed Hero want to die for what can never be.

Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by stephnie1(f): 1:39pm
Uteghe:
NNAMDI KANU AND IPOB SPREADING LIES AND DEEPENING ILLITERACY IN IGBOLAND
Taking a cue from the merchandizing of Biafra by self confessed idol worshipper Kanu,his illiterate followers publish very ridiculous lies knowing their idiotic supporters will buy. A paper championing the ipob deceit audaciously wrote that Trump has promised to create Biafra in his acceptance speech.

same people are now claiming that trump want Kanu dead

Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by Kondomatic(m): 1:41pm
stephnie1:

but that's the allegation levelled against him
Allegation right?
Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by Inkman(m): 1:41pm
OsusuMustFlow:
Confused fellow. LAST TIME i checked, they claimed British will come to Kanu's aid. I laugh in swahili

My exact thoughts.. Bia+fraud.
Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by stephnie1(f): 1:43pm
Kondomatic:
Allegation right?

did he or not? meanwhile, i thought Trump will release Kanu?
Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by OsusuMustFlow(f): 1:45pm
Inkman:


My exact thoughts.. Bia+fraud.

they are not just serious. I pity the innocent brain washed ones killing themselves over Kanu
Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by OsusuMustFlow(f): 1:46pm
Uteghe:
NNAMDI KANU AND IPOB SPREADING LIES AND DEEPENING ILLITERACY IN IGBOLAND
Taking a cue from the merchandizing of Biafra by self confessed idol worshipper Kanu,his illiterate followers publish very ridiculous lies knowing their idiotic supporters will buy. A paper championing the ipob deceit audaciously wrote that Trump has promised to create Biafra in his acceptance speech.

forget them

Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by SweetLove0(f): 1:49pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by Kondomatic(m): 1:49pm
stephnie1:


did he or not?
An allegation is an unproven claim that someone has done something illegal or wrong so the if federal government proves beyond doubt that he did then he did but until then, he did not.
stephnie1:

meanwhile, i thought Trump will release Kanu?
What is my business with what you think or thought?
Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by stephnie1(f): 1:52pm
Kondomatic:
An allegation is an unproven claim that someone has done something illegal or wrong so the if federal government proves beyond doubt that he did then he did but until then, he did not.
What is my business with what you think or thought?

EITHER WAY! IPOB should keep on crying. grin grin
Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by DONSMITH123(m): 1:55pm
stephnie1:


did he or not? meanwhile, i thought Trump will release Kanu?

trump is coming to release Kanu grin grin grin
Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by stephnie1(f): 1:55pm
cheesy cheesy

DONSMITH123:


trump is coming to release Kanu grin grin grin
Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by stephnie1(f): 1:56pm
Kondomatic:
Your wish.


None of my fvcking business

Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by OnankpaBa(m): 2:03pm
ok

