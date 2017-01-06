₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by DONSMITH123(m): 1:21pm
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has raised the alarm over alleged plot by the British government and President Muhammadu Buhari to secretly kill its leader, Nnamdi Kanu by administering a “non – traceable posion.”
http://dailypost.ng/2017/01/06/buhari-british-govt-secretly-kill-nnamdi-kanu-non-traceable-poison-ipob-alleges/
|Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by Jibril659(m): 1:23pm
It'll be for a good cause. He died for biafra
|Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by OsusuMustFlow(f): 1:24pm
Confused fellow. LAST TIME i checked, they claimed British will come to Kanu's aid. I laugh in swahili
|Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by Catalin(f): 1:28pm
They should not try it o.
|Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by DONSMITH123(m): 1:30pm
OsusuMustFlow:
|Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by midol: 1:30pm
ok
|Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by stephnie1(f): 1:31pm
they for don hang am since sef
|Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by stephnie1(f): 1:32pm
Jibril659:
hian. Y ojukwu wen start am no die for am?
|Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by midol: 1:32pm
OsusuMustFlow:
We yoruba muslim agree with you. Kanu and IPOB must be confused people for wanting to stay away from our muslim skulls.
|Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by stephnie1(f): 1:33pm
OsusuMustFlow:
treasonable offence is not what any country can joke with.
|Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by Jibril659(m): 1:33pm
stephnie1:ojukwu wise nau, He fled the country and left his people to die when he saw he was losing the war
|Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by OsusuMustFlow(f): 1:33pm
stephnie1:
i tell you.
|Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by OsusuMustFlow(f): 1:34pm
midol:
hmmm?
|Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by Kondomatic(m): 1:34pm
stephnie1:Not convicted yet ma
|Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by stephnie1(f): 1:37pm
Kondomatic:
but that's the allegation levelled against him
|Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by Uteghe(m): 1:37pm
NNAMDI KANU AND IPOB SPREADING LIES AND DEEPENING ILLITERACY IN IGBOLAND
Taking a cue from the merchandizing of Biafra by self confessed idol worshipper Kanu,his illiterate followers publish very ridiculous lies knowing their idiotic supporters will buy. A paper championing the ipob deceit audaciously wrote that Trump has promised to create Biafra in his acceptance speech.
|Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by stephnie1(f): 1:38pm
Jibril659:
imagine. and the sef aclaimed Hero want to die for what can never be.
|Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by stephnie1(f): 1:39pm
Uteghe:
same people are now claiming that trump want Kanu dead
|Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by Kondomatic(m): 1:41pm
stephnie1:Allegation right?
|Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by Inkman(m): 1:41pm
OsusuMustFlow:
My exact thoughts.. Bia+fraud.
|Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by stephnie1(f): 1:43pm
Kondomatic:
did he or not? meanwhile, i thought Trump will release Kanu?
|Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by OsusuMustFlow(f): 1:45pm
Inkman:
they are not just serious. I pity the innocent brain washed ones killing themselves over Kanu
|Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by OsusuMustFlow(f): 1:46pm
Uteghe:
forget them
|Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by SweetLove0(f): 1:49pm
|Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by Kondomatic(m): 1:49pm
stephnie1:An allegation is an unproven claim that someone has done something illegal or wrong so the if federal government proves beyond doubt that he did then he did but until then, he did not.
stephnie1:What is my business with what you think or thought?
|Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by stephnie1(f): 1:52pm
Kondomatic:
EITHER WAY! IPOB should keep on crying.
|Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by DONSMITH123(m): 1:55pm
stephnie1:
trump is coming to release Kanu
|Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by stephnie1(f): 1:55pm
DONSMITH123:
|Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by stephnie1(f): 1:56pm
Kondomatic:
|Re: "Buhari & Britain To Secretly Kill Nnamdi Kanu With Non-Traceable Poison" – IPOB by OnankpaBa(m): 2:03pm
ok
