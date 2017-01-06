₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by DONSMITH123(m): 2:07pm
Adelani Adepegba, Abuja
The police have dismissed an Inspector and five sergeants attached to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, over alleged misuse of firearms during the legislative rerun in the state in December last year.
http://punchng.com/breaking-police-dismiss-six-personnel-attached-wike/
|Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by sarrki(m): 2:10pm
All this woke saga Don tire me oooo
Abeg make peace reign for rivers small nah
|Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by TheFreeOne: 2:11pm
What about those officers caught on camera snatching ballot boxes and attacking a collation centre?
Have those been dismissed too
This govt keeps making mockery of our democracy and itself....SMH
|Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by DONSMITH123(m): 2:12pm
sarrki:
Rivers of Blood
|Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by Abajosax007(m): 2:12pm
Honestly,its like anything wike touches becomes an outcast.... This is politics
|Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by DONSMITH123(m): 2:15pm
Abajosax007:
Wike himself is an outcast
|Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by stephnie1(f): 2:20pm
Awunah said, “These aforementioned police personnel while in the convoy of the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike on the date of election on December 10, 2016 misused the firearms in their possession contrary to the provisions of Force Order 237.
meaning, Wike is guilty.
|Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by SweetLove0(f): 2:21pm
Wikeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
|Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by SweetLove0(f): 2:21pm
stephnie1:
gbam
|Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by OsusuMustFlow(f): 2:22pm
good
|Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by BeClever: 2:23pm
It's only a fool that would be relieved of his duty as Nigerian policeman and he would be sad.. It's like letting a dog free from his chains..
Police work is a cursed job and these men should be greatful to whatever they serve for this huge favour.
Wike don't give up, take in the Police guys and engage them with better things to do..
Their expected gratuity might not even be upto N1.5m, money IGP always give his underage child concubine after every boisterous sexual session.. SMH
|Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by DONSMITH123(m): 2:23pm
stephnie1:
|Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by mrsfavour(f): 2:25pm
Humm
|Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by Clonus: 2:26pm
Wike will pay them pension
|Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by oluwaSmith1(f): 2:26pm
wike is in trouble
|Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by oluwaSmith1(f): 2:26pm
Clonus:
from prison
|Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by Young03: 2:29pm
stephnie1:
we know but what of those caught on camera snatching ballot boxes?
|Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by stephnie1(f): 2:30pm
Young03:
any proof of that? forward it to IGP
|Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by stephnie1(f): 2:30pm
oluwaSmith1:
yes. Wike is inn for a long trip in Kuje
|Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by DONSMITH123(m): 2:31pm
stephnie1:
|Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by Dmomi: 2:36pm
Police is your friend
|Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by Bolustic(m): 2:36pm
...
(0) (Reply)
