Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by DONSMITH123(m): 2:07pm
Adelani Adepegba, Abuja

The police have dismissed an Inspector and five sergeants attached to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, over alleged misuse of firearms during the legislative rerun in the state in December last year.

They are ex-Inspct. Eyong Victor, ex-Sgts. Peter Ekpo, Oguni Goodluck, Orji Nwoke, Okpe Ezekiel and Tanko Akor.

The errant operatives were said to have stormed the Port Harcourt City Council Secretariat and prevented the movement of election results of Emouha polling unit to the appropriate collation centre designated by the Independent National Electoral Commission in disobedience to senior officers present.

Their actions were said to be contrary to the provisions of Force Order 237.

Parading the former policemen on Friday in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer, Donald Awunah stated that despite strict warnings from the Inspector-General of Police that all personnel on election duty should be of good conduct and desist from escorting their principals to polling units throughout the period of the election, the recalcitrant operatives were found blatantly breaching the directive.

This, he added, was unacceptable by all standards in the Force, noting that in the course of discreet investigations, the dismissed personnel were found to have in total disrespect to orders and directives, compromised, engaged in unprofessional acts and other unbecoming conduct.

Awunah said, “These aforementioned police personnel while in the convoy of the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike on the date of election on December 10, 2016 misused the firearms in their possession contrary to the provisions of Force Order 237.

“The personnel became overzealous, took laws into their hands and opened fire, causing panic in the crowd.

“They joined in storming the Port Harcourt City Council Secretariat and prevented the movement of election results of Emouha polling unit to the appropriate collation centre designated by INEC, in flagrant disregard and disobedience to senior police officers present at the venue.”

The spokesman stated that the operatives, after the conclusion of investigation into the public mischief, were subjected to internal disciplinary measures, found guilty and consequently dismissed from the Force.

“They will be prosecuted under the Electoral Act to serve as a deterrent to others,” he stressed, noting that the personnel’s misconduct, if not checked could be inimical to discipline and proper administration of the Force.

Awunah added, “Their actions are capable of bringing the entire Nigeria Police Force to disrepute and portray the Force in a very bad light as a lawless organization not guided by the rule of law.”

The former policemen protested loudly against their dismissal as they were taken away in handcuffs.


http://punchng.com/breaking-police-dismiss-six-personnel-attached-wike/
Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by sarrki(m): 2:10pm
All this woke saga Don tire me oooo

Abeg make peace reign for rivers small nah
Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by TheFreeOne: 2:11pm
What about those officers caught on camera snatching ballot boxes and attacking a collation centre?

Have those been dismissed too

This govt keeps making mockery of our democracy and itself....SMH
Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by DONSMITH123(m): 2:12pm
sarrki:
All this woke saga Don tire me oooo

Abeg make peace reign for rivers small nah


Rivers of Blood lipsrsealed
Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by Abajosax007(m): 2:12pm
Honestly,its like anything wike touches becomes an outcast.... This is politics
Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by DONSMITH123(m): 2:15pm
Abajosax007:
Honestly,its like anything wike touches becomes an outcast.... This is politics

Wike himself is an outcast
Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by stephnie1(f): 2:20pm
Awunah said, “These aforementioned police personnel while in the convoy of the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike on the date of election on December 10, 2016 misused the firearms in their possession contrary to the provisions of Force Order 237.


meaning, Wike is guilty. lipsrsealed
Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by SweetLove0(f): 2:21pm
Wikeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by SweetLove0(f): 2:21pm
stephnie1:
Awunah said, “These aforementioned police personnel while in the convoy of the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike on the date of election on December 10, 2016 misused the firearms in their possession contrary to the provisions of Force Order 237.


meaning, Wike is guilty. lipsrsealed

gbam
Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by OsusuMustFlow(f): 2:22pm
good
Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by BeClever: 2:23pm
It's only a fool that would be relieved of his duty as Nigerian policeman and he would be sad.. It's like letting a dog free from his chains..

Police work is a cursed job and these men should be greatful to whatever they serve for this huge favour.

Wike don't give up, take in the Police guys and engage them with better things to do..

Their expected gratuity might not even be upto N1.5m, money IGP always give his underage child concubine after every boisterous sexual session.. SMH
Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by DONSMITH123(m): 2:23pm
lipsrsealed

stephnie1:
Awunah said, “These aforementioned police personnel while in the convoy of the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike on the date of election on December 10, 2016 misused the firearms in their possession contrary to the provisions of Force Order 237.


meaning, Wike is guilty. lipsrsealed
Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by mrsfavour(f): 2:25pm
Humm
Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by Clonus: 2:26pm
Wike will pay them pension
Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by oluwaSmith1(f): 2:26pm
wike is in trouble
Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by oluwaSmith1(f): 2:26pm
Clonus:
Wike will pay them pension

from prison grin
Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by Young03: 2:29pm
stephnie1:
Awunah said, “These aforementioned police personnel while in the convoy of the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike on the date of election on December 10, 2016 misused the firearms in their possession contrary to the provisions of Force Order 237.


meaning, Wike is guilty. lipsrsealed


we know but what of those caught on camera snatching ballot boxes?
Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by stephnie1(f): 2:30pm
Young03:



we know but what of those caught on camera snatching ballot boxes?

any proof of that? forward it to IGP
Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by stephnie1(f): 2:30pm
oluwaSmith1:


from prison grin

yes. Wike is inn for a long trip in Kuje cheesy
Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by DONSMITH123(m): 2:31pm
cheesy
stephnie1:


yes. Wike is inn for a long trip in Kuje cheesy
Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by Dmomi: 2:36pm
Police is your friend
Re: Police Dismiss Six Personnel Attached To Wike by Bolustic(m): 2:36pm
...

