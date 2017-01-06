₦airaland Forum

The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) - Politics

Politics / The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos)

The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by aminulive: 4:17pm
Police officers dismissed for misusing firearms and being overzealous


Politics Nigeria has gotten full details into the arrest and dismissal of Police officers attached to Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike , during the Rivers rerun elections in December 2016.

Police PRO, Don Awunah revealed to PN that the officers erred in their conduct during the elections. He stated;

Gentlemen of the press, you are welcome to today’s press briefing at Force headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja. Let me also use the opportunity to wish us all a happy new year.


Democratic Policing is one of the core values of the current Police management under the leadership of IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni. The IGP as an ardent apostle of the rule of law and adherent of international best practices of Policing has since assumption of office articulated a master plan to guarantee a reformed electoral process across the country. This is a novel security template devoid of violence, electoral malpractices and attendant destruction of lives and property which have been a recurring decimal in previous elections in the country.

2. Undoubtedly, this master plan as implemented by the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies under the auspices of Inter Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, (ICCES), has proved largely successful and should engender a credible roadmap for the foot-proof security of future elections in Nigeria.

3. The IGP has also instituted comprehensive measures to ensure compliance with strict rules of professional behaviours and code of conduct for officers and men under his watch. To this extent, they are under obligation to conform to the dictates of enabling laws while carrying out their statutory responsibilities to the letter.

4. Consequently, personnel of the Force who abuse their office, privileges and discretionary powers in the discharge of their official duties, will be brought to justice.

5. In the case of the recent parliamentary election in Rivers State, the IGP’s resolve to secure the process, was reciprocated with the unethical conduct of some bad eggs within the Force.

6. Inspite of strict warnings and instructions from the IGP that all Police personnel on election duty should be of good conduct and desist from escorting their principals, notably public office holders and politicians to polling units throughout the period of the election, some recalcitrant police personnel were still found blatantly breaching these directives. This is unacceptable by all standards in the Force.

7. Therefore, in the course of discreet investigations into the above misconduct, the following personnel of the Force were found to have in total disrespect to orders and directives, compromised, engaged in unprofessional acts and other unbecoming conduct

8. These acts, if not checked can be inimical to discipline and proper administration of the Force. Their actions are capable of bringing the entire Nigeria Police Force to disrepute and portray the Force in a very bad light as a lawless organization not guided by the rule of law. The officers are as follows:
i. AP/No.177893 EX. Inspr. Eyong Victor
ii. F/No. 400872 EX. Sgt Peter Ekpo
iii. F/No.374585 EX. Sgt Oguni Goodluck
iv. F/No. 385870 EX. Sgt. Orji Nwoke
v. F/No. 234216 EX. Sgt. Okpe Ezekiel
vi. F/No. 437983 EX. Sgt. Tanko Akor

9. These aforementioned Police personnel while in the convoy of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Rivers State Barr. Nyesom Wike on the date of election, 10th December, 2016 misused the firearms in their possession contrary to the provisions of Force Order 237.

The Service personnel became overzealous, took laws into their hands and opened fire, causing panic in the crowd. They joined in storming the Port Harcourt City Council Secretariat and prevented the movement of election results of Emouha polling unit to the appropriate collation centre designated by INEC, in flagrant disregard and disobedience to senior Police officers present at the venue.

10. The six (6) Police officers, after the conclusion of investigation into this public mischief, were subjected to internal disciplinary measures, found guilty and consequently dismissed from the Force. They will be prosecuted under the Electoral Act to serve as a deterrent to others.

11. The IGP wishes to restate the commitment of the force to carry out its constitutional obligations in accordance to the law of the land before, during and after every election in Nigeria. This will be done in a very professional manner bearing in mind the need not only to be unbiased but to be seen by members of the public as responsive and responsible security agency in election security in the country.

12. Nigerians should rest assured that the IGP and indeed the entire management team of the Force will not be deterred in its resolve to rid the Nigeria Police Force of personnel who indulge in actions or inactions that amount to unprofessional and serious misconduct.

13. The IGP commends all officers and men of the Force for their dedication, commitment, sacrifice, hard work and display of utmost professionalism in their service to the country despite daunting challenges. Without doubts, our sacrifices and sincerity of purpose will be commensurately rewarded.

http://politicsngr.com/photos-dismissed-police-officers-attached-wike/

Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by ReneeNuttall(f): 4:21pm
see as them fresh

Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by baybeeboi: 4:24pm
make them chill joor, wike will take care of them and their generations

Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by FreeGlobe(f): 4:27pm
But the sars commander who was caught on tape hijacking election materials and beating up election officers still has his job? Whats my own self, wike enjoy your one nigeria.. yeye

Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by eshietIntrepid(m): 4:38pm
One thing every leader under democratical setting should know is that one day, they will all bear ex or former.

I rest my case

Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by doublewisdom: 5:07pm
Potential armed robbers and kidnappers.

Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by dokiOloye(m): 5:13pm
Nnamdi Kanu was truly correct when he said naija is a zoo.
What happened in George Orwell's animal farm is happening right now in Nigeria.
Some animals are more equal than others.

Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by ddippset(m): 5:15pm
baybeeboi:
make them chill joor, wike will take care of them and their generations
they will be kept in custody and in handcuffs. If unlucky they will receive time in kuje for 3 to 4 years. Wike Will take care of them

Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by NaijaMutant(f): 5:16pm
Nigeria is not and will never be worth dying for

They were dismissed for being "OVERZEALOUS " undecided


Isn't this what we've been asking for from the Nigerian Police Force undecided

Just wish Buhari can be a little bit zealous talk less of Overzealous
Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by ddippset(m): 5:16pm
FreeGlobe:
But the sars commander who was caught on tape hijacking election materials and beating up election officers still has his job? Whats my own self, wike enjoy your one nigeria.. yeye
that is what we call federal power which wike used happily during patience Jonathan. Anyway I think the country sucks.

Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by divicoded: 5:35pm
Chai, even Goodluck Jonathan's brother was among.

Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by idupaul: 6:01pm
Till all the police officers attached to Ameachi are also dismissed this remains nothing but injustice

Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by melodies: 6:09pm
FreeGlobe(f): Quote Post
But the sars commander who was caught on tape hijacking election materials and beating up election officers still has his job? Whats my own self, wike enjoy your one nigeria.. yeye

Shortly after the disgraceful act of the sars commander was released, we were treated to a la carte of Wike and Fayose's comedy to distract attention angry
we are in an era of impunity and tyranny in Nigeria and the more silent we are on these glaring cases of injustice, the more confident the dictators and tyrants in democratic skin will get!

Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by Metroescobar: 6:34pm
grin



Career ending injury!


Now wike go don change him phone number so that I beg sir no go plenty!

Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by lielbree: 7:01pm
What of those in take working for apc including the head of sars in rivers state?

Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by admax(m): 7:01pm
When two elephants fights, the ground suffers. Those policemen are foolish.

You don't disobey your superiors, ask the policemen attached to Amaechi who they obeyed during GEJ's tenure. Are they not still in service?

Anyway, Wike should bail them out and employ them as his personal security guys.

Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 7:02pm
Overzealous?

Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by Omeokachie: 7:02pm
Political IGP

Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by prinsam30(m): 7:02pm
these guys will never be jailed because they never killed anyone they will only be tried and dismissed that's all and in the next few months we will be hearing of kidnapping everywhere....


this is what the APChit government has created

Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by FuckTheMod: 7:03pm
Thieves undecided
FOOLS undecided
Muderers angry


And wicked wike will be like grin

Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by jeftalene(m): 7:03pm
Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by handysuzy(f): 7:03pm
undecided

Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by stanlink(m): 7:04pm
Chaiiii!!!!!!! See luck oooooooi why into join police na shocked
Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 7:04pm
One sided justice undecided

Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by Lankyscot(m): 7:04pm
They Are Now Bloody Civilians...Choiii!

Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by byrron(m): 7:05pm
FreeGlobe:
But the sars commander who was caught on tape hijacking election materials and beating up election officers still has his job? Whats my own self, wike enjoy your one nigeria.. yeye

This comment is valid.

Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by dallyemmy: 7:06pm
they would be happy when they were attached to Governor Wike...not all that glitters is gold...what an irony of life...

Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by opal4real(m): 7:06pm
Wike the mumu. Bowing to sultan and claiming on Nigeria. Enjoy u mumulity. Until u learn how to fight back they will keep pushing.

Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by Nathdoug(m): 7:08pm
Th

