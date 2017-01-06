₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos)
APC Cannot Win Any Election In Rivers State - Wike ( Photos ) / Rivers Rerun : They Have Federal Might, But We Have The People - Wike (photos) / #MissNigeria2015, Pamela Peter-Vigboro Visits Wike (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by aminulive: 4:17pm
Police officers dismissed for misusing firearms and being overzealous
http://politicsngr.com/photos-dismissed-police-officers-attached-wike/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by ReneeNuttall(f): 4:21pm
see as them fresh
1 Like
|Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by baybeeboi: 4:24pm
make them chill joor, wike will take care of them and their generations
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by FreeGlobe(f): 4:27pm
But the sars commander who was caught on tape hijacking election materials and beating up election officers still has his job? Whats my own self, wike enjoy your one nigeria.. yeye
85 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by eshietIntrepid(m): 4:38pm
One thing every leader under democratical setting should know is that one day, they will all bear ex or former.
I rest my case
23 Likes
|Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by doublewisdom: 5:07pm
Potential armed robbers and kidnappers.
5 Likes
|Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by dokiOloye(m): 5:13pm
Nnamdi Kanu was truly correct when he said naija is a zoo.
What happened in George Orwell's animal farm is happening right now in Nigeria.
Some animals are more equal than others.
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by ddippset(m): 5:15pm
baybeeboi:they will be kept in custody and in handcuffs. If unlucky they will receive time in kuje for 3 to 4 years. Wike Will take care of them
6 Likes
|Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by NaijaMutant(f): 5:16pm
Nigeria is not and will never be worth dying for
They were dismissed for being "OVERZEALOUS "
Isn't this what we've been asking for from the Nigerian Police Force
Just wish Buhari can be a little bit zealous talk less of Overzealous
|Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by ddippset(m): 5:16pm
FreeGlobe:that is what we call federal power which wike used happily during patience Jonathan. Anyway I think the country sucks.
12 Likes
|Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by divicoded: 5:35pm
Chai, even Goodluck Jonathan's brother was among.
1 Like
|Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by idupaul: 6:01pm
Till all the police officers attached to Ameachi are also dismissed this remains nothing but injustice
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by melodies: 6:09pm
FreeGlobe(f): Quote Post
But the sars commander who was caught on tape hijacking election materials and beating up election officers still has his job? Whats my own self, wike enjoy your one nigeria.. yeye
Shortly after the disgraceful act of the sars commander was released, we were treated to a la carte of Wike and Fayose's comedy to distract attention
we are in an era of impunity and tyranny in Nigeria and the more silent we are on these glaring cases of injustice, the more confident the dictators and tyrants in democratic skin will get!
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by Metroescobar: 6:34pm
Career ending injury!
Now wike go don change him phone number so that I beg sir no go plenty!
2 Likes
|Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by lielbree: 7:01pm
What of those in take working for apc including the head of sars in rivers state?
8 Likes
|Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by admax(m): 7:01pm
When two elephants fights, the ground suffers. Those policemen are foolish.
You don't disobey your superiors, ask the policemen attached to Amaechi who they obeyed during GEJ's tenure. Are they not still in service?
Anyway, Wike should bail them out and employ them as his personal security guys.
5 Likes
|Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 7:02pm
Overzealous?
1 Like
|Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by Omeokachie: 7:02pm
Political IGP
3 Likes
|Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by prinsam30(m): 7:02pm
these guys will never be jailed because they never killed anyone they will only be tried and dismissed that's all and in the next few months we will be hearing of kidnapping everywhere....
this is what the APChit government has created
6 Likes
|Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by FuckTheMod: 7:03pm
Thieves
FOOLS
Muderers
And wicked wike will be like
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by jeftalene(m): 7:03pm
|Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by handysuzy(f): 7:03pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by stanlink(m): 7:04pm
Chaiiii!!!!!!! See luck oooooooi why into join police na
|Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 7:04pm
One sided justice
5 Likes
|Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by Lankyscot(m): 7:04pm
They Are Now Bloody Civilians...Choiii!
1 Like
|Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by byrron(m): 7:05pm
FreeGlobe:
This comment is valid.
6 Likes
|Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by ItsCheezy: 7:05pm
|Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by dallyemmy: 7:06pm
they would be happy when they were attached to Governor Wike...not all that glitters is gold...what an irony of life...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by opal4real(m): 7:06pm
Wike the mumu. Bowing to sultan and claiming on Nigeria. Enjoy u mumulity. Until u learn how to fight back they will keep pushing.
6 Likes
|Re: The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) by Nathdoug(m): 7:08pm
Th
