|Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post by rem44: 4:24pm
As shared by human rights activist and lawyer Inibehe Effiong.....
'JOURNALIST ARRESTED IN UYO, FLOWN TO ABUJA OVER FACEBOOK POST
A young man by name Jerry Edoho, a Journalist and Deputy Editor of the Ibom Nation Newspaper, from Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State sighted me at the Ibom International Airport, Uyo some minutes ago and alerted me that he is being taken forcefully to Abuja by a team of plain cloth security men over a publication on Facebook.
He told me that he was tagged in a post about the recent rumoured crash of a Dana plane which was false. That upon being tagged, he made a post like several other Nigerians asking whether the crash report was true. The security men are conveying him to Abuja via a Dana flight that is scheduled to depart by 4 pm.
The security men confronted me for speaking with him "without their permission". I retorted that Mr. Edoho is a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and that his right to freedom of expression cannot be taken away. This resulted in an altercation between me and the security men whose identify I cannot immediately ascertain. I understand that his arrest followed a petition by Dana Air to the Nigeria Police Force.
I am using this platform to urge both the police and the management of Dana Air to respect the fundamental rights of Mr. Edoho. He should be released on bail pending the conclusion of investigation into whatever allegations that have been made against him.
This is a democracy, not a dictatorship.
Inibehe Effiong
6//1/2017'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/journalist-arrested-in-uyo-flown-to.html?m=1
|Re: Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post by mengho(m): 4:30pm
People should always be careful of what they post on social media. they forget them face and phone number is plastered all over their account. Never say something that will end up incriminating you.
P.S one wailer will soon say he was arrested because d guy na PDP
|Re: Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post by veekid(m): 8:35pm
Ion care
|Re: Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post by Noblesoul123: 8:35pm
Era of impunity,
by impunity,
for impunity.
Very soon, they could come after the IDGAF crew for their memes.
However, there are laws which must not be violated despite the anonymity of the social media especially any issue that touches on libel or national security.
Until then, .....
|Re: Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post by jeeqaa7(m): 8:36pm
buhari hates human rights....why?
|Re: Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post by slawomir: 8:37pm
I can't draw a conclusion quickly. because I remember my grandfather said there are three side to a story.
first the story of the complainant. (edoho)
second the story of the accused(dana security men)
and thirdly the true story
so make I relax first dey observe from faculty of engineering top floor Uniben.
|Re: Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post by koolcat: 8:37pm
i bet he practiced unethical journalism
|Re: Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post by davodyguy: 8:37pm
I don't believe this hungry guy. He is guilty in my opinion
I read another fake news that from Jan 15, 2017 buhari had ordered the closure of 10 Nigerian banks. The annoying part is that, so many gullible Nigerians believed and started insulting the president.
These sick guys can post anything.
This is so damaging to Dana
Many Nigerians would be afraid of flying.
Remember Otedola versus the bloggers
You can joke about many things
You can lie about many things
But it would be very heartless of you to do so about death and plane crash
|Re: Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post by julioralph(m): 8:38pm
hmmm, we've got hardworking gestapos in Nigeria sha
Oga journalist, I wish you well
|Re: Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post by dragonking3: 8:38pm
Buhari is a dictator and a tyrant.
|Re: Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post by davodyguy: 8:39pm
jeeqaa7:If this post isn't sarcastic, they you deserve to be jailed
What nonsense is this?
Do you know the harm false post on Facebook cause?
Mark Zuch was accused during the US presidential election, for allowing fake news to circulate via Facebook.
Same stupid people said on 30/12/16, that CBN had ordered the closure of Skye bank and people should start withdrawing their funds.
See how damaging that could be.
he should be jailed
You can joke about many things
You can lie about many things
But it would be very heartless of you to do so about death and plane crash
|Re: Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post by serverconnect: 8:39pm
Hmmmm. i tire for this PMB govt. No respect for his citizen oo.
|Re: Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post by Giannakopoulos(f): 8:40pm
oh
|Re: Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post by echobazz: 8:40pm
Journalists always put their lives at risk.
SMG
|Re: Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post by redcliff: 8:40pm
This journalist was giving furcks on facebook..
|Re: Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post by Kingtim(m): 8:40pm
R
|Re: Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post by slimthugchimee2(m): 8:41pm
well since he was tagged, he should know something about the post, i cant judge from just a one sided complaints,
|Re: Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post by nwosu35: 8:41pm
Don't be scared. . . Nothing they happen . . . Lol
Just say whats real period
|Re: Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post by Pavarottii(m): 8:42pm
mengho:Wat did he say that u know, that u r saying he should be careful. So we don't av freedom of speech again?
|Re: Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post by shaggy007: 8:42pm
My own be say after you don carry flight go Abuja, make you no come enter peace mass transit bus dey come back o... Insist on your return ticket.
|Re: Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post by FuckTheMod: 8:43pm
Gbege
|Re: Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post by davodyguy: 8:44pm
Iphone5:
And you believed him based on what he said and no empirical evidence? So tell me the dumb person.
I can claim anything. Let's hear from the other side, before we judge.
Will a theif admit he stole?
Many of these sick lads can use anything to get traffic to their useless blogs. They can claim Jonathan slept with Aisha Buhari or Tinubu is dead.
So many unethical practices.
If indeed he was tagged, Facebook will have evidence.
Dana air wouldn't be so stupid not to know the difference between the author of a post and those that were tagged.
This story is so unbelievable
You can joke about many things
You can lie about many things
But it would be very heartless of you to do so about death and plane crash
|Re: Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post by JPENG(m): 8:44pm
Oga, did i just see PDP tag on ur suit.. Oga, u don buy wahala
|Re: Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post by oglalasioux(m): 8:44pm
If it is perceived that he maliciously wanted to cause harm to the business interests of Dana Air then his arrest is in order.
In the quest to be a Linda Ikeji everyone posts trash online. Has the OP calling for the human rights of the man arrested considered the harm done to Dana, business wise, by spreading false information?
There's something called libel in law and it is also freedom of speech burster.
|Re: Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post by AntiWailer: 8:44pm
Mcheew
Trying to cause panic because of useless likes and traffic on their social media.
|Re: Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post by bart10: 8:45pm
If this is true then we are in a full-blown dictatorship under PMB
|Re: Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post by Billyonaire: 8:45pm
Welcome to The Federal Republic of Buharia.
|Re: Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post by tivta(m): 8:46pm
Lawless Country
|Re: Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post by fratermathy(m): 8:46pm
This story is unbelievable.
|Re: Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post by Godstraight(m): 8:46pm
jeeqaa7:see your life, wenten concern buhari na?
