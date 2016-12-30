Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Security Arrests Uyo Journalist, Flies Him To Abuja Over Dana Crash Post (6976 Views)

'JOURNALIST ARRESTED IN UYO, FLOWN TO ABUJA OVER FACEBOOK POST



A young man by name Jerry Edoho, a Journalist and Deputy Editor of the Ibom Nation Newspaper, from Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State sighted me at the Ibom International Airport, Uyo some minutes ago and alerted me that he is being taken forcefully to Abuja by a team of plain cloth security men over a publication on Facebook.



He told me that he was tagged in a post about the recent rumoured crash of a Dana plane which was false. That upon being tagged, he made a post like several other Nigerians asking whether the crash report was true. The security men are conveying him to Abuja via a Dana flight that is scheduled to depart by 4 pm.



The security men confronted me for speaking with him "without their permission". I retorted that Mr. Edoho is a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and that his right to freedom of expression cannot be taken away. This resulted in an altercation between me and the security men whose identify I cannot immediately ascertain. I understand that his arrest followed a petition by Dana Air to the Nigeria Police Force.



I am using this platform to urge both the police and the management of Dana Air to respect the fundamental rights of Mr. Edoho. He should be released on bail pending the conclusion of investigation into whatever allegations that have been made against him.



This is a democracy, not a dictatorship.



Inibehe Effiong

6//1/2017'.





People should always be careful of what they post on social media. they forget them face and phone number is plastered all over their account. Never say something that will end up incriminating you.



P.S one wailer will soon say he was arrested because d guy na PDP 5 Likes

Ion care

Era of impunity,



by impunity,



for impunity.



Very soon, they could come after the IDGAF crew for their memes.



However, there are laws which must not be violated despite the anonymity of the social media especially any issue that touches on libel or national security.



Until then, ..... 2 Likes

buhari hates human rights....why? 7 Likes

I can't draw a conclusion quickly. because I remember my grandfather said there are three side to a story.

first the story of the complainant. (edoho)

second the story of the accused(dana security men)

and thirdly the true story

so make I relax first dey observe from faculty of engineering top floor Uniben. 4 Likes

i bet he practiced unethical journalism

I don't believe this hungry guy. He is guilty in my opinion



I read another fake news that from Jan 15, 2017 buhari had ordered the closure of 10 Nigerian banks. The annoying part is that, so many gullible Nigerians believed and started insulting the president.



These sick guys can post anything.



This is so damaging to Dana



Many Nigerians would be afraid of flying.



Remember Otedola versus the bloggers



You can joke about many things

You can lie about many things

But it would be very heartless of you to do so about death and plane crash 3 Likes

gestapos in Nigeria sha



Oga journalist, I wish you well hmmm, we've got hardworkingin Nigeria shaOga journalist, I wish you well

Buhari is a dictator and a tyrant.

jeeqaa7:

buhari hates human rights....why? If this post isn't sarcastic, they you deserve to be jailed



What nonsense is this?



Do you know the harm false post on Facebook cause?



Mark Zuch was accused during the US presidential election, for allowing fake news to circulate via Facebook.



Same stupid people said on 30/12/16, that CBN had ordered the closure of Skye bank and people should start withdrawing their funds.



See how damaging that could be.



he should be jailed



You can joke about many things

You can lie about many things

But it would be very heartless of you to do so about death and plane crash If this post isn't sarcastic, they you deserve to be jailedWhat nonsense is this?Do you know the harm false post on Facebook cause?Mark Zuch was accused during the US presidential election, for allowing fake news to circulate via Facebook.Same stupid people said on 30/12/16, that CBN had ordered the closure of Skye bank and people should start withdrawing their funds.See how damaging that could be.he should be jailedYou can joke about many thingsYou can lie about many thingsBut it would be very heartless of you to do so about death and plane crash 2 Likes

Hmmmm. i tire for this PMB govt. No respect for his citizen oo.

oh

Journalists always put their lives at risk.

SMG

This journalist was giving furcks on facebook.. 2 Likes

R

well since he was tagged, he should know something about the post, i cant judge from just a one sided complaints,

Don't be scared. . . Nothing they happen . . . Lol



Just say whats real period

mengho:

People should always be careful of what they post on social media. they forget them face and phone number is plastered all over their account. Never say something that will end up incriminating you.



P.S one wailer will soon say he was arrested because d guy na PDP Wat did he say that u know, that u r saying he should be careful. So we don't av freedom of speech again? Wat did he say that u know, that u r saying he should be careful. So we don't av freedom of speech again? 1 Like

My own be say after you don carry flight go Abuja, make you no come enter peace mass transit bus dey come back o... Insist on your return ticket. 1 Like

Gbege

Iphone5:





Are you this dumb.... they said he was tagged in the post

And you believed him based on what he said and no empirical evidence? So tell me the dumb person.



I can claim anything. Let's hear from the other side, before we judge.



Will a theif admit he stole?



Many of these sick lads can use anything to get traffic to their useless blogs. They can claim Jonathan slept with Aisha Buhari or Tinubu is dead.



So many unethical practices.



If indeed he was tagged, Facebook will have evidence.



Dana air wouldn't be so stupid not to know the difference between the author of a post and those that were tagged.



This story is so unbelievable





You can joke about many things

You can lie about many things

But it would be very heartless of you to do so about death and plane crash And you believed him based on what he said and no empirical evidence? So tell me the dumb person.I can claim anything. Let's hear from the other side, before we judge.Will a theif admit he stole?Many of these sick lads can use anything to get traffic to their useless blogs. They can claim Jonathan slept with Aisha Buhari or Tinubu is dead.So many unethical practices.If indeed he was tagged, Facebook will have evidence.Dana air wouldn't be so stupid not to know the difference between the author of a post and those that were tagged.This story is so unbelievableYou can joke about many thingsYou can lie about many thingsBut it would be very heartless of you to do so about death and plane crash

Oga, did i just see PDP tag on ur suit.. Oga, u don buy wahala

If it is perceived that he maliciously wanted to cause harm to the business interests of Dana Air then his arrest is in order.



In the quest to be a Linda Ikeji everyone posts trash online. Has the OP calling for the human rights of the man arrested considered the harm done to Dana, business wise, by spreading false information?



There's something called libel in law and it is also freedom of speech burster.

Mcheew





Trying to cause panic because of useless likes and traffic on their social media. 1 Like

If this is true then we are in a full-blown dictatorship under PMB

Welcome to The Federal Republic of Buharia.

Lawless Country

This story is unbelievable.