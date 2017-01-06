₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Patience Jonathan Releases Statement On Police Raid Of Her House by MrPolitics: 4:26pm
Police found nothing incriminating on my property - Patience Jonathan
- Patience Jonathan, a former first lady of Nigeria, has said that the police searched her family house contrary to widespread report that it was a raid conducted by the EFCC
- She also claimed that only cheque books were found on the premises and not the money that they sought
-She however called the police search which occurred late on Wednedsay, January 4 night is an embarrassment to her person
Patience Jonathan, wife of the former president Goodluck Jonathan, has said members of Nigeria police force searched her family house but found nothing incriminating.
The former first lady who spoke through her lawyer Charles Ogboli claimed that only cheque books, including one from Diamond Bank were found in the premises.
According to The Punch, she explained that contrary to widespread reports that it was an EFCC raid; it was actually the police that conducted the search.
She further stated that the police said that they were forced to search her premises as a result of the security man’s attitude.
Mrs Jonathan however decried the embarrassing situation where a building will be searched in the absence of the occupant.
She said: “EFCC came last year and conducted a search in the absence of the occupant of the house. The NDLEA also searched the same building. This also happened last year between November or thereabouts. It is an embarrassment.
“I don’t know what they are actually looking for. Why are they searching a premises in the absence of the occupant? It appears there is something they want to do there."
Going further, she added: “Today, it is not EFCC, but in the past, from November 2016, EFCC raided the place. It is a family house meant for the brothers and sisters; the siblings. It is a family house of the former First Lady in Maitama, Abuja.
EFCC raided the place last year. Thereafter, NDLEA raided the place and throughout their raid, they found nothing incriminating. Today, I got information that there were several policemen numbering about 20 to 28 of them.
“So, when I got there, I demanded to see the leader of the team and I was directed to an Assistant Commissioner of Police, who was in mufti and known as Williams. I asked him which of the command are you from and he said they were from IG’s Special Unit. Somebody also in mufti intervened and said they are from the AGF, Attorney General’s office
“He told me that they came to search the house of a judge, but because of the attitude of the security man, they decided to now move into the house (Patience Jonathan’s family building) and search the house.
“They forced the door open and searched everything. At the end, they asked the security man to sign that nothing incriminating was found. They took away three cheque books and a company iron seal. The company seal does not belong to the former first lady because she is not staying there. The company is not known to the first lady.”
Meanwhile, the speculations that the EFCC had raided the home of former President Goodluck Jonathan and whisked him away has now been proved to be completely false.
|Re: Patience Jonathan Releases Statement On Police Raid Of Her House by Janetessy(f): 4:29pm
Madam sorry
Na change
|Re: Patience Jonathan Releases Statement On Police Raid Of Her House by KayodeAjani: 4:29pm
I discover something from d story that because of the attitude of the gatemen they decide to search d building...pls let alsway coordinate ourselfs....even when police r wrong does not demands our arrogance
That y we here issues of stray bullets and inccessant killings by our friend police because of the way we behave when we see them and defence is the best attack
|Re: Patience Jonathan Releases Statement On Police Raid Of Her House by Hardewarlee(m): 4:30pm
I don't even know who is the liar here.... But I am sure it gonna be those owned Daura EFCC....
|Re: Patience Jonathan Releases Statement On Police Raid Of Her House by Topisko: 4:30pm
WHO Cares ?
|Re: Patience Jonathan Releases Statement On Police Raid Of Her House by NwamaziNwaAro: 4:30pm
Story for the gods
|Re: Patience Jonathan Releases Statement On Police Raid Of Her House by AkinPhysicist: 4:31pm
|Re: Patience Jonathan Releases Statement On Police Raid Of Her House by rallymento(m): 4:32pm
Stupidy and Menance of a Usless government. ...
|Re: Patience Jonathan Releases Statement On Police Raid Of Her House by Truman155(m): 4:32pm
for those chanting sai baba when atrocities are committed.
I will only say something when the men in black trespass and search your home invading your privacy without warrant.
it is a shame and not something to be proud of.
this is not fighting corruption but corruption in itself.
those who said sai baba and will regret it for the rest of there life
|Re: Patience Jonathan Releases Statement On Police Raid Of Her House by R2des: 4:33pm
Wetin She Get To Talk?
|Re: Patience Jonathan Releases Statement On Police Raid Of Her House by FiddyEn: 4:33pm
|Re: Patience Jonathan Releases Statement On Police Raid Of Her House by myners007: 4:33pm
The police are wrong to have searched while the occupant wasnt around. Let them go and search the houses of people like Tinubu, Atiku, OBJ, if they know their job
|Re: Patience Jonathan Releases Statement On Police Raid Of Her House by jeftalene(m): 4:33pm
Hmmm... na wa o
|Re: Patience Jonathan Releases Statement On Police Raid Of Her House by xynerise(m): 4:33pm
Don't tell me she spoke that good English
Editors thanks you
|Re: Patience Jonathan Releases Statement On Police Raid Of Her House by UNIZIK1stSon: 4:35pm
Eiya,
Mama P,
I Really Really Feel Your Pain!
No mind them Jare
|Re: Patience Jonathan Releases Statement On Police Raid Of Her House by oyb(m): 4:35pm
|Re: Patience Jonathan Releases Statement On Police Raid Of Her House by OkoYibo: 4:35pm
The defences being put up by Shepopotamus are even more offensive than the criminal acts she is accused of. She is simply calling close to 200M Nigerians fools.
In any case, I am not part of her fellow widows and I don't give a ...
|Re: Patience Jonathan Releases Statement On Police Raid Of Her House by toluleke(m): 4:36pm
PEJ should just be quiet everyone knows she and her husband milked this country dry even though buhari and his goons are milking the last drops
|Re: Patience Jonathan Releases Statement On Police Raid Of Her House by samwayne154(m): 4:36pm
and she'll be like: dis my house that u are raiding all d time, diaris god ooo
|Re: Patience Jonathan Releases Statement On Police Raid Of Her House by mccoy47(m): 4:37pm
|Re: Patience Jonathan Releases Statement On Police Raid Of Her House by Eshinery(m): 4:37pm
MrPolitics:madam patience pls allow this "change" small na
|Re: Patience Jonathan Releases Statement On Police Raid Of Her House by ndidibabe(f): 4:38pm
|Re: Patience Jonathan Releases Statement On Police Raid Of Her House by stronglady(f): 4:38pm
hmmmm end time search Lolz if you like search her kitchen, the room and the other you won't see any incriminating thing..... stop wasting our time with the old government and do the needful to help the economic recession PMB
|Re: Patience Jonathan Releases Statement On Police Raid Of Her House by Dandsome: 4:38pm
xynerise:
Even you too didn't speak the right English
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patience Jonathan Releases Statement On Police Raid Of Her House by Lucasinho: 4:38pm
|Re: Patience Jonathan Releases Statement On Police Raid Of Her House by Bankalert(m): 4:40pm
|Re: Patience Jonathan Releases Statement On Police Raid Of Her House by xynerise(m): 4:40pm
Dandsome:
The last statement? Did you skip sarcasm class?
