Fayose Gets N8.8b Paris Loan Refund
Although the Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose regularly bashes the Federal Government, the financial solvency of the state has depended largely on the Buhari presidency which recently approved an N8.8b share of the Paris loan refund to the state.
Contrary to claims by the governor, the Federal Government has indeed been supporting the state government in meeting its financial obligations including paying its workers.
The state government has received financial support in different forms, from the Federal Government, since the inception of the Buhari administration.
The findings also indicated that the state government’s improved financial position was made possible by recently received N8.8 billion from the Federal Government as part of its share of the Paris loan refund.
This is in addition to the budget support facility given by the Federal Government to some states of the federation, which the state government has consistently been receiving.
Findings also reveal that the state spends an estimated N2.6 billion on salaries, subvention, pension and gratuity monthly which would not have come from internally generated revenues.
According to a report published recently by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Ekiti state is one of the states with the lowest internally generated revenue, which was put at N3.3 billion yearly.
From the federation account, the state receives an average of about N1.6 billion monthly.
Based on available data, suffice it to say that the state would not have been able to meet its obligation without other assistance which came mostly from the federal government.
Data from the Ministry of Finance indicate that the Paris Club Loan is merely a fraction of the kind of support the state gets from the Federal Government.
Under the fiscal sustainability plan, the state got N1.3 billion in the first three months then N1.1 billion in subsequent months since it began in June, 2016.
A recent comment published by Sahara Reporters confirms the fact that the state government has largely been dependent on the Federal Government to meet most of its financial obligations, contrary to claims by the governor.
According to the comment, “Ekiti state was once a proud producer of Igbemo Rice. Incidentally, Igbemo Ekiti is the next town to Fayose’s village, Afao Ekiti.
“So, he should tell Nigerians why his government of stomach infrastructure has failed to revitalize the Igbemo rice factory which was once a pride of the Ekiti people.’’
The author of the comment queried why governor Fayose had failed to utilize the state’s comparative advantage in agriculture.
He posed pertinent questions about the governor’s failure to partner with other states to boost agricultural production in the state.
The author asked: “Has the governor of Ebonyi state not increased rice production to the extent that the state is selling rice to other states right now?’’
“Is the lousy governor of Ekiti state not aware that the government of Governor Akin Ambode of Lagos State decided to partner with Governor Bagudu of Kebbi state for the production of rice?
“Is Mr. Fayose not aware that the partnership has created opportunities for Lagosians to buy a bag of rice in Lagos at N12, 000 while it is sold at N20,000 in Fayose’s land of empty stomach infrastructure?’’
On their part, workers in the state have at different forum in 2016 appealed to the governor to use funds released by the Federal Government to clear their salary arrears.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/fayose-gets-n8-8b-paris-loan-refund/
|Re: Fayose Gets N8.8b Paris Loan Refund by Jibril659(m): 5:23pm
Dummy governor of ekiti state
|Re: Fayose Gets N8.8b Paris Loan Refund by Emyres(m): 5:24pm
FAYO-SHOW.
WHAT else?
|Re: Fayose Gets N8.8b Paris Loan Refund by temitemi1(m): 5:24pm
hater can hate
|Re: Fayose Gets N8.8b Paris Loan Refund by temitemi1(m): 5:26pm
while buhari the class captain of dummies
Jibril659:
|Re: Fayose Gets N8.8b Paris Loan Refund by temitemi1(m): 5:28pm
the "show" that gives them sleepless night
Emyres:
|Re: Fayose Gets N8.8b Paris Loan Refund by Adminisher: 5:28pm
Fayose s the most empty Governor in Nigeria. He is actually worse than two governors in the North and one in the middle belt that are in the extremely BAD category.
I have been watching this guy for some time. Completely lacking ideas or executive ability. Without Buhari who gives him an avenue to be visible, he is nothing
|Re: Fayose Gets N8.8b Paris Loan Refund by Jibril659(m): 5:30pm
temitemi1:fayose is a motor park tout, that is why his state contributes nothing towards the devt of this nation
|Re: Fayose Gets N8.8b Paris Loan Refund by brainpulse: 5:32pm
Despite not having anything significant adding to the federation account, the things he adds are noise, thuggery and fraud.
|Re: Fayose Gets N8.8b Paris Loan Refund by rayblast(m): 5:32pm
Grow up boy!!! Na wetin federal government tell Fayose b dat
|Re: Fayose Gets N8.8b Paris Loan Refund by maxzzo1(m): 5:33pm
Trash......
|Re: Fayose Gets N8.8b Paris Loan Refund by agabaI23(m): 5:33pm
Fayose, the boil in Buhari's balls..
|Re: Fayose Gets N8.8b Paris Loan Refund by temitemi1(m): 5:34pm
the last time i cheched he was the number citizen of ekiti state(the largest producer of professors)
Jibril659:
|Re: Fayose Gets N8.8b Paris Loan Refund by davodyguy: 5:35pm
I hope he can say thank you to Buhari for the first time.
Can something good come out of Nazareth?
|Re: Fayose Gets N8.8b Paris Loan Refund by Jibril659(m): 5:36pm
temitemi1:rubbish
|Re: Fayose Gets N8.8b Paris Loan Refund by casttlebarbz(m): 5:36pm
i will tell fayose if he pass by in d evening, i see him everyday
|Re: Fayose Gets N8.8b Paris Loan Refund by brainpulse: 5:38pm
temitemi1:go school, you no go
|Re: Fayose Gets N8.8b Paris Loan Refund by Proffdada: 5:38pm
|Re: Fayose Gets N8.8b Paris Loan Refund by R2des: 5:39pm
Fayose the stomach infrastructure government
|Re: Fayose Gets N8.8b Paris Loan Refund by greenermodels: 5:40pm
davodyguy:the money is their right and not a gift, this news article sounds more like a sponsored article, it's too one sided, no balance at all.
|Re: Fayose Gets N8.8b Paris Loan Refund by hotspec(m): 5:41pm
At least, Ekiti people will have more bread and kpomo to chop from ds stomach infrastructure Governor.
BTW
|Re: Fayose Gets N8.8b Paris Loan Refund by Mrsbremo: 5:42pm
Hmmm
|Re: Fayose Gets N8.8b Paris Loan Refund by TheFreeOne: 5:42pm
Fayose should pay civil servants as soon as possible.
That should be the no.1 priority.
|Re: Fayose Gets N8.8b Paris Loan Refund by EmmaOgbu(m): 5:45pm
Is all about money money money. No output but input every here and then. We need results.
|Re: Fayose Gets N8.8b Paris Loan Refund by OpinionCounts(m): 5:45pm
Please, is this money generated by the federal government and dashed to ekiti or is it not their constitutional entitlement, just like the way the federal government is given money generated from different resources from different states, like oil from the Niger delta.
|Re: Fayose Gets N8.8b Paris Loan Refund by texas1990: 5:46pm
av told u time without numbered, ifayose is local dog, even if FG give him one trillion to pay workers salary, he won't pay he will rather use it for the useless over hear bridge he embarked upon destabilising the whole of beautiful city of Ado.
|Re: Fayose Gets N8.8b Paris Loan Refund by saintkash(m): 5:47pm
temitemi1:
Number one citizen of a state that contribute lil or nothing to the country. ... who plenty professor epp?
|Re: Fayose Gets N8.8b Paris Loan Refund by ddippset(m): 5:47pm
He must have used the money to buy fufu and roasted corn for ekiti people.
|Re: Fayose Gets N8.8b Paris Loan Refund by texas1990: 5:49pm
OpinionCounts:am not sure u are from Ekiti state or maybe u don't av a civil servant in ur entire family, if u don't no how to control ur mouth den lean how to zip it off, mitchew.
|Re: Fayose Gets N8.8b Paris Loan Refund by 0b10010011: 5:49pm
Fayose is richer!
He will begin to share rice again for the people of Ekiti
