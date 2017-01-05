₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,721,897 members, 3,294,588 topics. Date: Friday, 06 January 2017 at 09:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / What Is The Oldest Item You Own? (6604 Views)
See Pictures Of Oldest Man On Earth At 145 Year Old / Meet The Oldest Man On Earth - 179 Years Old. / Who Is The "Oldest Active Nairalander" Aside The Founder?/ (1) (2) (3) (4)
|What Is The Oldest Item You Own? by RoyalBlak007: 5:40pm
So i was going through my old man's store when i found this piece
And when i asked him, he said he bought it ....1993 . And the funny thing is it still works Perfectly.Only makes some funny grumpy sounds
Whats the oldest item you own?
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: What Is The Oldest Item You Own? by Twaci(f): 6:09pm
That'd be a novel; Are You Afraid Of The Dark? By Sidney Sheldon
Funny thing is that someone exchanged my novel with hers whilst on a journey and alighted without switching them back. She got my Star Wars novel and I was left with her Sidney Sheldon.
Guess she never valued it, her loss though because it's the best novel I've ever read!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Is The Oldest Item You Own? by RB007: 7:16pm
I lost it
|Re: What Is The Oldest Item You Own? by veekid(m): 8:40pm
Taisun hand clipper
|Re: What Is The Oldest Item You Own? by Richie0974: 8:40pm
A fridge, my old man said he got it for #173.
|Re: What Is The Oldest Item You Own? by Calculux95: 8:40pm
The oldest stuff I have is new
3 Likes
|Re: What Is The Oldest Item You Own? by Synord: 8:40pm
Will this tell us where Judas Iscariot hid the coins he was given ??
If not, am sorry to announce this
6 Likes
|Re: What Is The Oldest Item You Own? by Noblesoul123: 8:40pm
A wall clock presented to my parents as an anniversary gift in 1986 still tick tocks in the family living room
1 Like
|Re: What Is The Oldest Item You Own? by NaijaMutant(f): 8:41pm
Some old things are not worth the memory especially those that cause your recession and Hunger like this below
17 Likes
|Re: What Is The Oldest Item You Own? by stanlink(m): 8:41pm
If u start to talk or show off hope Una no go call archaeologist
|Re: What Is The Oldest Item You Own? by hertz9te(m): 8:42pm
um....that'll be my dick...i had it even before i knew myself.
6 Likes
|Re: What Is The Oldest Item You Own? by FuckTheMod: 8:42pm
If we catch any "Don't give a fûck" crew member
6 Likes
|Re: What Is The Oldest Item You Own? by Niwdog(m): 8:42pm
Ok
|Re: What Is The Oldest Item You Own? by Mayany(m): 8:42pm
Old things have all passed away everything has become new
|Re: What Is The Oldest Item You Own? by Kingharzyz(m): 8:42pm
The oldest item I've is a glass cup
|Re: What Is The Oldest Item You Own? by DozieInc(m): 8:42pm
To upload pics never
|Re: What Is The Oldest Item You Own? by emmyw(m): 8:42pm
hmmm
6 Likes
|Re: What Is The Oldest Item You Own? by goldenceo1(m): 8:42pm
that ancient wall clock that produces roman catholic sounds each hour.. d clock was ones rumour to contain mercury. omo com see as boiz dey guide am jealously then..
|Re: What Is The Oldest Item You Own? by johnjay4u2u(m): 8:42pm
my teeth
|Re: What Is The Oldest Item You Own? by Neduzze5(m): 8:42pm
I dunno
|Re: What Is The Oldest Item You Own? by jpipe2000(m): 8:42pm
came 2 see pics
|Re: What Is The Oldest Item You Own? by Yinkey6(m): 8:42pm
Actually I have a prayer mat that my Grandpa bought during a prilgamage to Mecca in the middle 90's. I will upload the pic of the mat later. We are still using it for our salat till now.
3 Likes
|Re: What Is The Oldest Item You Own? by Chiscomax(m): 8:42pm
8 Likes
|Re: What Is The Oldest Item You Own? by Barselonia(m): 8:43pm
Okay....
Na dis cassette ooo.. .for my children and grand children
5 Likes
|Re: What Is The Oldest Item You Own? by AmuEwu: 8:43pm
Twaci:
That must be me. Please pm me, I want my novel back
|Re: What Is The Oldest Item You Own? by Nma27(f): 8:43pm
Still have d blanket I was wrapped in as a baby born in the 80s ...
1 Like
|Re: What Is The Oldest Item You Own? by ireneony(f): 8:43pm
I guess my vaginal
1 Like
|Re: What Is The Oldest Item You Own? by jmoore(m): 8:43pm
Emmmm. checking...
|Re: What Is The Oldest Item You Own? by koolcat: 8:43pm
SOMEONE just took off with my reseaved Bleep
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: What Is The Oldest Item You Own? by Turks: 8:44pm
Buhahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha...it's so old you can't even spell it correctly
ireneony:
4 Likes
The Name Of Jesus Mysteriously Written In The Sky By An Unseen Hand In Ikoyi Tod / Lagos Massage Parlours Where Sex Is 'After-Service' Bonus / Funny Usernames On Nairaland
Viewing this topic: grace008, Smallish, Gratia(f), Dicksonpal, wamiikechukwu(m), LARRYDKING, chiboyo, chidooh1, HolyHero, Nauttyprof(m), DaySpringer, farmvilla, kennygee(f), Chanchit, McLove(m), iamexcelblog(m), Sirpluv, Luckygurl(f), Teejay07(m), Vinakok, chido20(m), Viccur(m), chy200(f), comradespade(m), ochukwuma15(m), kizolo(m), Phylemon, unapapadeycraze, Kingjags, Leebeedo(m), enemmo(f), Vicyace, Whizz95, Rich4god(m), michael142(m), Upwardmobile, Esepanye, sammycuts, Zane2point4(m), OLANIYI1985, Guseh(m), deiikonac(m), simrot, pacretus(m), kayttah(m), eghos12(m), donholy28(m), fkdmods, lekanwj(m), 3moses, LesbianBoy(m), MrTeCO(m), Timijo, holyfather(m), loadedvibes, Lololol, Hernyolar(f), bangging(m), Plus234(m), Rasky1(m), Xtaceeey, Lokospirit(m), Vincent000, 01mcfadden(m), Worksunlimited(m), moscow0147(m), intruder15(m), djeezy(m), otunbaphemie(m), saints2(m), Geebanks(m), STENON(f), fikayor2(m), grandeoj09(m), ChiSun27(m), eraly(m), Codeblues(m), CplusJason(m), brostheo(m), olawonder(m), azeecoboy(m), Donkaz(m), SFSNIPER(m), ganie(m), ola12(m), kennes10, Tosejik, hippyj(m), xyoung, HRDANE, colossus2, nigeriapolitics(f), GANDALF1(m), DemonMonkey7(m), dhardline(m), Osemond123(m), daywalker12911(m), Stretchi(m), slaknoah(m), ajokebelle(f), deenvibe(m), Eseose9(f), lakeside50(m), boykas(m), ekesoft(m), andyanders, emoa2002(m), naijanaso, McAustin92(m), Gentle2015, nepp(f), Chestnut(f), blackboifizzy(m), Dezzx(m), olafresh(m), Neaman(m), Mekenz(m), cosade(m), Ysboy(m), shamecurls, Theyveedo(m), wedeonline(m), gsalvatore, Prodigalson1(m), Brestar(f), bolajiboi(m), dalemat, Yuneehk(f), Memunah(f), daneni1, herdekunley9ja, SpecialStar(m), ishmaelemeka2(m), Veektoria(f), fuckpro, Dreamsnest(m) and 147 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15