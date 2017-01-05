Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / What Is The Oldest Item You Own? (6604 Views)

See Pictures Of Oldest Man On Earth At 145 Year Old / Meet The Oldest Man On Earth - 179 Years Old. / Who Is The "Oldest Active Nairalander" Aside The Founder?/ (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





And when i asked him, he said he bought it ....1993 . And the funny thing is it still works Perfectly.Only makes some funny grumpy sounds



Whats the oldest item you own? So i was going through my old man's store when i found this pieceAnd when i asked him, he said he bought it ....1993 . And the funny thing is it still works Perfectly.Only makes some funny grumpy soundsWhats the oldest item you own? 2 Likes 2 Shares

That'd be a novel; Are You Afraid Of The Dark? By Sidney Sheldon



Funny thing is that someone exchanged my novel with hers whilst on a journey and alighted without switching them back. She got my Star Wars novel and I was left with her Sidney Sheldon.



Guess she never valued it, her loss though because it's the best novel I've ever read! 10 Likes 1 Share

I lost it

Taisun hand clipper

A fridge, my old man said he got it for #173.

The oldest stuff I have is new 3 Likes

Will this tell us where Judas Iscariot hid the coins he was given ??



If not, am sorry to announce this 6 Likes

A wall clock presented to my parents as an anniversary gift in 1986 still tick tocks in the family living room 1 Like

Some old things are not worth the memory especially those that cause your recession and Hunger like this below 17 Likes

If u start to talk or show off hope Una no go call archaeologist

um....that'll be my dick...i had it even before i knew myself. 6 Likes

If we catch any "Don't give a fûck" crew member 6 Likes

Ok

Old things have all passed away everything has become new

The oldest item I've is a glass cup

To upload pics never

hmmm 6 Likes

that ancient wall clock that produces roman catholic sounds each hour.. d clock was ones rumour to contain mercury. omo com see as boiz dey guide am jealously then..

my teeth

I dunno

came 2 see pics

Actually I have a prayer mat that my Grandpa bought during a prilgamage to Mecca in the middle 90's. I will upload the pic of the mat later. We are still using it for our salat till now. 3 Likes

8 Likes

Okay....



Na dis cassette ooo.. .for my children and grand children 5 Likes

Twaci:

That'd be a novel; Are You Afraid Of The Dark? By Sidney Sheldon



Funny thing is that someone exchanged my novel with hers whilst on a journey and alighted without switching them back. She got my Star Wars novel and I was left with her Sidney Sheldon.



Guess she never valued it, her loss though because it's the best novel I've ever read!

That must be me. Please pm me, I want my novel back That must be me. Please pm me, I want my novel back

Still have d blanket I was wrapped in as a baby born in the 80s ... 1 Like

I guess my vaginal 1 Like

Emmmm. checking...

SOMEONE just took off with my reseaved Bleep 1 Like 1 Share