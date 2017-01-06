Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Court Orders Banks To Hand Over $153.3m Diezani Fund To FG (10375 Views)

Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of the sum of $153,310,000, which a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison -Madueze, allegedly siphoned from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and stashed in three banks in the country.



Out of the allegedly stolen $153.3m, a sum of N23,446,300,000 was kept in Sterling Bank Plc, N9,080,000,000 in First Bank Plc and $5m in Access Bank Plc.



After ordering the temporary forfeiture of the monies to the Federal Government on Friday, Justice Hassan gave Sterling Bank and any other interested party 14 days to appear before him to prove the legitimacy of the monies, failing which the funds would be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government .



The judge made the order in favour of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission which appeared before him on Friday with an ex parte application seeking the temporary forfeiture of the funds .



In a nine -paragraph affidavit filed in support of the ex parte application, an EFCC investigator, Moses Awolusi, claimed that the anti - graft agency discovered through its investigations how sometime in December 2014 Diezani invited a former Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo, to her office where they hatched the plan of how a cash sum of $153, 310, 000 would be moved from NNPC to Okonkwo to be saved for Diezani.



According to Awolusi , Diezani instructed Okonkwo to ensure that the money was “ neither credited into any known account nor captured in any transaction platforms ” of Fidelity Bank.

lalasticlala

GOOD DECISION BY THE COURT.

GIVE UNTO NIGERIA, WHAT BELONGS TO NIGERIA. 46 Likes

This useless Man below really destroyed Nigeria...





#Never Again, Will This Country Be handed over to a crook! 67 Likes 3 Shares

Good to see Nigeria's money gradually being recovered. Diezeani the pretty thief. 9 Likes 2 Shares

ALMUSTAQIM:

GOOD DECISION BY THE COURT.



GIVE UNTO NIGERIA, WHAT BELONGS TO NIGERIA.





Very good decision. Very good decision. 10 Likes 1 Share





Depression would have been Nigeria's lot (& not recession) if Clueless 1 of naijaland, the corrupt people's advocate /enabler , Hero IB of Otuoke had been allowed to continue..... Na wah ..... calling Forex like kobokobo!!Depression would have been Nigeria's lot (& not recession) if Clueless 1 of naijaland, the corrupt people's advocate /enabler , Hero IB of Otuoke had been allowed to continue..... 53 Likes 3 Shares

one by one the stolen money will be recovered.... one by one the stolen money will be recovered.... 11 Likes 3 Shares

As per the above, only God knows the value of looted funds yet undiscovered.



I strongly believe all these discoveries are just a tip of the iceberg.



And we are shouting that the naira crashed against the dollar. How won't it crash?? After looters of the previous govt discovered the wisdom in converting looted cash to dollars in order to reduce the volume and thus makes it more convenient to transport.



No wonder Diezani has just refused to step back into this country. Lol. Big wonder smart thief As per the above, only God knows the value of looted funds yet undiscovered.I strongly believe all these discoveries are just a tip of the iceberg.And we are shouting that the naira crashed against the dollar. How won't it crash?? After looters of the previous govt discovered the wisdom in converting looted cash to dollars in order to reduce the volume and thus makes it more convenient to transport.No wonder Diezani has just refused to step back into this country. Lol. Big wondersmart thief 32 Likes 2 Shares

How Diezani moved $153.3m from NNPC to banks





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has provided details of its claim that a former Minister of Petroleum Resources , Diezani Alison -Madueke , siphoned $153. 3m from the Nigerian National Petroleum Commission.



In a nine -paragraph affidavit filed in support of the anti -graft agency ’ s ex parte application for the forfeiture of the funds , an EFCC investigator, Moses Awolusi, claimed that the anti - graft agency discovered through its investigations how sometime in December 2014 Diezani invited a former Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo , to her office where they hatched the plan of how a cash sum of $153, 310, 000 would be moved from NNPC to Okonkwo to be saved for Diezani.



Awolusi said Okonkwo accepted and implemented the deal leading to the movement of $153,310,000 from NNPC to Fidelity Bank.



He said two former Group Executive Directors of Finance and Account of NNPC, B . O . N . Otti and Stanley Lawson, helped Diezani to move the cash from NNPC, Abuja to the headquarters of Fidelity Bank in Lagos.



Awolusi said in a desperate bid to conceal the source of the money, Okonkwo , upon receiving it, instructed the Country Head of Fidelity Bank , Mr. Martin Izuogbe, to take $113, 310, 000 cash out of the money to the Executive Director, Commercial and Institutional Bank, Sterling Bank Plc, Lanre Adesanya, to keep.



He said the remaining $40m was taken in cash to the Executive Director, Public Sector Accountant , First Bank, Dauda Lawal, to keep.



The investigator said out of the $113, 310, 000 handed over to Adesanya , a sum of $108, 310, 000 was invested in an off balance sheet investment using Sterling Asset Management Trustees Limited.



He said the $108, 310, 000 was subsequently changed to N 23, 446, 300, 000 and saved in Sterling Bank .



Awolusi said the EFCC had recovered the N23.4bn in draft and had registered it as an exhibit marked , EFCC 01.



The investigator said the EFCC had also recovered another $5m out of the money kept with the MD of Access Bank Plc, Mr . Herbert Wigwe.



He said the $5m was recovered in draft and had been registered as an exhibit marked , EFCC 02.

According to him , First Bank’ s ED, Lawal , had converted the $40m kept with him to N9,080,000,000.



Awolusi said the EFCC had recovered that also in draft and registered it as Exhibit EFCC 03.

Moving the ex parte application on Friday, the EFCC lawyer, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, urged Justice Hassan to order the temporary forfeiture of the funds to the Federal Government and to order Sterling Bank and Lawal , who were joined as defendants in the application , as well as any other interested parties , to appear in court within two weeks to show cause why the funds should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government .



Oyedepo , who said the application was brought pursuant to Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act No . 14, 2006 and Section 44( 2) (‘) of the 1999 Constitution , said granting the application was in the best interest of justice.



After hearing him out, Justice Hassan granted the order and adjourned till January 24, 2016 for the respondents to appear in court to show cause why the funds should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government

This women is a legend in the art of stealing This women is a legend in the art of stealing 10 Likes 2 Shares

Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of the sum of $153,310,000, which a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison -Madueze



















To FGN for medical treatment in London 4 Likes

Pls who is probing APC candidates? Or are they saints 4 Likes

Goodluck was just a name. The name was a farewell to the corrupt rich, wishing them a successful loot and hope they use their loot well... But NO, we must never allow them to go with it. Buhari is a badluck to the corrupt minds... I don't care if you quote me. Buhari has taught me to be financially disciplined. 26 Likes 1 Share

WTF who be the Federal government?

Nah still the FG go still chop the money,within 4 Likes 1 Share

ALMUSTAQIM:

GOOD DECISION BY THE COURT.



GIVE UNTO NIGERIA, WHAT BELONGS TO NIGERIA.





Reason why the naira is free falling. I can bet it, wailers won't comment on this one. 16 Likes

If these allegations are true then it means this woman is a first rate kleptomaniac 3 Likes 1 Share

If this is true, na that cancer go kill the woman! 2 Likes 1 Share

Wailers will avoid this thread, the fight against corruption is yielding result.



This news go give IPOB touts hypertension.

Waiting for them to take to the street protesting with banners.







God bless President Muhammadu Buhari

God bless Nigeria 15 Likes 1 Share

dollar o, no be Naira. aahh this people get mind. 2 Likes

What on earth are some pple doing with such amount of money. How can one person siphon this huge cash and still have the conscience to sleep well at night. 9 Likes 1 Share

Diezani the greatest woman looter in the world history... 8 Likes

nawa ooooo for d past government... 2 Likes

Omo jesu 1 Like

And some people will come here and declared that that administration is the best thing that have ever happened to Ngeria . Unfortunately people they are dying for don't know they they are living . Some people have PHD in stealing , Nigeria I hail ooo. 11 Likes 1 Share

This is just too much! All these for medical treatment and it was approved! 1 Like

The only reason they hate Magu 3 Likes 1 Share