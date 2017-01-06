₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Court Orders Banks To Hand Over $153.3m Diezani Fund To FG by dre11(m): 6:50pm
http://punchng.com/breaking-court-orders-banks-hand-153-3m-diezani-fund-fg/
|Re: Court Orders Banks To Hand Over $153.3m Diezani Fund To FG by ALMUSTAQIM(m): 6:53pm
GOOD DECISION BY THE COURT.
GIVE UNTO NIGERIA, WHAT BELONGS TO NIGERIA.
|Re: Court Orders Banks To Hand Over $153.3m Diezani Fund To FG by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:59pm
This useless Man below really destroyed Nigeria...
#Never Again, Will This Country Be handed over to a crook!
|Re: Court Orders Banks To Hand Over $153.3m Diezani Fund To FG by agabusta: 6:59pm
Good to see Nigeria's money gradually being recovered. Diezeani the pretty thief.
|Re: Court Orders Banks To Hand Over $153.3m Diezani Fund To FG by agabusta: 7:00pm
ALMUSTAQIM:
Very good decision.
|Re: Court Orders Banks To Hand Over $153.3m Diezani Fund To FG by modath(f): 7:01pm
Na wah ..... calling Forex like kobokobo!!
Depression would have been Nigeria's lot (& not recession) if Clueless 1 of naijaland, the corrupt people's advocate /enabler , Hero IB of Otuoke had been allowed to continue.....
|Re: Court Orders Banks To Hand Over $153.3m Diezani Fund To FG by ijustdey: 7:03pm
Justice Muslim Hassan, before whom the application was brought, on Friday ordered the temporary forfeiture of the money.
one by one the stolen money will be recovered....
|Re: Court Orders Banks To Hand Over $153.3m Diezani Fund To FG by agabusta: 7:04pm
According to Awolusi , Diezani instructed Okonkwo to ensure that the money was “ neither credited into any known account nor captured in any transaction platforms ” of Fidelity Bank.
As per the above, only God knows the value of looted funds yet undiscovered.
I strongly believe all these discoveries are just a tip of the iceberg.
And we are shouting that the naira crashed against the dollar. How won't it crash?? After looters of the previous govt discovered the wisdom in converting looted cash to dollars in order to reduce the volume and thus makes it more convenient to transport.
No wonder Diezani has just refused to step back into this country. Lol. Big wonder smart thief
|Re: Court Orders Banks To Hand Over $153.3m Diezani Fund To FG by dre11(m): 7:11pm
How Diezani moved $153.3m from NNPC to banks
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has provided details of its claim that a former Minister of Petroleum Resources , Diezani Alison -Madueke , siphoned $153. 3m from the Nigerian National Petroleum Commission.
http://punchng.com/diezani-moved-153-3m-nnpc-banks/
This women is a legend in the art of stealing
|Re: Court Orders Banks To Hand Over $153.3m Diezani Fund To FG by limeta(f): 7:13pm
Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of the sum of $153,310,000, which a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison -Madueze
To FGN for medical treatment in London
|Re: Court Orders Banks To Hand Over $153.3m Diezani Fund To FG by candidbabe(f): 7:19pm
Pls who is probing APC candidates? Or are they saints
4 Likes
|Re: Court Orders Banks To Hand Over $153.3m Diezani Fund To FG by salabscholar01(m): 7:19pm
Goodluck was just a name. The name was a farewell to the corrupt rich, wishing them a successful loot and hope they use their loot well... But NO, we must never allow them to go with it. Buhari is a badluck to the corrupt minds... I don't care if you quote me. Buhari has taught me to be financially disciplined.
|Re: Court Orders Banks To Hand Over $153.3m Diezani Fund To FG by ring7(m): 7:20pm
WTF who be the Federal government?
Nah still the FG go still chop the money,within
|Re: Court Orders Banks To Hand Over $153.3m Diezani Fund To FG by dokunbam(m): 7:21pm
ALMUSTAQIM:
|Re: Court Orders Banks To Hand Over $153.3m Diezani Fund To FG by maasoap(m): 7:21pm
Reason why the naira is free falling. I can bet it, wailers won't comment on this one.
|Re: Court Orders Banks To Hand Over $153.3m Diezani Fund To FG by Kobicove(m): 7:21pm
If these allegations are true then it means this woman is a first rate kleptomaniac
|Re: Court Orders Banks To Hand Over $153.3m Diezani Fund To FG by damola1: 7:22pm
If this is true, na that cancer go kill the woman!
|Re: Court Orders Banks To Hand Over $153.3m Diezani Fund To FG by hmuhammad(m): 7:22pm
Wailers will avoid this thread, the fight against corruption is yielding result.
This news go give IPOB touts hypertension.
Waiting for them to take to the street protesting with banners.
God bless President Muhammadu Buhari
God bless Nigeria
|Re: Court Orders Banks To Hand Over $153.3m Diezani Fund To FG by alizma: 7:22pm
dollar o, no be Naira. aahh this people get mind.
|Re: Court Orders Banks To Hand Over $153.3m Diezani Fund To FG by candidbabe(f): 7:23pm
|Re: Court Orders Banks To Hand Over $153.3m Diezani Fund To FG by Rich4god(m): 7:24pm
What on earth are some pple doing with such amount of money. How can one person siphon this huge cash and still have the conscience to sleep well at night.
|Re: Court Orders Banks To Hand Over $153.3m Diezani Fund To FG by michoim(m): 7:25pm
Diezani the greatest woman looter in the world history...
|Re: Court Orders Banks To Hand Over $153.3m Diezani Fund To FG by Fourwinds: 7:25pm
nawa ooooo for d past government...
|Re: Court Orders Banks To Hand Over $153.3m Diezani Fund To FG by Besto(m): 7:26pm
Omo jesu
|Re: Court Orders Banks To Hand Over $153.3m Diezani Fund To FG by yerokunphilips: 7:26pm
And some people will come here and declared that that administration is the best thing that have ever happened to Ngeria . Unfortunately people they are dying for don't know they they are living . Some people have PHD in stealing , Nigeria I hail ooo.
|Re: Court Orders Banks To Hand Over $153.3m Diezani Fund To FG by Mayflowa(m): 7:27pm
This is just too much! All these for medical treatment and it was approved!
|Re: Court Orders Banks To Hand Over $153.3m Diezani Fund To FG by Qmerit(m): 7:27pm
The only reason they hate Magu
|Re: Court Orders Banks To Hand Over $153.3m Diezani Fund To FG by barrybanbi: 7:27pm
Thief handling over to a bigger thief ... All na d same
