₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,721,978 members, 3,294,782 topics. Date: Saturday, 07 January 2017 at 12:06 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Orji Uzor Kalu Canvasses Support For APC In Abia State (7077 Views)
Fayose Canvasses Juicy Ministerial Position For Fayemi / Sambo Canvasses Support For Buhari / Nasarawa APGA Guber Candidate, Labaran Maku Canvasses Support For Jonathan (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Orji Uzor Kalu Canvasses Support For APC In Abia State by aminulive: 7:12pm On Jan 06
In the wake of his corruption case with EFCC, OUK canvasses support for the APC
Businessman and former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu, on friday, held a meeting of youths and stakeholders at his country home in Igbere, where he urged them to join the All progressives congress(APC).
Kalu wrote on social media;
Today,I had a successful meeting with officials and stakeholders who served Abia state between 1999-2007.Meanwhile, many youths trooped in their masses to my country home to declare their interest in joining the APC.
Ouk made headlines a few weeks back after decamping from PPA to join the ruling APC. It is believed that the politician made the move to protect himself from a nasty corruption case with the EFCC that was recently revisited.
http://politicsngr.com/photos-orji-uzor-kalu-canvassed-support-apc-abia/
1 Share
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Canvasses Support For APC In Abia State by Uteghe(m): 7:14pm On Jan 06
Buhari for Ndigbo ,Ndigbo for Buhari. Slap anyone that tells you Igbos want Biafra.
21 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Canvasses Support For APC In Abia State by Atiku2019: 7:16pm On Jan 06
2019 don dey shele
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Canvasses Support For APC In Abia State by CHANNELStv2020: 7:16pm On Jan 06
hahaahahha make my ipob brothers caught una it is visible on their face that this guy must be joking,CAN'T THIS PEOPLE JUST GET IT THAT IF JESUS CHRIST IS CONTESTING IN APC IN IGBO LAND HE IS BOUND TO FAIL PERIOD.
5 Likes
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Canvasses Support For APC In Abia State by Donexy16(m): 7:18pm On Jan 06
He has failed already
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Canvasses Support For APC In Abia State by DozieInc(m): 7:26pm On Jan 06
If you like share Nigeria's foreign reserve to Abians we won't vote for APC at the center.
9 Likes
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Canvasses Support For APC In Abia State by Xway(m): 8:00pm On Jan 06
DozieInc:Especially when the Jesus man will be shouting ..
Hey!! Vote me because I am "He" the son of man.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Canvasses Support For APC In Abia State by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:03pm On Jan 06
CHANNELStv2020:
And Imo State is a Yoruba Land?
Deluded Ipob Yoot!
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Canvasses Support For APC In Abia State by Xway(m): 8:07pm On Jan 06
NgeneUkwenu:And you tink they really voted that idiot Rocha's....
Nigeria politics is arranged to benefit the ruling party if they wish to.
That rochasidiot manipulated everything, because I didn't vote for him.
17 Likes
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Canvasses Support For APC In Abia State by temitemi1(m): 8:09pm On Jan 06
Orji the new saint in town ... God punish apc!
5 Likes
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Canvasses Support For APC In Abia State by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:09pm On Jan 06
Xway:
You will surely scream the same in 2019!
4 Likes
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Canvasses Support For APC In Abia State by betterABIAstate: 8:11pm On Jan 06
I dont mind voting APC to kick out this clueless ikpeazu.
6 Likes
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Canvasses Support For APC In Abia State by Xway(m): 8:16pm On Jan 06
glassjar1:RS
6 Likes
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Canvasses Support For APC In Abia State by sarrki(m): 8:16pm On Jan 06
glassjar1:
If you deserve one
So shall it
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Canvasses Support For APC In Abia State by glassjar1: 8:22pm On Jan 06
sarrki:
you like expressing your opinion in a very dictating format .
you think you can ban me ?
oya NAIRALAND OWNER
1 Like
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Canvasses Support For APC In Abia State by eyeview: 8:25pm On Jan 06
APC doesn't know ORJI Uzor Kalu. This is window dressing.
OUK that contested in a rerun in his senatorial district and came a distant fourth. He doesn't have much electoral value again
7 Likes
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Canvasses Support For APC In Abia State by sarrki(m): 8:26pm On Jan 06
glassjar1:
We are guided by rules
If you break any of the rules
There is a fine to that
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Canvasses Support For APC In Abia State by Missfavourblog(f): 9:29pm On Jan 06
ok
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Canvasses Support For APC In Abia State by Chiscomax(m): 9:30pm On Jan 06
D
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Canvasses Support For APC In Abia State by awa(m): 9:31pm On Jan 06
Hahahahahaha Orji Uzo Kalu...
We no be mumu ohhhh
1 Like
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Canvasses Support For APC In Abia State by zendy: 9:31pm On Jan 06
Orji Uzo Kalu is wasting his time, no room for APC in Igbo land. What happend in Imo was the exception not the norm.
3 Likes
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Canvasses Support For APC In Abia State by 5starmilitant: 9:31pm On Jan 06
I can bet the zombies have all forgotten that this Orji uzor Kalu campaigning for apc now, is the same man that impoverished Abia state when he was governor.
Well he's now a new creature, old things are passed away.......
Satanic party *spits*
2 Likes
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Canvasses Support For APC In Abia State by 0b10010011: 9:32pm On Jan 06
APC will claim the whole Igbo land come 2019
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Canvasses Support For APC In Abia State by danjaD(m): 9:33pm On Jan 06
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Canvasses Support For APC In Abia State by R2des: 9:33pm On Jan 06
Corrupt politicians everywhere
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Canvasses Support For APC In Abia State by OkoYibo: 9:35pm On Jan 06
Had to go and dig this guy's post up. It was an interesting analysis.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Canvasses Support For APC In Abia State by Tukor32: 9:35pm On Jan 06
CHANNELStv2020:so you don't fear to use that name in mockery baa..
2 Likes
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Canvasses Support For APC In Abia State by kenonze(f): 9:37pm On Jan 06
Wow.
Effective leaders are made not born. They learn from trials and error and experience
1 Like
CPC Spokesman Calls For Execution Of Corrupt Individuals / Power Generation Drops To 3,050MW / Describe Rochas Okoracha's Administration In 2 Words
Viewing this topic: mrdashing10, Henrygreat212(m), Tundenoni(m), MacMath(m), Shonhairtaipei(m), Prospy3(m) and 27 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9