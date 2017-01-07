Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Orji Uzor Kalu Canvasses Support For APC In Abia State (7077 Views)

In the wake of his corruption case with EFCC, OUK canvasses support for the APC



Businessman and former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu, on friday, held a meeting of youths and stakeholders at his country home in Igbere, where he urged them to join the All progressives congress(APC).



Kalu wrote on social media;



Today,I had a successful meeting with officials and stakeholders who served Abia state between 1999-2007.Meanwhile, many youths trooped in their masses to my country home to declare their interest in joining the APC.



Ouk made headlines a few weeks back after decamping from PPA to join the ruling APC. It is believed that the politician made the move to protect himself from a nasty corruption case with the EFCC that was recently revisited.



Slap anyone that tells you Igbos want Biafra. Buhari for Ndigbo ,Ndigbo for Buhari.Slap anyone that tells you Igbos want Biafra. 21 Likes 4 Shares

2019 don dey shele

hahaahahha make my ipob brothers caught una it is visible on their face that this guy must be joking,CAN'T THIS PEOPLE JUST GET IT THAT IF JESUS CHRIST IS CONTESTING IN APC IN IGBO LAND HE IS BOUND TO FAIL PERIOD. 5 Likes

He has failed already 18 Likes 1 Share

If you like share Nigeria's foreign reserve to Abians we won't vote for APC at the center. 9 Likes

DozieInc:

If you like share Nigeria's foreign reserve to Abians we won't vote for APC at the center. Especially when the Jesus man will be shouting ..

Hey!! Vote me because I am "He" the son of man. Especially when the Jesus man will be shouting ..Hey!! Vote me because I am "He" the son of man.

CHANNELStv2020:

hahaahahha make my ipob brothers caught una it is visible on their face that this guy must be joking,CAN'T THIS PEOPLE JUST GET IT THAT IF JESUS CHRIST IS CONTESTING IN APC IN IGBO LAND HE IS BOUND TO FAIL PERIOD.



And Imo State is a Yoruba Land?



Deluded Ipob Yoot! And Imo State is a Yoruba Land?Deluded Ipob Yoot! 9 Likes 2 Shares

NgeneUkwenu:

[s][/s]



And Imo State is a Yoruba Land?



Deluded Ipob Yoot! And you tink they really voted that idiot Rocha's....



Nigeria politics is arranged to benefit the ruling party if they wish to.



That rochasidiot manipulated everything, because I didn't vote for him. And you tink they really voted that idiot Rocha's....Nigeria politics is arranged to benefit the ruling party if they wish to.That rochasidiot manipulated everything, because I didn't vote for him. 17 Likes

... God punish apc! Orji the new saint in town... God punish apc! 5 Likes

Xway:

And you tink they really voted that idiot Rocha's....



Nigeria politics is arranged to benefit the ruling party if they wish to.



That rochasidiot manipulated everything, because I didn't vote for him.



You will surely scream the same in 2019! You will surely scream the same in 2019! 4 Likes

I dont mind voting APC to kick out this clueless ikpeazu. 6 Likes

glassjar1:







ZOO WILL NEVER SUCCEED AS A COUNTRY





FREEDOM OF SPEECH MY DEAR ENEMY





YOU DON'T WANT ME SPEAK ? 8 RS RS 6 Likes

glassjar1:







ALL YOU KNOW IS BAN HIM !!BAN HIM !!!





VINDICTIVE ATTITUDE.



If you deserve one



So shall it If you deserve oneSo shall it

sarrki:







If you deserve one



So shall it



you like expressing your opinion in a very dictating format .





you think you can ban me ?







oya NAIRALAND OWNER you like expressing your opinion in a very dictating format .you think you can ban me ?oya NAIRALAND OWNER 1 Like

APC doesn't know ORJI Uzor Kalu. This is window dressing.

OUK that contested in a rerun in his senatorial district and came a distant fourth. He doesn't have much electoral value again 7 Likes

glassjar1:







you like expressing your opinion in a very dictating format .





you think you can ban me ?







oya NAIRALAND OWNER



We are guided by rules



If you break any of the rules



There is a fine to that We are guided by rulesIf you break any of the rulesThere is a fine to that

ok

D

Hahahahahaha Orji Uzo Kalu...

We no be mumu ohhhh 1 Like

Orji Uzo Kalu is wasting his time, no room for APC in Igbo land. What happend in Imo was the exception not the norm. 3 Likes



Well he's now a new creature, old things are passed away.......







Satanic party *spits* I can bet the zombies have all forgotten that this Orji uzor Kalu campaigning for apc now, is the same man that impoverished Abia state when he was governor.Well he's now a new creature, old things are passed away.......Satanic party *spits* 2 Likes

APC will claim the whole Igbo land come 2019 3 Likes 1 Share

Corrupt politicians everywhere

Had to go and dig this guy's post up. It was an interesting analysis. 2 Likes 2 Shares

CHANNELStv2020:

hahaahahha make my ipob brothers caught una it is visible on their face that this guy must be joking,CAN'T THIS PEOPLE JUST GET IT THAT IF JESUS CHRIST IS CONTESTING IN APC IN IGBO LAND HE IS BOUND TO FAIL PERIOD. so you don't fear to use that name in mockery baa.. so you don't fear to use that name in mockery baa.. 2 Likes