Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by Islie: 8:00pm On Jan 06
He claimed that governor El-Rufai once threatened to beat him up and prevent him from coming into Kaduna in the presence of other governors from the Zone in his office when he made an appeal for him to take leadership and drive a process that will harmonise, reconcile and solidify the party in the state.


The National Vice Chairman (North West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Inuwa Abdul-Kadir, on Friday said that he was reliably informed that governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and former governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of Kano State intended to pull him down because of the party matters in their respective states.

He claimed that governor El-Rufai once threatened to beat him up and prevent him from coming into Kaduna in the presence of other governors from the Zone in his office when he made an appeal for him to take leadership and drive a process that will harmonise, reconcile and solidify the party in the state.

Abdul-Kadir said this at the APC national secretariat in Abuja while addressing journalists on the allegations leveled against him by Hajiya Aisha Kaita, the APC Zonal Women Leader (North West).

“A week before she issued the Press Statement, I was reliably informed that Malam El-Rufai intended to take on me over the APC crisis in Kaduna State….everything will be done to ensure that I am pulled down; and this they intended to achieve by teaming up with Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the former Governor of Kano State as according to them, Senator Kwankwanso too is aggrieved by the party’s decision in respect of the chairmanship position in Kano State.

“However, this did not surprise me because of the previous encounters I had with Malam El-Rufai and his threats and outbursts,” the APC Zonal Chairman added.

Hajiya Aisha had accused him of not only misappropriating campaign and office furniture funds but also single-handedly operating a bank account in the name of the North West Zonal Executive Committee.

Reacting to the allegations yesterday at a media briefing also attended by the Zonal Secretary, Alhaji Tukur Abdulkadir Gusau, Alhaji Abdul-Kadir, claimed that the allegations were intentionally fabricated to ridicule his person and bring him to disrepute.

“I wish to state here that the only funds that were disbursed to the Zone were done through the party account which was opened and operated at the instance of Party’s National Secretariat. To the best of my knowledge, nobody has ever made any remittance from March 2015 to date into the account of the party. Since then to date, the Zonal Secretariat and the party vehicle are being maintained at my personal expense.

In addition to these, my movements to attend party meetings in Abuja and within the Zone are all being undertaken at my personal expense. These finances were duly presented, discussed and approved at the last NEC meeting of the party where Hajiya Aisha Kaita attended and made contributions,” said Abdul-Kadir.

He said the suspension and removal of Hon. Umar Haruna Doguwa, the erstwhile chairman of Kano State chapter of the party followed due process and was considered and unanimously approved by the ZEC at its meeting held on December 10, 2016 in Dutse, Jigawa Sate and attended by over 200 members, inclusive of 5 Governors and 4 Deputy Governors.

On the Kaduna APC crisis, Abdul-Kadir urged governor El-Rufai to give the necessary cooperation to the Aminu Masari-led reconciliation committee to restore peace, unity and consolidation of the party’s support in the state.

He said, “Disharmony amongst key stakeholders of the party in Kaduna State has become so evident and this is in no way helpful to the party. The party intervened and pacified the aggrieved members which brought about relative peace but Malam El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna State on the platform of the party and who is a key stakeholder of the party has not been forthcoming in all efforts to harmonise and solidify the party leadership structure in the state.

“On several occasions, I had meetings with him where as the leader of the party in the Zone made passionate appeal for him to take leadership and drive a process that will harmonise, reconcile and solidify the party in the state.

“One of such appeals I made was in the presence of other Governors from the Zone in his office but his reaction was volatile and he threatened to beat me up and prevent me from coming into Kaduna. I kept my calm as a leader considering the volatility of Kaduna State in terms of political reaction which cannot just be ignored, and the attendant threat it poses viz-a-viz the tremendous goodwill and support the party is enjoying in Kaduna State.

“The other Governors share the same concern with me and he was pacified and it was agreed, after consultation with all concerned, to appoint a reconciliation committee under the chairmanship of Governor Aminu Bello Masari to put some more efforts in reconciling our members into harmony.

“The committee is yet to conclude its assignment. But I understood that Malam Nasir El-Rufai is yet to give the necessary cooperation to the committee which I still urge him to do so.”


http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/politics/el-rufai-threatened-to-beat-me-up-apc-vice-chairman-cries-out/179443.html

Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by jerryadigun: 8:12pm On Jan 06
Ehen me sef don do first to comment sha. cool grin grin

Back to the matter,
El rufai, Abdul-kadir, Kwankwaso, you guys can annihilate one another if you so wish.

Na person wey bellyful dey get energy fight!!!

Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by daniska3yaro(m): 8:14pm On Jan 06
Pls who is Elrufia?, na governor or na boxer?
Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by Emyres(m): 8:17pm On Jan 06
For ur mind? In this kwantri? Under this buharic administrion?
Bros change.

Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by Dezzx(m): 8:18pm On Jan 06
Hellrufai the midget needs to chill abeg.

Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by sarrki(m): 8:20pm On Jan 06
Elrufai is over ambitious

As far as Nigerian politics is concerned

He's finished

Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by januzajj: 8:30pm On Jan 06
grin grin
Alhaji Abdul nadir must be a disabled person or an aged mallam,El rufai that I can put in my pocket and there will still be space for 3 more El Rufais to fit in grin
.
Shehu Sani to El rufai right now ===>

Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by Chiscomax(m): 9:58pm On Jan 06
G
Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by R2des: 9:58pm On Jan 06
How can that dwarf beat you up

Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by Noblesoul123: 9:59pm On Jan 06
What's wrong with this midget that is making him to form Jet Li all the time sef?

Thats how he slapped his deputy last year.
Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by 5starmilitant: 9:59pm On Jan 06
You mean that little thing is threatening to beat you a full grown man up?

Oga am disappointed......

Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by DIKEnaWAR: 9:59pm On Jan 06
Can the dimunitve one beat anyone?
Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by EastGold(m): 9:59pm On Jan 06
How on earth can El-Rufai beat you up?


That short man with tiny body?

Next time he threatens you, tell his ADCs to stay off the fight, crape his legs and tie him in a medium Ghana must go back.

Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:59pm On Jan 06
grin

Dem suppose show us the picture of the man



It is easy to beat Elrufai.....


He's not too far from the ground. grin

Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by c4tnoelz(f): 9:59pm On Jan 06
wia dat midget see strength to beat you
Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:59pm On Jan 06
OK but

Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by Naijalabel(m): 10:00pm On Jan 06
Pray for Southern Kaduna


http://naijalabel.blogspot.be/2017/01/photos-from-fulani-herdsmen-massacre-of.html?m=1

Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by obailala(m): 10:00pm On Jan 06
Joke of the century... How nwakpuda go fit beat person? shocked grin grin grin cheesy
Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by Thobiy(m): 10:00pm On Jan 06
gringringrin
Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by idupaul: 10:00pm On Jan 06
How exactly can the midget El Rufai beat up any man cheesy grin grin
Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by somehowpenis(m): 10:01pm On Jan 06
Ok.

Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by Nep2uner: 10:03pm On Jan 06
Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by shammah1(m): 10:04pm On Jan 06
That dwarf again undecided
Anyways, na dem dem. Wetin consign me
Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by DeltahArmy(m): 10:05pm On Jan 06
So elrufai get strength to beat someone?? That's serious o
Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by danjaD(m): 10:06pm On Jan 06
daniska3yaro:
Pls who is Elrufia?, na governor or na boxer?
. undecided very lame
Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by cloudyskygrind(m): 10:06pm On Jan 06
That man is too tiny to beat up any one.
Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by KoladeKoded(m): 10:11pm On Jan 06
Shey na that cretinic el rufai wan beat someone??
smh

Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by ndidibabe(f): 10:12pm On Jan 06
Wonders of this world sha.....
Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by bizhop01(m): 10:13pm On Jan 06
BABY SORRY DONT CRY
Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by jerryunit48: 10:15pm On Jan 06
Hell fire get that strength
Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by shamecurls: 10:17pm On Jan 06
Its unbelievable!


How can a short man like El-rufai threaten to beat u up? grin grin grin


Hin no get hand? A dwarf for that matter?

Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by dunkem21(m): 10:19pm On Jan 06
I don laff for comments here tire cheesy

