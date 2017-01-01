₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by Islie: 8:00pm On Jan 06
He claimed that governor El-Rufai once threatened to beat him up and prevent him from coming into Kaduna in the presence of other governors from the Zone in his office when he made an appeal for him to take leadership and drive a process that will harmonise, reconcile and solidify the party in the state.
The National Vice Chairman (North West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Inuwa Abdul-Kadir, on Friday said that he was reliably informed that governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and former governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of Kano State intended to pull him down because of the party matters in their respective states.
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/politics/el-rufai-threatened-to-beat-me-up-apc-vice-chairman-cries-out/179443.html
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by jerryadigun: 8:12pm On Jan 06
Ehen me sef don do first to comment sha.
Back to the matter,
El rufai, Abdul-kadir, Kwankwaso, you guys can annihilate one another if you so wish.
Na person wey bellyful dey get energy fight!!!
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by daniska3yaro(m): 8:14pm On Jan 06
Pls who is Elrufia?, na governor or na boxer?
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by Emyres(m): 8:17pm On Jan 06
For ur mind? In this kwantri? Under this buharic administrion?
Bros change.
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by Dezzx(m): 8:18pm On Jan 06
Hellrufai the midget needs to chill abeg.
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by sarrki(m): 8:20pm On Jan 06
Elrufai is over ambitious
As far as Nigerian politics is concerned
He's finished
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by januzajj: 8:30pm On Jan 06
Alhaji Abdul nadir must be a disabled person or an aged mallam,El rufai that I can put in my pocket and there will still be space for 3 more El Rufais to fit in
.
Shehu Sani to El rufai right now ===>
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by Chiscomax(m): 9:58pm On Jan 06
G
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by R2des: 9:58pm On Jan 06
How can that dwarf beat you up
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by Noblesoul123: 9:59pm On Jan 06
What's wrong with this midget that is making him to form Jet Li all the time sef?
Thats how he slapped his deputy last year.
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by 5starmilitant: 9:59pm On Jan 06
You mean that little thing is threatening to beat you a full grown man up?
Oga am disappointed......
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by DIKEnaWAR: 9:59pm On Jan 06
Can the dimunitve one beat anyone?
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by EastGold(m): 9:59pm On Jan 06
How on earth can El-Rufai beat you up?
That short man with tiny body?
Next time he threatens you, tell his ADCs to stay off the fight, crape his legs and tie him in a medium Ghana must go back.
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:59pm On Jan 06
Dem suppose show us the picture of the man
It is easy to beat Elrufai.....
He's not too far from the ground.
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by c4tnoelz(f): 9:59pm On Jan 06
wia dat midget see strength to beat you
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:59pm On Jan 06
OK but
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by Naijalabel(m): 10:00pm On Jan 06
Pray for Southern Kaduna
http://naijalabel.blogspot.be/2017/01/photos-from-fulani-herdsmen-massacre-of.html?m=1
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by obailala(m): 10:00pm On Jan 06
Joke of the century... How nwakpuda go fit beat person?
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by Thobiy(m): 10:00pm On Jan 06
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by idupaul: 10:00pm On Jan 06
How exactly can the midget El Rufai beat up any man
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by somehowpenis(m): 10:01pm On Jan 06
Ok.
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by Nep2uner: 10:03pm On Jan 06
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by shammah1(m): 10:04pm On Jan 06
That dwarf again
Anyways, na dem dem. Wetin consign me
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by DeltahArmy(m): 10:05pm On Jan 06
So elrufai get strength to beat someone?? That's serious o
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by danjaD(m): 10:06pm On Jan 06
daniska3yaro:. very lame
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by cloudyskygrind(m): 10:06pm On Jan 06
That man is too tiny to beat up any one.
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by KoladeKoded(m): 10:11pm On Jan 06
Shey na that cretinic el rufai wan beat someone??
smh
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by ndidibabe(f): 10:12pm On Jan 06
Wonders of this world sha.....
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by bizhop01(m): 10:13pm On Jan 06
BABY SORRY DONT CRY
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by jerryunit48: 10:15pm On Jan 06
Hell fire get that strength
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by shamecurls: 10:17pm On Jan 06
Its unbelievable!
How can a short man like El-rufai threaten to beat u up?
Hin no get hand? A dwarf for that matter?
|Re: Inuwa Abdul-Kadir: "El-rufai Threatened To Beat Me Up" APC Vice Chairman Says by dunkem21(m): 10:19pm On Jan 06
I don laff for comments here tire
