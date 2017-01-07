₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Need Just One Night With Yung6ix, I Love Him- Lady Cries by timidapsin(m): 12:46am
"Please help me tell Yung6ix that I love him, I want to be with him for just one night", this girl cries out!
Watch video below
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNfnGfKcLkk
|Re: I Need Just One Night With Yung6ix, I Love Him- Lady Cries by DancingSkeleton(m): 1:36am
Chaiii.. And people drink COKE d day wey dem born this girl
FTC
|Re: I Need Just One Night With Yung6ix, I Love Him- Lady Cries by Chanchit: 2:16am
When the guy dash her belle dem go start social media ranting again. one night ko two nights ni.
|Re: I Need Just One Night With Yung6ix, I Love Him- Lady Cries by opeyemiieblog(m): 6:55am
lol....oode
|Re: I Need Just One Night With Yung6ix, I Love Him- Lady Cries by LegalBaby(f): 8:56am
youngsix? mtcheew
|Re: I Need Just One Night With Yung6ix, I Love Him- Lady Cries by timidapsin(m): 9:43am
Finally caught those people writing *Give a Fuc.k on Nairaland*
|Re: I Need Just One Night With Yung6ix, I Love Him- Lady Cries by Draei: 10:16am
We know their type...
|Re: I Need Just One Night With Yung6ix, I Love Him- Lady Cries by kennygee(f): 10:16am
This one life done burst like guguru.
|Re: I Need Just One Night With Yung6ix, I Love Him- Lady Cries by Dandsome: 10:16am
Hmmmm.. And this is someeone`s wife-to-be abi? Okay na
|Re: I Need Just One Night With Yung6ix, I Love Him- Lady Cries by Araoluwa005(m): 10:17am
shameless lady. hisees
|Re: I Need Just One Night With Yung6ix, I Love Him- Lady Cries by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:17am
Ode, your mate are making millions and you are crying to have a night with someone who don't even know you exist. You need Jesus Christ
|Re: I Need Just One Night With Yung6ix, I Love Him- Lady Cries by repogirl(f): 10:17am
Seriously?
|Re: I Need Just One Night With Yung6ix, I Love Him- Lady Cries by Kimjinkyu(f): 10:17am
Lala is viewing this
|Re: I Need Just One Night With Yung6ix, I Love Him- Lady Cries by fotune1894(m): 10:17am
Mumu u need just one night to turn baby mama abi
She-goat
|Re: I Need Just One Night With Yung6ix, I Love Him- Lady Cries by vesselchino(m): 10:17am
bush meat
|Re: I Need Just One Night With Yung6ix, I Love Him- Lady Cries by Arry110: 10:17am
When she no find husband now, them go begin to call village pple...smh
|Re: I Need Just One Night With Yung6ix, I Love Him- Lady Cries by LordDecency(m): 10:17am
Who do her
|Re: I Need Just One Night With Yung6ix, I Love Him- Lady Cries by Cypmeni(m): 10:18am
Sorry girl but yung6 is already taken
|Re: I Need Just One Night With Yung6ix, I Love Him- Lady Cries by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:18am
See her flat mouth...
One night! So you open that your smelling garage abi
|Re: I Need Just One Night With Yung6ix, I Love Him- Lady Cries by ednut1(m): 10:18am
na yung6 pay am jare. bros dey always claim king of d south, bt who sabi d guy for warri
|Re: I Need Just One Night With Yung6ix, I Love Him- Lady Cries by ameezy(m): 10:18am
LegalBaby:
What appen
|Re: I Need Just One Night With Yung6ix, I Love Him- Lady Cries by dazekid(m): 10:18am
Orisirisi, can you imagine, this one is volunteering to be a baby mama.
|Re: I Need Just One Night With Yung6ix, I Love Him- Lady Cries by lawrenzi: 10:18am
This girl dey mad ni?
well
|Re: I Need Just One Night With Yung6ix, I Love Him- Lady Cries by KingAfo(m): 10:18am
Just one night??
|Re: I Need Just One Night With Yung6ix, I Love Him- Lady Cries by Samirana360(m): 10:19am
food for fucks crew....
Btw what is d meaning of all dis fucks manthra everywia?
Doesn't make sense anyways
|Re: I Need Just One Night With Yung6ix, I Love Him- Lady Cries by Fourwinds: 10:19am
kill them all...Spartacus voice
|Re: I Need Just One Night With Yung6ix, I Love Him- Lady Cries by Eleniyan15(m): 10:19am
|Re: I Need Just One Night With Yung6ix, I Love Him- Lady Cries by lyterydim(m): 10:19am
Girls think like pen!x
|Re: I Need Just One Night With Yung6ix, I Love Him- Lady Cries by beautiful232(f): 10:19am
thank GOD I'm not her sister!!!
