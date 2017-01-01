₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,722,269 members, 3,295,507 topics. Date: Saturday, 07 January 2017 at 12:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) (8078 Views)
Yul Edochie & His Daughter Model For Ninos Smart Watch (photos) / M.I Abaga Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today / Timi Dakolo Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today, Looks Dapper In Picture (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) by Nnamdd1(m): 7:25am
Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie is celebrating his 35th birthday today, January 7th.
Yul Edochie, is the son of veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie and was born on January 7th, 1982 in Lagos, Nigeria.
He is blessed with 3 Kids.
Happy Birthday To Him.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BO8SHGpAad5/?taken-by=yuledochie
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/01/yul-edochie-celebrates-his-35th-birthday.html
2 Likes
|Re: Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) by opeyemiieblog(m): 7:48am
hbd to d boss
|Re: Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) by orisa37: 8:15am
Happy Birthday Yul.
|Re: Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) by Dandeson1(m): 10:38am
Hsh
|Re: Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) by slurryeye2: 10:38am
hbd
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) by Kushpapi: 10:38am
|Re: Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) by pweetychyka(f): 10:38am
Much love I gat for him... age gracefully boss
1 Like
|Re: Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) by LordCenturion(m): 10:38am
This flatinos must be more than that,, actor age
|Re: Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) by midehi2(f): 10:39am
HBD cutie
1 Like
|Re: Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) by badaoyeyemi(f): 10:39am
Nd his a fine bobo ooo.....anyways hbd wishing him llnp
1 Like
|Re: Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) by Austema(m): 10:40am
I only know Leo Edochie
|Re: Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) by Chiscomax(m): 10:40am
|Re: Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) by Caracta(f): 10:41am
Sorry, what's the meaning of Yul? Like Yuletide? How is it pronounced?
Happy birthday Yul Edochie.
|Re: Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) by inaheida(f): 10:41am
HBD
|Re: Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) by Godfather92(m): 10:43am
Happy birthday bro, wishing u double of what u wished urslf.. u re ur father's blood, when i c his movies I stop to ve it, remain blessed among the blessed ones
1 Like
|Re: Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) by gatti23(m): 10:44am
When they finally get the I don't give a Bleep gan
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) by Crasome(f): 10:44am
He's so fine
2 Likes
|Re: Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) by Mypeople2(m): 10:44am
I was thinking he was 35 years old 3years ago,abi artistes don dey behave like footballers ? Anyway a big congratulations to you on your birthday. I love your movies and that of your father Pete Edochie
|Re: Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) by Nizguy: 10:44am
HBD my handsome dude
|Re: Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) by klax(m): 10:44am
Nice one.
HBD Yul.
|Re: Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) by gatti23(m): 10:45am
Crasome:OLOsho.....
|Re: Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) by safarigirl(f): 10:46am
Caracta:he was named after Pete's favorite Russian actor, so Yul is a Russian name.
1 Like
|Re: Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) by Nutase(f): 10:46am
|Re: Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) by akindap01: 10:46am
|Re: Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 10:47am
safarigirl:And did Pete tell you dis in person?
1 Like
|Re: Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) by Nma27(f): 10:49am
HBD My Brother
|Re: Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) by 2kaybiel(m): 10:49am
who are the top actors and who are the bottom actors ?
|Re: Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) by corkpikin(m): 10:49am
d
|Re: Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) by nestic(m): 10:49am
I Don’t Wear Under Wears – Weird Mc / omg!!!!! Wizkid Is Wicked O, See How He Blasted Tiwa Savage And Dr Sid / Comedian Seyi Law Commits Suicide?
Viewing this topic: ceejay4real(m), yesir, Dominiquez, obasaga1(m), fuckingAyaya(m), kaybills(m), LordCenturion(m), sirmas, bluejean(f), Pavore9 and 55 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13