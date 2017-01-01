Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yul Edochie Celebrates His 35th Birthday (Pictured) (8078 Views)

Yul Edochie, is the son of veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie and was born on January 7th, 1982 in Lagos, Nigeria.



He is blessed with 3 Kids.



Happy Birthday To Him.



https://www.instagram.com/p/BO8SHGpAad5/?taken-by=yuledochie



hbd to d boss

Happy Birthday Yul.

Hsh

hbd 11 Likes 1 Share

Much love I gat for him... age gracefully boss 1 Like

This flatinos must be more than that,, actor age

HBD cutie 1 Like

Nd his a fine bobo ooo.....anyways hbd wishing him llnp 1 Like

I only know Leo Edochie





Happy birthday Yul Edochie. Sorry, what's the meaning of Yul? Like Yuletide? How is it pronounced?Happy birthday Yul Edochie.

HBD

Happy birthday bro, wishing u double of what u wished urslf.. u re ur father's blood, when i c his movies I stop to ve it, remain blessed among the blessed ones 1 Like

When they finally get the I don't give a Bleep gan 3 Likes 1 Share

He's so fine 2 Likes

I was thinking he was 35 years old 3years ago,abi artistes don dey behave like footballers ? Anyway a big congratulations to you on your birthday. I love your movies and that of your father Pete Edochie

HBD my handsome dude

Nice one.





HBD Yul.

Crasome:

He's so fine OLOsho..... OLOsho.....

Caracta:

Sorry, what's the meaning of Yul? Like Yuletide? How is it pronounced?



Happy birthday Yul Edochie. he was named after Pete's favorite Russian actor, so Yul is a Russian name. he was named after Pete's favorite Russian actor, so Yul is a Russian name. 1 Like

safarigirl:

he was named after Pete's favorite Russian actor, so Yul is a Russian name. And did Pete tell you dis in person? And did Pete tell you dis in person? 1 Like

HBD My Brother

who are the top actors and who are the bottom actors ?