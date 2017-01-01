Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / These Ladies Recreated The Picture They Took In 2006 While In Secondary School (3547 Views)

They Took Pix Of Prostitutes, I Didn't Stage 'braless' Party-mc Oluomo Cries Out / Ebuka Uchendu & Toolz Meet Ciara; Check Out The Cute Selfie They Took / Throwback Picture Of Lola Omotayo In 2006 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Wait, year 2006? Childfren of nowadays can grow so fast. I was rounding off in the University then and these ones will see me now and mention my name like they gave me the name..lolzzzz



More photos after the cut.











http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/01/these-ladies-recreated-picture-they.html Three Nigerian ladies on Instagram, Damilola, Doyin and Shennel posted throwback photos of themselves taken in 2006, while in secondary school and compared them to now. The now look totally different from then.Wait, year 2006? Childfren of nowadays can grow so fast. I was rounding off in the University then and these ones will see me now and mention my name like they gave me the name..lolzzzzMore photos after the cut. 2 Likes







Is this on NTA ??



no



Eeyah but honestly Nice picturesIs this on NTA ??noEeyah but honestly

Dark but now made fair. Uwa na eme ntughari 1 Like

Nice idea... Its good to go down the memory lane once in a while.









more details @ wow...DTS wonderfulmore details @ www.praizeblog.com

I must be an old man if these ladies were these kids in 2006.

In 2006 I was already living in a 3 bedroom flat in a posh estate, saving money to buy my first car on my next birthday.

These ones will see one tomorrow and think we are age mates 4 Likes

Oya dab

fi,,ck 2 Likes

who are they?

Nice.......

Where's the picture recreation? They just took a set of pictures together... That's not recreation. 3 Likes

some transformations was made

heeeeen.

Yoruba people will say "eyin lo n dakuko"

it is the egg that will turn to chicken.

One of them definitely bleached 1 Like

eyeview:

I must be an old man if these ladies were these kids in 2006.

In 2006 I was already living in a 3 bedroom flat in a posh estate, saving money to buy my first car on my next birthday.

These ones will see one tomorrow and think we are age mates That is why you must keep developing yourself and hustle at a speed of light! by doing that they they may never catch up with you That is why you must keep developing yourself and hustle at a speed of light! by doing that they they may never catch up with you

2 Likes

anonymuz:

who are they? they are the people that padded 2016 budget they are the people that padded 2016 budget

. it is now obvious these bloggers pay d mods to push their thrash to fp nawa, how is this news. it is now obvious these bloggers pay d mods to push their thrash to fp 1 Like

nice but...

Cool

Ok next

ok........................

K

Before Olosho business , After joining the business