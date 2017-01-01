₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|These Ladies Recreated The Picture They Took In 2006 While In Secondary School by bbbabes: 9:48am
Three Nigerian ladies on Instagram, Damilola, Doyin and Shennel posted throwback photos of themselves taken in 2006, while in secondary school and compared them to now. The now look totally different from then.
Wait, year 2006? Childfren of nowadays can grow so fast. I was rounding off in the University then and these ones will see me now and mention my name like they gave me the name..lolzzzz
More photos after the cut.
http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/01/these-ladies-recreated-picture-they.html
2 Likes
|Re: These Ladies Recreated The Picture They Took In 2006 While In Secondary School by Synord: 9:55am
Nice pictures
Is this on NTA ??
no
Eeyah but honestly
|Re: These Ladies Recreated The Picture They Took In 2006 While In Secondary School by speedyconnect3: 9:59am
Dark but now made fair. Uwa na eme ntughari
1 Like
|Re: These Ladies Recreated The Picture They Took In 2006 While In Secondary School by gbmorgan(m): 9:59am
Nice idea... Its good to go down the memory lane once in a while.
|Re: These Ladies Recreated The Picture They Took In 2006 While In Secondary School by opeyemiieblog(m): 10:05am
wow...DTS wonderful
more details @ www.praizeblog.com
|Re: These Ladies Recreated The Picture They Took In 2006 While In Secondary School by eyeview: 10:20am
I must be an old man if these ladies were these kids in 2006.
In 2006 I was already living in a 3 bedroom flat in a posh estate, saving money to buy my first car on my next birthday.
These ones will see one tomorrow and think we are age mates
4 Likes
|Re: These Ladies Recreated The Picture They Took In 2006 While In Secondary School by tomdon(m): 11:49am
Oya dab
|Re: These Ladies Recreated The Picture They Took In 2006 While In Secondary School by naijamakossa(m): 11:50am
fi,,ck
2 Likes
|Re: These Ladies Recreated The Picture They Took In 2006 While In Secondary School by anonymuz(m): 11:50am
who are they?
|Re: These Ladies Recreated The Picture They Took In 2006 While In Secondary School by ichommy(m): 11:50am
Nice.......
|Re: These Ladies Recreated The Picture They Took In 2006 While In Secondary School by bettercreature(m): 11:51am
|Re: These Ladies Recreated The Picture They Took In 2006 While In Secondary School by 0Dynamic0(m): 11:51am
Where's the picture recreation? They just took a set of pictures together... That's not recreation.
3 Likes
|Re: These Ladies Recreated The Picture They Took In 2006 While In Secondary School by Young03: 11:51am
some transformations was made
|Re: These Ladies Recreated The Picture They Took In 2006 While In Secondary School by Artixmentor(m): 11:51am
heeeeen.
Yoruba people will say "eyin lo n dakuko"
it is the egg that will turn to chicken.
|Re: These Ladies Recreated The Picture They Took In 2006 While In Secondary School by ireneony(f): 11:51am
One of them definitely bleached
1 Like
|Re: These Ladies Recreated The Picture They Took In 2006 While In Secondary School by Oliveronline(m): 11:52am
|Re: These Ladies Recreated The Picture They Took In 2006 While In Secondary School by bettercreature(m): 11:52am
eyeview:That is why you must keep developing yourself and hustle at a speed of light! by doing that they they may never catch up with you
|Re: These Ladies Recreated The Picture They Took In 2006 While In Secondary School by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:52am
2 Likes
|Re: These Ladies Recreated The Picture They Took In 2006 While In Secondary School by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:52am
anonymuz:they are the people that padded 2016 budget
|Re: These Ladies Recreated The Picture They Took In 2006 While In Secondary School by ednut1(m): 11:52am
nawa, how is this news. it is now obvious these bloggers pay d mods to push their thrash to fp
1 Like
|Re: These Ladies Recreated The Picture They Took In 2006 While In Secondary School by kingmekus(m): 11:52am
nice but...
|Re: These Ladies Recreated The Picture They Took In 2006 While In Secondary School by emmanuel596(m): 11:52am
Cool
|Re: These Ladies Recreated The Picture They Took In 2006 While In Secondary School by Aregs(m): 11:53am
Ok next
|Re: These Ladies Recreated The Picture They Took In 2006 While In Secondary School by znuga: 11:53am
ok........................
|Re: These Ladies Recreated The Picture They Took In 2006 While In Secondary School by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:55am
|Re: These Ladies Recreated The Picture They Took In 2006 While In Secondary School by obembet(m): 11:56am
K
|Re: These Ladies Recreated The Picture They Took In 2006 While In Secondary School by 2kass(m): 11:56am
Before Olosho business , After joining the business
|Re: These Ladies Recreated The Picture They Took In 2006 While In Secondary School by victorvezx(m): 11:57am
|Re: These Ladies Recreated The Picture They Took In 2006 While In Secondary School by KINGwax007(m): 11:57am
Hey, come see, all my fuccks are flying away!!!
