|Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by UtakoCrescent: 3:28pm
Pastor Joseph.O. Obayemi who was a deputy in charge of Finance and a member of governing council has been named his successor.
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by twinskenny(m): 4:17pm
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by Decypher: 4:17pm
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by macanu(m): 4:17pm
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by candidbabe(f): 4:18pm
Yeah. Without the help of God we can do nothing.
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by sylviaeo(f): 4:18pm
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by Zikdik: 4:18pm
The fraud lives on..
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by free2ryhme: 4:19pm
God be praise
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by HomeOfMe(f): 4:19pm
Enough already! We've seen this news over and over,haba.
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by Xcelinteriors(f): 4:19pm
So this is our new G.O. hmmmm. I will ask my pastor tomorrow
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by kennygee(f): 4:19pm
Pastor Adeboye is still the GO of the RCCG worldwide but not in Nigeria.
This is due to a law that was just passed in the National assembly that a GO must not serve more than 20 years.
This law affects other pastors like Pastor Kumuyi, and Oyedepo.
I wonder what business the government has with spiritual matters, why didn't this happen during GEJ or OBJ's tenure, why does it have to be after Pastor Adeboye openly commended Fayose's zeal in protecting his people?
Or is it because these men of God are becoming a threat to the government?
Yet they are not planning to Islamize Nigeria.
It is well o.
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by Araoluwa005(m): 4:19pm
let somebody shout HALLELUJAH
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by DonCortino: 4:19pm
But adeboye is still d g.o worldwide na!
I am not understanding o!
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by hyfr: 4:19pm
So this one na sermon? Even my guy wey dey high go give better sermon passs this one
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by precious1907(m): 4:20pm
I guess he has accomplished his dream as the general overseer...
Anyway Success to him.
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by dotcomnamename: 4:20pm
Zikdik:
May God forgive your soul
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by orimion(m): 4:20pm
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by buygala(m): 4:21pm
Zikdik:
Is it your fraud?
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by talk2rotman(m): 4:22pm
thats nice. let the will of God be done
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by tolulopebanks: 4:22pm
Zikdik:Tell them
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by awesomeb17: 4:23pm
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by tboyO2: 4:23pm
End time pastor
Enslaving members to enrich themselves
They are good at shouting Pay ur tithe ,give all ur money
Religion and corruption are the biggest scam
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by Rastamann: 4:23pm
Can the Fayose saga play a role in this?
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by Zikdik: 4:25pm
dotcomnamename:
Apparently, she has forgiven yours. What good has that been for you?
Hold on..your God is male? Ok.
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by goshen26: 4:25pm
Rumor
Why must blogger lie to pull traffic?
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by Kannali: 4:25pm
Decypher:
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by psalmsjob: 4:25pm
In charge of finance abi, nice, rub my back i rub yours. I see wisdom in this appointment
You can't turn around and talk bad about the financial management of someone that just appointed and anointed you his successor can you? Especially if the appointment has a caveat attached to it as in Nigeria GO not International GO
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by CR77(f): 4:26pm
Decypher:
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by WillieJah: 4:27pm
And so what?
So I should start crying over what some puppet fraudster says?
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by AngelicBeing: 4:27pm
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by Zikdik: 4:27pm
buygala:
Is it your comment?
|Re: Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon by free2ryhme: 4:27pm
Zikdik:
how is it a fraud
