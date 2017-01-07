Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye's Successor's Sermon (8881 Views)

Pastor Joseph.O. Obayemi who was a deputy in charge of Finance and a member of governing council has been named his successor.



The newly announced General Overseer of the RCCG in a sermon published by the church magazine, Redemption Light noted that except the Lord builds a life, family, business or ministry, His creation can do nothing.



He enjoined the congregation to trust God for all things because, ‘’when the King of glory comes into any situation, the story of such people changes".



"God can resurrect a dead life, dead situations and restore lost glory," he said in a sermon in August 2015 during the dedication of eight church buildings in Province 10. He was then the pastor of the province and represented the immediate past GO, Pastor Adeboye at the event.



Yeah. Without the help of God we can do nothing. 3 Likes 1 Share

The fraud lives on.. 6 Likes 1 Share

Pastor Adeboye is still the GO of the RCCG worldwide but not in Nigeria.



This is due to a law that was just passed in the National assembly that a GO must not serve more than 20 years.



This law affects other pastors like Pastor Kumuyi, and Oyedepo.



I wonder what business the government has with spiritual matters, why didn't this happen during GEJ or OBJ's tenure, why does it have to be after Pastor Adeboye openly commended Fayose's zeal in protecting his people?



Or is it because these men of God are becoming a threat to the government?



Yet they are not planning to Islamize Nigeria.



It is well o. 3 Likes

May God forgive your soul May God forgive your soul 3 Likes

Is it your fraud? Is it your fraud? 5 Likes

thats nice. let the will of God be done 2 Likes

Enslaving members to enrich themselves













They are good at shouting Pay ur tithe ,give all ur money



You can't turn around and talk bad about the financial management of someone that just appointed and anointed you his successor can you? Especially if the appointment has a caveat attached to it as in Nigeria GO not International GO In charge of finance abi, nice, rub my back i rub yours. I see wisdom in this appointmentYou can't turn around and talk bad about the financial management of someone that just appointed and anointed you his successor can you? Especially if the appointment has a caveat attached to it as in Nigeria GOnot International GO 1 Like

