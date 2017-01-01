₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pretty Edo Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Man In Edo State(photos) by broseme: 3:33pm On Jan 07
According to a social media user who shared the photos,the town of Ekpoma Edo State witnessed endless flow of guests who came from home and abroad to be a part of the much talked about wedding ceremony between Debby,a beautiful daughter of Edo and her white hubby Manuel. The Esan Culture which will never fade away was again brought to the lime light during the event.
The wife was asked to show the public how good she was in preparing pounded yam. As the woman proceeded to carry out her traditional function of preparing delicious meals for her family, her hubby insisted on joining the yam pounding session.The rest is history. It was fun, fun and more fun throughout the entire event.
|Re: Pretty Edo Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Man In Edo State(photos) by broseme: 3:34pm On Jan 07
|Re: Pretty Edo Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Man In Edo State(photos) by BlackDBagba: 3:35pm On Jan 07
|Re: Pretty Edo Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Man In Edo State(photos) by propzncribz: 3:37pm On Jan 07
A Lebanese is not classified as an oyinbo, he is just a very light skinned Nigerian
|Re: Pretty Edo Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Man In Edo State(photos) by Jibril659(m): 3:39pm On Jan 07
|Re: Pretty Edo Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Man In Edo State(photos) by kheengjay(m): 3:43pm On Jan 07
wow ......congrats to my beautiful future inlaws
#note to self Omo.... my daughter must sha marry oyingbo/half cast mo need fine fine grand children
|Re: Pretty Edo Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Man In Edo State(photos) by sweettease(f): 4:05pm On Jan 07
kheengjay:Why you no marry oyinbo?
|Re: Pretty Edo Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Man In Edo State(photos) by oluwalewis(m): 4:07pm On Jan 07
sweettease:Don't mind her,albino is smilin at her
|Re: Pretty Edo Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Man In Edo State(photos) by femolacqua(m): 4:40pm On Jan 07
|Re: Pretty Edo Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Man In Edo State(photos) by Mikylopez(f): 7:09pm On Jan 07
i wish them all the best
|Re: Pretty Edo Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Man In Edo State(photos) by emmalexabl(m): 7:09pm On Jan 07
The Oyinbo husband looks hypnotised
I trust oue bini sisters though
|Re: Pretty Edo Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Man In Edo State(photos) by Dominiquez: 7:12pm On Jan 07
Very soon we will have plenty white Nigerians.
|Re: Pretty Edo Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Man In Edo State(photos) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 7:19pm On Jan 07
OYIBO U LOOK GOOD IN SUITE
OYIBO U LOOK UNCOMFORTABLE IN NATIVE JUMPSUITE
OYIBO THE MORTAR PISTOL AND YOU HAVE A STRIKING RESEMBLANCE
|Re: Pretty Edo Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Man In Edo State(photos) by bro4u: 7:21pm On Jan 07
cool... Atleast the FVCK CREW have not showed up.
|Re: Pretty Edo Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Man In Edo State(photos) by jamalchance(m): 8:45pm On Jan 07
kheengjay:
why u no just marry half caste just so u can give ur parents fine grandchild
|Re: Pretty Edo Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Man In Edo State(photos) by kheengjay(m): 9:02pm On Jan 07
jamalchance:
them no want na ...me where want I don dy lay down plans
|Re: Pretty Edo Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Man In Edo State(photos) by NIGHTMAREOO7: 9:44pm On Jan 07
|Re: Pretty Edo Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Man In Edo State(photos) by kenonze(f): 10:10pm On Jan 07
Some of these tradition need to be abolish.
What's the relationship between wedding and groom pounding food.
|Re: Pretty Edo Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Man In Edo State(photos) by Silentscreamer(f): 10:10pm On Jan 07
dude is very handsome
|Re: Pretty Edo Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Man In Edo State(photos) by thrillionaire(m): 10:10pm On Jan 07
Wow.. I love interracial marriages. Any idea how I can get a foreign chic
|Re: Pretty Edo Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Man In Edo State(photos) by thrillionaire(m): 10:11pm On Jan 07
|Re: Pretty Edo Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Man In Edo State(photos) by modelmike7(m): 10:12pm On Jan 07
|Re: Pretty Edo Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Man In Edo State(photos) by Saint83(m): 10:12pm On Jan 07
Where is the parents of the man ? Edo girls and their appetite of marrying any light skinned man .na wao o
|Re: Pretty Edo Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Man In Edo State(photos) by profhezekiah: 10:12pm On Jan 07
Dont let me comment,I may be ban
|Re: Pretty Edo Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Man In Edo State(photos) by omanifrank(m): 10:13pm On Jan 07
Charm catch meat
|Re: Pretty Edo Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Man In Edo State(photos) by Oludrex(m): 10:13pm On Jan 07
How does this reduce the price of garri
|Re: Pretty Edo Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Man In Edo State(photos) by grandstar(m): 10:14pm On Jan 07
Wish them long and happy wedded life!
|Re: Pretty Edo Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Man In Edo State(photos) by Pavore9: 10:14pm On Jan 07
See how the guy position to pound the yam! It must end up with lumps!
|Re: Pretty Edo Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Man In Edo State(photos) by onosprince(m): 10:14pm On Jan 07
Them don tie this one
|Re: Pretty Edo Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Man In Edo State(photos) by 5starmilitant: 10:15pm On Jan 07
Them don finally succeed in tieing this man's destiny against the big tree behind their family compound.
Chaiiiiiiiii
