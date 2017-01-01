₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,722,640 members, 3,296,493 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 January 2017 at 12:47 AM

Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) - Family - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) (23915 Views)

My Wife Is Sleeping With Our Pastor, Has Two Children With Other Men / How My Husband Pushed Me Into Having Sex With Other Men / Photo: If Your Visitor Throws Your Child Up Like This, What Will You Do? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by sar33: 4:39pm On Jan 07
The picture really 'cracked' me up.The man was figuring out how he will carry his wife up like other men at the venue.

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/man-figuring-out-how-to-carry-his-wife.html?m=1

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by talktonase(m): 4:41pm On Jan 07
Make the wife just carryam Na to save him the stress of thinking... grin

52 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by maxti: 4:53pm On Jan 07
My Friend, Carry her Now!
Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by ufuosman: 5:20pm On Jan 07
wetin dey dere wen d man no fit carry
Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by tossie101(f): 6:14pm On Jan 07
Why d woman come be like horse undecided
I think this is photoshop

30 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by emeijeh(m): 6:24pm On Jan 07
There is nothing he can do..... Let the woman carry him

8 Likes

Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by GMBuhari: 6:30pm On Jan 07
Lift and Jack. No dey the venue?

1 Like

Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by DropShot: 6:32pm On Jan 07
That is Lala and his bae.

grin

6 Likes

Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by prince9851(m): 6:43pm On Jan 07
shaybi na him wan marry fat woman
Mr Man I'm sorry but u cant eat ur cake and have it

1 Like

Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by prince9851(m): 6:46pm On Jan 07

2 Likes

Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 6:58pm On Jan 07
if they pile up money 10X bigger than the women ..............?


the one tin in ur mind is in my mind
and thats the answer

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by Elmojiid(m): 7:19pm On Jan 07
the guy no get agbefunye...

2 Likes

Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by Spainze007(m): 7:50pm On Jan 07
Do u care for two bottles of ORIGIN?


tossie101:
Why d woman cone be like horse undecided
I think tjis is photoshop

1 Like

Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by FreeSpirited(m): 7:51pm On Jan 07
The MC of the show wicked o grin....what an awkward moment for the couple....The guy hand just weak

1 Like

Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by timmydavids(m): 8:07pm On Jan 07
Chai oga MC Diaris God ooooo
Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by ItsTheBachelor: 8:20pm On Jan 07
Why himself go marry wetin pass him power?

1 Like

Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by abdulaz: 9:15pm On Jan 07
He should do the needful and carry his cross.
Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by KidsNEXTdoor: 9:21pm On Jan 07
The story of an afonja couple grin

8 Likes

Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by slimzypink(f): 10:03pm On Jan 07
rokiatu and co

1 Like

Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by Bisjosh(f): 10:03pm On Jan 07
I thought some men like them BIG tongue embarassed grin

See the long yansh like 100 yards shocked

2 Likes

Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by candidbabe(f): 10:04pm On Jan 07
Hmmmm
Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by refiner(f): 10:05pm On Jan 07
But if it was in za oza room,he won't think twice.. grin

2 Likes

Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by aariwa(m): 10:05pm On Jan 07
Must he do what every body is doing?we like following the crowd here a lot.Why cant he start a romantic dance with her instead of trying to figure out how to carry her

3 Likes

Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by Silentscreamer(f): 10:05pm On Jan 07
Maybe dats his mum..
Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by prince9851(m): 10:05pm On Jan 07
Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by permsec: 10:05pm On Jan 07
Almighty formular needed.
Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by Notion(m): 10:05pm On Jan 07
Bros carry your cross oh!

1 Like

Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by seunny4lif(m): 10:05pm On Jan 07
grin grin

3 Likes

Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by frenchwine(m): 10:06pm On Jan 07
tossie101:
Why d woman cone be like horse undecided
I think tjis is photoshop
Coming from a girl, LMFAO.
I hope ur lepa sha
Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by FUCKU: 10:07pm On Jan 07
Since the man don marry dangote trailer, let the woman carry am na. The woman dey make sure no food stays alive the next day. Nawa o
Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by dopedealer(m): 10:07pm On Jan 07
Just look at her waist slowly and pass through the yansh. She looks like a horse

3 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Woman Sets Home On Fire Trying To Kill Spider With Lighter / The Unique Life Of Nigerian Children And Their Parents / 3 Missing Women Found Alive After 10 Years

Viewing this topic: johnsmhelia15(m), mmsen, ovkie, Icekeeng, ajishomo, niyilagun(m), nuttyhnic(m), phetty(m) and 42 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.