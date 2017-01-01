Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) (23915 Views)

Source: The picture really 'cracked' me up.The man was figuring out how he will carry his wife up like other men at the venue.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/man-figuring-out-how-to-carry-his-wife.html?m=1 4 Likes 1 Share

Make the wife just carryam Na to save him the stress of thinking... 52 Likes 1 Share

My Friend, Carry her Now!

wetin dey dere wen d man no fit carry



I think this is photoshop Why d woman come be like horseI think this is photoshop 30 Likes 1 Share

There is nothing he can do..... Let the woman carry him 8 Likes

Lift and Jack. No dey the venue? 1 Like





That is Lala and his bae. 6 Likes

shaybi na him wan marry fat woman

Mr Man I'm sorry but u cant eat ur cake and have it 1 Like

2 Likes

if they pile up money 10X bigger than the women ..............?





the one tin in ur mind is in my mind

and thats the answer 2 Likes 1 Share

the guy no get agbefunye... 2 Likes







tossie101:

Why d woman cone be like horse

I think tjis is photoshop Do u care for two bottles of ORIGIN? 1 Like

....what an awkward moment for the couple....The guy hand just weak The MC of the show wicked o....what an awkward moment for the couple....The guy hand just weak 1 Like

Chai oga MC Diaris God ooooo

Why himself go marry wetin pass him power? 1 Like

He should do the needful and carry his cross.

The story of an afonja couple 8 Likes

rokiatu and co 1 Like





See the long yansh like 100 yards I thought some men like them BIGSee the long yansh like 100 yards 2 Likes

Hmmmm

But if it was in za oza room,he won't think twice.. 2 Likes

Must he do what every body is doing?we like following the crowd here a lot.Why cant he start a romantic dance with her instead of trying to figure out how to carry her 3 Likes

Maybe dats his mum..

Almighty formular needed.

Bros carry your cross oh! 1 Like

3 Likes

tossie101:

Why d woman cone be like horse

I think tjis is photoshop Coming from a girl, LMFAO.

I hope ur lepa sha Coming from a girl, LMFAO.I hope ur lepa sha

Since the man don marry dangote trailer, let the woman carry am na. The woman dey make sure no food stays alive the next day. Nawa o