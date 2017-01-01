₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by sar33: 4:39pm On Jan 07
The picture really 'cracked' me up.The man was figuring out how he will carry his wife up like other men at the venue.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/man-figuring-out-how-to-carry-his-wife.html?m=1
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by talktonase(m): 4:41pm On Jan 07
Make the wife just carryam Na to save him the stress of thinking...
52 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by maxti: 4:53pm On Jan 07
My Friend, Carry her Now!
|Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by ufuosman: 5:20pm On Jan 07
wetin dey dere wen d man no fit carry
|Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by tossie101(f): 6:14pm On Jan 07
Why d woman come be like horse
I think this is photoshop
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by emeijeh(m): 6:24pm On Jan 07
There is nothing he can do..... Let the woman carry him
8 Likes
|Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by GMBuhari: 6:30pm On Jan 07
Lift and Jack. No dey the venue?
1 Like
|Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by DropShot: 6:32pm On Jan 07
That is Lala and his bae.
6 Likes
|Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by prince9851(m): 6:43pm On Jan 07
shaybi na him wan marry fat woman
Mr Man I'm sorry but u cant eat ur cake and have it
1 Like
|Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by prince9851(m): 6:46pm On Jan 07
2 Likes
|Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 6:58pm On Jan 07
if they pile up money 10X bigger than the women ..............?
the one tin in ur mind is in my mind
and thats the answer
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by Elmojiid(m): 7:19pm On Jan 07
the guy no get agbefunye...
2 Likes
|Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by Spainze007(m): 7:50pm On Jan 07
Do u care for two bottles of ORIGIN?
tossie101:
1 Like
|Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by FreeSpirited(m): 7:51pm On Jan 07
The MC of the show wicked o ....what an awkward moment for the couple....The guy hand just weak
1 Like
|Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by timmydavids(m): 8:07pm On Jan 07
Chai oga MC Diaris God ooooo
|Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by ItsTheBachelor: 8:20pm On Jan 07
Why himself go marry wetin pass him power?
1 Like
|Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by abdulaz: 9:15pm On Jan 07
He should do the needful and carry his cross.
|Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by KidsNEXTdoor: 9:21pm On Jan 07
The story of an afonja couple
8 Likes
|Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by slimzypink(f): 10:03pm On Jan 07
rokiatu and co
1 Like
|Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by Bisjosh(f): 10:03pm On Jan 07
I thought some men like them BIG
See the long yansh like 100 yards
2 Likes
|Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by candidbabe(f): 10:04pm On Jan 07
Hmmmm
|Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by refiner(f): 10:05pm On Jan 07
But if it was in za oza room,he won't think twice..
2 Likes
|Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by aariwa(m): 10:05pm On Jan 07
Must he do what every body is doing?we like following the crowd here a lot.Why cant he start a romantic dance with her instead of trying to figure out how to carry her
3 Likes
|Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by Silentscreamer(f): 10:05pm On Jan 07
Maybe dats his mum..
|Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by prince9851(m): 10:05pm On Jan 07
|Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by permsec: 10:05pm On Jan 07
Almighty formular needed.
|Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by Notion(m): 10:05pm On Jan 07
Bros carry your cross oh!
1 Like
|Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by seunny4lif(m): 10:05pm On Jan 07
3 Likes
|Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by frenchwine(m): 10:06pm On Jan 07
tossie101:Coming from a girl, LMFAO.
I hope ur lepa sha
|Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by FUCKU: 10:07pm On Jan 07
Since the man don marry dangote trailer, let the woman carry am na. The woman dey make sure no food stays alive the next day. Nawa o
|Re: Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) by dopedealer(m): 10:07pm On Jan 07
Just look at her waist slowly and pass through the yansh. She looks like a horse
3 Likes
