Someone sent me this and it really touching. So, i decided to share it with you







STATE OF THE NATION*



I have been following closely the activities of this government and whenever I have the opportunity, I try to find out the opinions of people as regards the performance of this government.







I just realized that the hardship faced by many Nigerians is simply as a result of the fact that almost everyone of us benefited from the cycle of corruption.







The bricklayer, plumber, laborers, tiler are all complaining because building construction has slowed down massively cause the thieves no longer have money to spend on real estate.







The car dealers are grumbling because their cars are begging for buyers. Thieves can no longer spend wastefully.







The private school owners are shouting because parents can no longer pay outrageous sums and are withdrawing their wards.







I was shocked when I learn that in a popular private University in Abuja, parents are writing undertaking at the account section for their children to be allowed to write exams... and it goes on and on.







The fact is, a lot of people are returning to what someone referred to as ''default mode''.



We mostly have been living above our REAL MEANS.



We have been staying in houses that ordinarily our incomes can't afford.



Our children going to schools we can't afford. Driving cars we ordinarily can't maintain.



We have been living a FAKE LIFE all along. Now the reality is before us and we don't want to accept it.



This shows how morally bankrupt we are.







You can't eat your Cake and have it. Take Note..."GOD HELP AND BLESS NIGERIA"



You got billions from bank without collateral using your political influence. You put half into your business and spent the other half on exotic cars, jeweleries, etc.







Your business employs 100 people normally. You get illegal waivers and concessions to import raw materials at rock bottom prices, you get over-inflated contract to supply government some goods your company produce....in short your company is kept afloat by corruption.







Now the new SHERIFF in town says:



no more ridiculous waivers,

no more inflated contracts, no more bank loans without collateral, in fact its time you or your company pay off the billions of debt owed.....







AMCON takes over your company, staff are laid off......And you go on air and say the new sheriff is killing business and causing unemployment..







The truth is....you and your company were never in business, you were only feeding off the system.



Too many companies and banks are funded by corruption. Remove corruption from the system and they collapse.......and we end up blaming the person that removes corruption for the collapse of the corruptly run fake company.







Its like our system and corruption are so interwoven and inseparable that removing one will kill the other.



Maybe we should tolerate and learn to live with corruption so that Nigeria can survive?







Recession: What recession? If you think Nigeria is broke, then you are living in another planet. Now, please read the information below and tell me why Nigerians crying of hardship are comfortable with the bold looting of their collective wealth by the politicians.







A SELF DECEIVING COUNTRY CALLED NIGERIA



Twenty-one senators currently receiving pensions from government as ex-governors and deputy governors.







The current senators who once served as governors are Bukola Saraki of Kwara, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of Kano, Kabiru Gaya of Kano, Godswill Akpabio of Akwa Ibom, Theodore Orji of Abia, Abdullahi Adamu of Nasarawa, Sam Egwu of Ebonyi, Shaaba Lafiagi of Kwara, Joshua Dariye of Plateau Jonah Jang of Plateau, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko of Sokoto, Ahmed Sani Yarima of Zamfara, Danjuma Goje of Gombe, Bukar Abba Ibrahim of Yobe, Adamu Aliero of Kebbi, George Akume of Benue and Isiaka Adeleke of Osun.







The former deputy governors in the Senate are Ms Biodun Olujimi of Ekiti and Enyinaya Harcourt Abaribe of Abia. Danladi Abubakar Sani served as the acting governor of Taraba state.







Many former governors are also in Buhari's Cabinet as Ministers. This includes: Ngige, Fayemi, Amaechi and Fashola (SAN).).







In Akwa Ibom State, the law provides that ex governors and deputy governors receive pension equivalent to the salaries of the incumbent. The package also includes a new official car and a utility vehicle every four years; one personal aide; a cook, chauffeurs and security guards for the governor at a sum not exceeding N5 million per month and N2.5 million for his deputy governor.







In Rivers, the law provides 100 percent of annual basic salaries for the ex-governor and deputy, one residential house for the former governor “anywhere of his choice in Nigeria”; one residential house anywhere in Rivers for the deputy, three cars for the ex-governor every four years and two cars for the deputy every four years.







It is alledged that in Lagos, a former governor will get two houses, one in Lagos and another in Abuja, estimated at N500 million in Lagos and N700 million in Abuja. He also receives six new cars to be replaced every three years; a furniture allowance of 300 percent of annual salary to be paid every two years, and a N30 million pension annually for life.







This is the reality for all the 21 ex govenors and deputy governors who are currently serving as senators. This same is also true of ex governors who are now serving as Ministers.







NOW I ASK:

How many years did these guys serve their states as governors and deputy governors? Is it more than 8years? Is that a reason to be entitled to pensions for life? Even if they are entitled to pension for life, must it be so outrageous?







As if that is not enough: HOW on earth can any public servant with conscience collect salaries and allowances as a senator or minister, and still have the audacity to claim pensions equivalent to the salaries of a serving governor in Nigeria?







IT ISN'T ROCKET SCIENCE......



Once you are elected a senator or appointed a minister, you must forfeit any pension accruing to you from government at any level until you vacate office. This should also apply to senators collecting military pensions like former Senate President David Mark.







Yet these senators are in the Senate that is inviting the current finance minister to discuss the recession of Nigeria's economy. A senator pockets approximately 30 million naira monthly as salary and allowances. Our "honourables" are not interested to make laws that could restructure our country into economically autonomous federating States/Regions to save the country from sectional agitations that is threatening to destroy Nigeria. The sad and hopeless situation is that the rest of Nigerians are busy arguing based on party, ethnic and affiliations while these enemies of state continue to rape us.







Do you know that it costs tax payers 290m Naira yearly to maintain each member of our National Assembly in a country where nothing works & 80% of population earn below 300 Naira a day ? A working day earning of a senator is more than a yearly income of a doctor; it's more than the salary of 42 Army generals or 48 professors or 70 commissioners of police or more than twice the pay of the US President or 9 times the salary of US congressmen.







It's high time the country had a referendum on those outrageous salaries of Senators, House of Representative members and other political office holders. 3 Likes