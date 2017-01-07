This Freeze is a disgrace to the womb and sperm that formed him.



This is what happens when knowledge neglects wisdom.



Isn't it already obvious why the GO is stepping down already? An OAP who should well informed is showing his folly due to his mid life crisis sentiment.



You criticize pastors, yet, your wrist watches can sponsor up to three Chibok girls.



Oni ranu, omo gutter, omo ti o ye kin won fi shey nkan oshu. 6 Likes