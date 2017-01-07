₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Saturday, 07 January 2017 at 09:09 PM
|Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by Dremostar: 7:55pm
Controversial media personality, Freeze, took to his IG page to shade pastor Enoch Adeboye, following his retirement as the General Overseer of RCCG.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BO9z7tIFEWF/?hl=en
Source: http://naijavibes.net/2017/01/07/nigerians-blast-freeze-mocking-pastor-adeboye-retirement-photos/
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by Dremostar: 8:04pm
More photos
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by JideAmuGiaka: 8:07pm
Hmmm
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by kennygee(f): 8:09pm
This Freeze is a disgrace to the womb and sperm that formed him.
This is what happens when knowledge neglects wisdom.
Isn't it already obvious why the GO is stepping down already? An OAP who should well informed is showing his folly due to his mid life crisis sentiment.
You criticize pastors, yet, your wrist watches can sponsor up to three Chibok girls.
Oni ranu, omo gutter, omo ti o ye kin won fi shey nkan oshu.
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by Smellymouth: 8:11pm
Daddy Freeze villagers don dey play merrybet with his brain as usual..
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:35pm
Na him get im mouth!
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by CaroLyner(f): 8:52pm
they would soon sack this bloke from cool fm
with all his incessant rants
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by XXLDICK: 9:01pm
CaroLyner:
He should be sacked
Seems you Christians are also intolerant
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by Fuckboy4lf: 9:01pm
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by ichommy(m): 9:01pm
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by NoToPile: 9:01pm
One day this guy will bite more than he can chew.
Its just a matter of time.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by free2ryhme: 9:01pm
Freeze has reached melting point
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by tinny898(m): 9:02pm
omo dis freeze nah werey o
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by c4tnoelz(f): 9:02pm
may God Almighty deliver him
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by free2ryhme: 9:02pm
Freeze needs to be flogged
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by Kushpapi: 9:02pm
Saw the bleached motherfuker on the island yesterday didn't even act like he is one celeb told him. Excuse I need to open the door
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by Okebarn: 9:02pm
Hmm
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by Acidosis(m): 9:02pm
Do people actually follow this f00l on Social Media?
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by lilmax(m): 9:03pm
he's just bored.... you can see he didn't make sense at all
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by Kingdolo: 9:03pm
IDGAF
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by yusasiv(m): 9:04pm
This r the type of people MMM should freeze ...
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by bjhaid: 9:04pm
this freeze is forever a fool
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by ikorodureporta: 9:04pm
Nl mods make una too leave freeMAzon alone...
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by seunny4lif(m): 9:04pm
Where are my crews??
Why can't Buhari resign too
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by Sapphire86(f): 9:04pm
It's so shameful to know that at one point I liked this freeze!!
I can see why his ex wife used to pummel him.
Pls #SayNoToDomesticViolence
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by ychris: 9:04pm
A
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by Tuntheycr7: 9:04pm
Freeez
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by harrowmykel: 9:04pm
chain booked
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by Samagads10(m): 9:04pm
Dremostar:abeg oo. Who this guy be? Say I'm stale if you like but I've never heard
of this guy
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by jaidor: 9:04pm
He went too far.
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by Neroanna: 9:04pm
Stupid freeze
|Re: Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement (photos) by yusasiv(m): 9:04pm
This r the type of people should frozen not MMM ...
