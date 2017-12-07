₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Wike "Changes His Name" Over Dismissal Of 6 Policemen In Rivers. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 9:05pm On Jan 07
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the government and people of the state will stand with the six policemen illegally dismissed by the Police High Command for political reasons because they committed no crime known to law.
The governor noted that the government and people of Rivers State will pursue the matter through laid down legal processes to its logical conclusion.
He spoke on Saturday in Ahoada East Local Government Area during the defection of Former APC Chieftain and Former Ahoada East Local Government Chairman, Mr Cassidy Ikegbidi.
He said: "They gave me policemen for my protection, but before I knew it, they have dismissed them. They think they are punishing them , but Rivers State will stand with them forever.
"By the time we finish, they will realise that they have favoured the so-called dismissed policemen. In Rivers State, we don't abandon people. No amount of intimidation, will make me abandon these innocent policemen ".
Governor Wike added: " The Policemen committed no offence. Simply because they followed their boss, they said they should be dismissed.
"They want to discourage policemen from protecting me. For me, I am not worried. I am a village man and a grassroots politician. Before you kill me, you would have killed so many people ".
He said that Rivers PDP is on ground in the state because it delivers projects to the people .
The governor noted that Rivers people will continue to protect their votes despite the evil machinations of the APC.
"Nobody will intimidate me to change my mind. If you like bug my phone. As far as I will never plan coup, I will never be afraid. A man with the people will never beg those who are bent on intimidating us.
"The blood pressure of APC leaders is extremely high. I will continue to make their blood pressure grow higher. From now on, I have changed my name from high tension to Mr Project. "
He pledged to execute three key projects in Ahoada East Local Government Area and also rehabilitate Western Ahoada County High School.
He commended the former Ahoada East Local Government Chairman for defecting to PDP, pointing out that the people will continue to witness Government presence.
In his remarks, Former APC Chieftain and Former Ahoada East Local Government Chairman, Mr Cassidy Ikegbidi said he and his supporters defected because of the development strides of the governor.
Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah assured all the defecting APC leaders that they will be integrated into the PDP structure.
Highpoint of the event was the hand over of the PDP logo to Mr Cassidy Ikegbidi.
Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.
7th December, 2017
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/governor-wike-changes-his-name-over.html
Buhari is really out for this man
Mr Project we all stand With You
lol.. Wike and Fayose don suffer for APC hand oo
Mr project i want to be part of that yr project oh
Nice one well spoken. Avengers has just asked their members to prepare for war.
If the fg wants chaos, the militant button would be pushed, then the country goes back to square one. cause it's obvious this govt knows nothing about peace and diplomacy but violence and extreme viciousness(the typical mindset of an extremist fulani)
Before buhari tries to destroy opposition using extremist like the IG. Nigeria would be extinct
PrettyCrystal:Pesin de pass pesin. Wike pass Buhari
kcnwaigbo:
So why is Murderer Wike crying all over the place?
NgeneUkwenu:Last time I checked Wike has defeated him in every battle.
NgeneUkwenu:Last I checked Wike was not the one who forged a common Waec certificate. He has an LLB (hons)
He said: "They gave me policemen for my protection, but before I knew it, they have dismissed them. They think they are punishing them , but Rivers State will stand with them forever.
l Stand Gallantly with Wike and the 6 policemen
Thunder fire Buhari and all Zombies---- DSS, EFCC and zombies can Qoute me
From high tension to Mr.Project.
Ebube dike
kcnwaigbo:
Jankara LLB Wike who doesn't know how to spell his name.....make I hear word..
NgeneUkwenu:If wike is an illiterate
Then Buhari who didn't write Waec and up till now has refused to show any academic credential is what ?
A cow
NgeneUkwenu:
Buhari is bloody gworo chewing & Burukutu drinking stark illiterate and an abysmal disaster to the World
NgeneUkwenu is a confused mad man
Wike showing where the people who gave a fvck are
GMBuhari:Lose which stupid job? Police na work?Those six men are now millionaires ,Wike would reward them handsomely
Very soon, the Satan-Amaechi will be a cast away and everyone will spit at the call of his name in any part of Rivers State. Magnus Abe will soon defect.
