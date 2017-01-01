₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Count Edo Out Of Mega Party, We Are With Buhari – Idahosa by BornStunner1: 9:22pm On Jan 07
Chief Charles Idahosa, aka Akakasiaka, is one of the heavy weights in the politics of Edo State. He was the Special Adviser on Political Matters to the immediate past Governor Adams Oshiomhole for eight years. In this interview, Idahosa speaks on what he expects from Governor Godwin Obaseki in the new year, saying that APC leaders in the state will provide a conducive environment for him to fulfil his campaign promises to the people.
Your party, the APC, is thriving despite the economic recession. It won the Edo and Ondo state governorship elections. What is the secret behind this success?
|Re: Count Edo Out Of Mega Party, We Are With Buhari – Idahosa by BornStunner1: 9:22pm On Jan 07
------------------------
EDOLITES AND ALL EDIOD NATIONS IN THE SOUTH SOUTH AND BEYOUND STAND WITH THE PRESENT ADMINISTRATION NOT SOME POLITICAL LEAKING SHIP TINUBU IS COOKING UP FOR HIS YORUBA PPL TO FAIL IN AGAIN!!
|Re: Count Edo Out Of Mega Party, We Are With Buhari – Idahosa by TippyTop(m): 9:45pm On Jan 07
Because of Anenih Edo can boast of one Vice President and persons as former Ministers and other top government functionaries.The great Tony Anenih, undisputed Iyase of Esanland, long may he live.
|Re: Count Edo Out Of Mega Party, We Are With Buhari – Idahosa by BornStunner1: 9:46pm On Jan 07
segebase:
Then why did you come here and post this rubbish?
|Re: Count Edo Out Of Mega Party, We Are With Buhari – Idahosa by BornStunner1: 9:47pm On Jan 07
lollypeezle:
YOU ARE MAKING SENSE!!!
|Re: Count Edo Out Of Mega Party, We Are With Buhari – Idahosa by investnotspend: 7:15am
God Bless the people of EDO state as they have seen the honesty with this administration on Good Governance
|Re: Count Edo Out Of Mega Party, We Are With Buhari – Idahosa by Aburi001: 7:15am
The so called Mega-Party is dead on arrival
|Re: Count Edo Out Of Mega Party, We Are With Buhari – Idahosa by Nutase(f): 7:17am
|Re: Count Edo Out Of Mega Party, We Are With Buhari – Idahosa by NNVanguard(m): 7:17am
Actually we don't expect anyone to claim alliance yet with the mega party till push comes to shove and we will see the true colour of deceitful Nigerian politicians.
Let them keep denying and forming allegiance with the presidency.
|Re: Count Edo Out Of Mega Party, We Are With Buhari – Idahosa by stano2(m): 7:19am
They all came to steal, so I reserve my fu<k for the next post
|Re: Count Edo Out Of Mega Party, We Are With Buhari – Idahosa by psalmsjob: 7:21am
Tell them, when people that cannot win elections without rigging with their escort come together they call it mega party but I think they actually mean maga-party
|Re: Count Edo Out Of Mega Party, We Are With Buhari – Idahosa by kushma(m): 7:22am
Concerns Edo people
|Re: Count Edo Out Of Mega Party, We Are With Buhari – Idahosa by mikaelzX(m): 7:26am
He means himself nd his fellow cabals. Real Edolites, are you with Buhari?
|Re: Count Edo Out Of Mega Party, We Are With Buhari – Idahosa by tyav7: 7:27am
With the victories of Buhari and Trump respectively, and how the APC was formed, doubt the formation of the new mega party at your own peril
|Re: Count Edo Out Of Mega Party, We Are With Buhari – Idahosa by petrov10: 7:30am
who is idahosa?
|Re: Count Edo Out Of Mega Party, We Are With Buhari – Idahosa by anetuno(m): 7:33am
Is Buhari with you? By now you should know that Buhari belongs to somebody and not to everybody as he likes to claim.
|Re: Count Edo Out Of Mega Party, We Are With Buhari – Idahosa by free2ryhme: 7:34am
You mean you are with recession! Ok good for you.
|Re: Count Edo Out Of Mega Party, We Are With Buhari – Idahosa by Oildichotomy(m): 7:34am
I don't know who he is, he may be one of those political Buhari butttlickers who cannot tell Buhari the truth but intentionally want to get into his good books.
They can say anything for sycophantic purposes! I'm not surprised!
Opinions are like asssses, everybody have one
|Re: Count Edo Out Of Mega Party, We Are With Buhari – Idahosa by appini: 7:36am
Nonentity
|Re: Count Edo Out Of Mega Party, We Are With Buhari – Idahosa by lielbree: 7:42am
Who is he to speak on behalf of all edo people? ?
|Re: Count Edo Out Of Mega Party, We Are With Buhari – Idahosa by gratiaeo: 7:45am
Free and fair election died with GEJ what we have now is OBJ type of election. Buhari will win 2019 because there wouldn't be an opposition to contest against him
|Re: Count Edo Out Of Mega Party, We Are With Buhari – Idahosa by 0b10010011: 7:55am
We re with Buhari till 2023 and will stand with APC beyond 2023.
Long Live APC!
|Re: Count Edo Out Of Mega Party, We Are With Buhari – Idahosa by nurusystem(m): 7:59am
jonathan for mega party 2015
|Re: Count Edo Out Of Mega Party, We Are With Buhari – Idahosa by kullozone(m): 8:00am
If I insult him now, it'll seem like i don't have respect for elders.
|Re: Count Edo Out Of Mega Party, We Are With Buhari – Idahosa by KingOvoramwen1(m): 8:13am
BornStunner1:
WE STAND!!
Lol @ Yorubas
|Re: Count Edo Out Of Mega Party, We Are With Buhari – Idahosa by leofab(f): 8:23am
Hey
|Re: Count Edo Out Of Mega Party, We Are With Buhari – Idahosa by KingOvoramwen1(m): 8:26am
leofab:
Hi!!
