₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,722,739 members, 3,296,800 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 January 2017 at 08:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Obijackson Foundation Rejuvenates Igbo Culture With Face Of Okija (2919 Views)
Half Unclad Women Celebrate Their Culture In Rivers State. Photos / IGBO AMAKA! This 5 Photos Will Make You Fall In Love With Igbo Culture. (PHOTOS) / Death By Fallen Tree: Pregnant Woman Rots In Ondo Mortuary Over Culture (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Obijackson Foundation Rejuvenates Igbo Culture With Face Of Okija by investnow2013: 11:36pm On Jan 07
In its bid to revive the fading Igbo culture, Obijackson Foundation, the CSR arm of the Obijackson Group, organised the Face of Okija Pageant, a music and cultural festival aimed at rejuvenating the Igbo culture that has been badly eroded by all manner of external influences.
The event which was held at the Obijackson Sports Arena in the sleepy town of Okija, comprising thirty villages on December 29, 2016, Okija town in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, affirmed its historical importance as the hub of Igbo tradition, as winners emerged in the 2016 ‘Face of Okija’ Pageant .
The highly contested competition which saw Chinasa Ezeamaka and Chukwudi Enukoha emerge as the new Queen and King of Face of Okija respectively, was witnessed by foremost traditional rulers, notable names, accomplished individuals and observers from different parts of the country.
Present were, Anambra State Governor, His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano, his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, Mr. Oseloka Henry Obaze, Secretary to the Government of Anambra State, Professor Rich Umeh, Chief Pete Edochie, one of Africa’s most talented actors, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere (Kanayo O. Kanayo) and Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule (Okey Bakassi).
According to the Founder of the Obijackson Group, Dr. Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi, who presented the winners with keys to brand new Corolla cars and cheques for the sum One Million Naira each, the “Face of Okija Pageant is a Special Purpose Programme (SPP) activated to insulate Igbo culture, beliefs and tradition from continuous attrition. The initiative is a preservative agenda for sustaining our ‘Igboness’ and promoting our essence as a people”.
With their emergence as winners in the 2016 ‘Face of Okija’ Pageant, Chinasa Ezeamaka and Chukwudi Enukoha, in addition to other prizes, have become Ambassadors of the Obijackson Foundation and are placed on fixed salary of One Million and Four Hundred Thousand Naira for the duration of their reign. In their new role, they are expected to leverage their status to impact lives in Okija, Igbo land and the Nigerian nation through an active involvement in a mix of social welfare programmes and initiatives they will undertake in the days ahead.
Aside from, excellent performance by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (Ebuka) and Bovi Ugboma (Bovi), who were the event comperes, the scintillating performance by Ifechukwu Eze (Ifex G), winner of the star prize of five hundred thousand naira in the Okija Rising segment of the event created to discover and help youths nurture their musical talent, held the audience spellbound just as Phyno (Azubike Chibuzo Nelson) glided to the stage to take the audience to another level of excitement, with his energetic and thrilling performance.
Though Face of Okija 2016 may have ended as a festival where guests had so much to drink and eat, the real success of the initiative is its growing appeal and impact on Igbo youths. Clearly, from the number of entries and quality of performances at this year’s festival, it would not be out of place to conclude that Igbo youths are gradually embracing the cultural heritage of the Igbo nation and becoming the custodians of the Igbo culture and tradition.
Obijackson Foundation is the CSR arm of the Obijackson Group, one of the fastest growing conglomerates in sub-Saharan Africa, comprising Energy Works Technology (EWT) Ltd, B&Q Dredging Ltd, Neconde Energy Ltd, NestHak Ltd, Nesto Aviation Ltd, Century Power Generation Ltd, Shipside Drydock Ltd, Impac Engineering Ltd, Hammakopp Consortium Ltd, Scorpio Drilling International Ltd, Gobowen Exploration and Production Ltd, and Nestoil Limited has its flagship company.
As a business conglomerate with interests in diverse sectors of the economy, such as Oil and Gas exploration, Pipeline construction, Pressure Vessel Fabrication, Power Generation, Telecommunications and Real Estate, the Obijackson Group is aware of its role in social transformation and economic development in Africa.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/obijackson-foundation-rejuvenates-igbo-culture-face-okija/
1 Like
|Re: Obijackson Foundation Rejuvenates Igbo Culture With Face Of Okija by NIGHTMAREOO7: 12:03am
Igbo kwenu
5 Likes
|Re: Obijackson Foundation Rejuvenates Igbo Culture With Face Of Okija by ArabMopol(m): 12:10am
the guy resembles ogwugwu akpu alusi Okija
|Re: Obijackson Foundation Rejuvenates Igbo Culture With Face Of Okija by solidman59(m): 7:15am
Igbo kwezuenu
3 Likes
|Re: Obijackson Foundation Rejuvenates Igbo Culture With Face Of Okija by wayne4loan: 7:20am
Obijackson the great philanthropist .... The dude wants to put his village in the league of its own
2 Likes
|Re: Obijackson Foundation Rejuvenates Igbo Culture With Face Of Okija by barrackbwoi(m): 7:21am
AFONJAS, if you like igbos,
#WeeYouDie?
6 Likes
|Re: Obijackson Foundation Rejuvenates Igbo Culture With Face Of Okija by explorer250(m): 7:23am
TimeManager:am sorry but you land is the ritual headquarters of nigeria
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obijackson Foundation Rejuvenates Igbo Culture With Face Of Okija by serverconnect: 7:23am
Nice one.
|Re: Obijackson Foundation Rejuvenates Igbo Culture With Face Of Okija by TamedWolf90: 7:23am
If I have the resources,I had do better than him..
My money remain 20naira make e reach 1million
3 Likes
|Re: Obijackson Foundation Rejuvenates Igbo Culture With Face Of Okija by explorer250(m): 7:24am
TimeManager:am sorry but you land is the ritual headquarters of nigeria
5 Likes
|Re: Obijackson Foundation Rejuvenates Igbo Culture With Face Of Okija by Baroba(m): 7:27am
Great initiative, am a big fan of Obiejesi..Great man.
3 Likes
|Re: Obijackson Foundation Rejuvenates Igbo Culture With Face Of Okija by judemmesoma(m): 7:28am
nice move......
|Re: Obijackson Foundation Rejuvenates Igbo Culture With Face Of Okija by Presidiotbuhari: 7:32am
TimeManager:^^^
Children of hate from brown roof republic and ritual capital of west are here already to mastubate.....shey dem swear for afonjas to hate the blessed children of ISRAEL?
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obijackson Foundation Rejuvenates Igbo Culture With Face Of Okija by Adonike(m): 7:36am
explorer250:Hello 'hater', the correct version of this your 'hater' comment above is;
"I'm sorry, but your land is the ritual headquarters of Nigeria".
Reduce your hate next time so as to enable you type well next time!!!
1 Like
|Re: Obijackson Foundation Rejuvenates Igbo Culture With Face Of Okija by flyca: 7:39am
Rejuvenating indeed! Is Jackson an Igbo name?
The concept of reviving Igbo culture amaka, but this man should identify with umunna ya first. We Igbo have very unique surnames, which one be Jackson kwa
|Re: Obijackson Foundation Rejuvenates Igbo Culture With Face Of Okija by Cariehn: 7:40am
judemmesoma:
|Re: Obijackson Foundation Rejuvenates Igbo Culture With Face Of Okija by herdekunley9ja: 7:49am
igbo kwenu
|Re: Obijackson Foundation Rejuvenates Igbo Culture With Face Of Okija by Ariel20: 7:55am
I love this. ...This should be encouraged all over Nigeria.
Besides Obi Jackson is a big boy with a big heart.
|Re: Obijackson Foundation Rejuvenates Igbo Culture With Face Of Okija by ericuzor(m): 7:55am
flyca:that's his nickname
3 Likes
|Re: Obijackson Foundation Rejuvenates Igbo Culture With Face Of Okija by hAlexandro: 8:03am
Looking for the tiniest Bleep to give
|Re: Obijackson Foundation Rejuvenates Igbo Culture With Face Of Okija by Okeikpu(m): 8:11am
9ice 1
|Re: Obijackson Foundation Rejuvenates Igbo Culture With Face Of Okija by SycophanticGoat: 8:13am
Adonike:
Shut the hell up or better still, take your useless advise to the mofo that first degraded and abused the Igbos. The way you people behave on here is quite annoying. You act all saintly while displaying their hypocritical nature. I give up on yall.
1 Like
|Re: Obijackson Foundation Rejuvenates Igbo Culture With Face Of Okija by SycophanticGoat: 8:15am
flyca:
You don't have anything reasonable to say, else you'd have noticed that his first business name and that which he also used as nickname starts with Obi (as in Obi-Jackson), so is Obi not also an Igbo name?
|Re: Obijackson Foundation Rejuvenates Igbo Culture With Face Of Okija by Okeikpu(m): 8:16am
flyca:Black man read b4 you drop ur opinion
1 Like
|Re: Obijackson Foundation Rejuvenates Igbo Culture With Face Of Okija by onward4life(m): 8:21am
Okeikpu:
Tribalism on this thread..
All southerners...
I tire for Ibos and Yorubas.
Just love yourself for one day it won't affect your data!
|Re: Obijackson Foundation Rejuvenates Igbo Culture With Face Of Okija by Okeikpu(m): 8:25am
onward4life:What are u talking abt
Inozikwaya
|Re: Obijackson Foundation Rejuvenates Igbo Culture With Face Of Okija by Freedom2016: 8:25am
Afonjas are already here to hate, envy and show their wickedness for the success of another man. SMH
1 Like
|Re: Obijackson Foundation Rejuvenates Igbo Culture With Face Of Okija by Adonike(m): 8:34am
SycophanticGoat:
My bro., no too vex for me pls. I probably didn't notice the other guy. We are brothers and try not to give up on us.. I regret any inconvenience I may have caused. Kindly forgive me.
|Re: Obijackson Foundation Rejuvenates Igbo Culture With Face Of Okija by onward4life(m): 8:40am
Okeikpu:
I mean peace bro
Which State Is The Most Educated In Nigeria / The Average Nigerian Is Short / Two Questions On Igbo's & Ijaw
Viewing this topic: Henrybliz(m), yeltans(m), Macford(m), cosmatika(m), john4reala(m), eyeview, Okeikpu(m), fidek(m), whatofyou, amazon14, waterhouse071(m), preciousMI1(f), Abiagirl777(f), shiimah(m), Samfitz, fippycbk(m) and 50 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13