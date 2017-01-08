₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,722,739 members, 3,296,801 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 January 2017 at 08:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / 4 Things The Word Of God Can Do For You (1790 Views)
7 Things The Bible Forbids, But We Do Anyway / 10 Things The Holy Book Teaches About Fornication / Who Says God Can Not Change Your Story (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|4 Things The Word Of God Can Do For You by Thepasserby(m): 12:07am
4 things the Word of GOD can do
Psalm 19:7, 199:1-end
The law of the Lord is perfect, reviving the soul. The statutes of the Lord are trustworthy, making wise the simple. (Psalm 19;17)
Contrary to what the world may think or believe, God is still speaking and only those who are ready to listen can understand or hear what HE is saying.
Here are four out of the numerous things the words of GOD can do for you.
1. The word of GOD creates (Gen1;1, John 1:4)
The world was created by the spoken words of God which was made manifest in the flesh and dwelt among men. The words of GOD have not lost it creation power as it still creates even today. One word from GOD can turn your life around
2. The word of GOD Delivers (Psalm 19:13-14)
Only the word of GOD delivers totally. It set the captives free, heal the sick and even raise the dead. Time and time again, we see the words of GOD delivering the oppressed.
3. It gives knowledge (Psalm 19:11, 119:98-100)
The world may think that knowledge comes from age, but the best knowledge comes from the words of GOD. Let the words of GOD be the source of your inspiration.
4. It feeds the soul (Eze 3:1-3)
Only the words of GOD fills the vacuum in our soul. Man was created in a way that he needs to have a communion with the divine. Only the words of GOD can make a man fulfilled and complete.
Let the words of GOD be the standards for your life. Study it, ask questions and meditate on what you have studied, only then can you tap from the wealth of knowledge present in the words of God.
Copied from www.palmchatnow.com
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Things The Word Of God Can Do For You by tsamson(m): 12:14am
Hmmm... Nawa oo
|Re: 4 Things The Word Of God Can Do For You by feodan: 12:18am
Amen !
|Re: 4 Things The Word Of God Can Do For You by maxoko(m): 2:29am
9ice one.
|Re: 4 Things The Word Of God Can Do For You by veekid(m): 7:19am
Can somebody shout hallelujah? ?
|Re: 4 Things The Word Of God Can Do For You by Kondomatic(m): 7:20am
The word of God is living and active, sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing to the division of soul and of spirit, of joints and of marrow, and discerning the thoughts and intentions of the heart. It exposes the weakness in our attitudes and conduct, enabling us to correct ourselves by the power of His Holy Spirit.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Things The Word Of God Can Do For You by Nutase(f): 7:24am
|Re: 4 Things The Word Of God Can Do For You by bardmorz: 7:29am
Anyone who hears d word of God hav ears but can't hear, have eyes but can't see.
|Re: 4 Things The Word Of God Can Do For You by herdekunley9ja: 7:34am
Is okeeyyy
|Re: 4 Things The Word Of God Can Do For You by WillieJah: 7:46am
Can the word of God enlarge my bank account like that of Adeboye?
http://www.areliablesource.xyz/my-father-never-wanted-to-resign-buhari-forced-him-leke-adeboye/
1 Like
|Re: 4 Things The Word Of God Can Do For You by 0b10010011: 8:08am
WillieJah:
My son, Even if ye fast for 40 days and 40 night, and your faith is bigger than a water-melon which happens to be a million times bigger than a mustard seed, the bitter truth is that it can not increase your bank account by 1Naira.
|Re: 4 Things The Word Of God Can Do For You by Ejembiisrael(m): 8:11am
Hahaha Funny You God Can Do It And Dsame Time Refuse To Bless U Daddy Adeboye Was Tagged As A Waste Of Knowledge By His Mathematics Phd Collegues Just Because He Went Fr Gods Work Rather Than Impacting Knowledge,so Look At The Ppl&souls He Won Fr God Tru His Ministry In The Whole World So Blessings Cars Money Com Frm Right Left Nd Center The Question Is What Have U Done In Dis Life Fr God To Bless U?
|Re: 4 Things The Word Of God Can Do For You by Segadem(m): 8:25am
The word of GOD is alive and the word is JESUS
(0) (Reply)
"should A Christian Listen To Secular Music?" / What Can God Not Do? / How Do You Know God Is Talking To You?
Viewing this topic: nanzozo(m), DBlackCeazer(m), toby2(m) and 14 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9