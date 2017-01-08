₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya / Olukoya Set To Lose Mountain Of Fire Prayer City - Sahara Reporters. / Prophetic Picture Of The 2016 By D.K OLUKOYA (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by Dotng: 4:18am
Adeboye steps down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, others to follow
http://punchng.com/adeboye-steps-oyedepo-olukoya-kumuyi-others-follow/
|Re: Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by signature2012(m): 4:31am
Hope this won't cause uproar in some churches
|Re: Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by JideAmuGiaka: 4:33am
Interesting
|Re: Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by Iruobean(m): 4:34am
Hmmmm! I don't have anything to say. Let's hear from the next person.
|Re: Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by 40kobo77: 4:37am
Thieves all of them.
Who ever thought of this initiative is a genius. God bless you Buhari. All these criminal men of God, hand will still touch them. And the part of the law i love most, is the part that said the church headship cannot be transferred directly to relatives, if not so Adeboye and that criminal in Warri called Orisetjafor would have transferred the Church to their kids and Wife respectfully.
Thief. Ole. Barawo. the TRUE GOD don catch these THIEVES.
And all the MUMU wey dey donate to these criminals, if una quote me here, na OGUN go send SCUD MISSILE come meet una.
|Re: Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by TRIED4NOW: 4:45am
It's a good thing that Adeboye is going.
Adeboye has been fooling us enough.
thank God someone has finally provided proof that Adeboye is a false teacher
see
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8zZWvvaEaY
|Re: Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by januzajj: 5:35am
God2man:None of the above.
They were appointed by yahoo boys since their games in the business are stronger and Government made their own legal
|Re: Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by donnie(m): 6:30am
This will affect nothing in some churches e.g. Christ Embassy. Pastor Chris is not the adminiatrative head of Christ Embassy whether in Nigeria or worldwide. He is the spiritual head.
Nevertheless, this government should be checked. They have started with adminatration and financing; they will soon attempt to regulate what, and where preaching is done by the churches. But the hand of God is against all such. And every tree which the Lord my God hath not planted shall be uprooted.
|Re: Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by Realdeals(m): 7:09am
I just hope Christians won't consider this as witch hunt.
|Re: Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by abrahambest(m): 8:07am
ok
|Re: Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by modath(f): 8:08am
40kobo77:
This i agree with!!!
Don't start unnecessary chaos, was Buhari president in 2011 when the rule was made? Guess who had the mantle of leadership then ? Some people live for "Buhari wants to islamize Nigeria, they are also ignorant dolts who can't read!!! Na anoda thing we go begin hia allover.
The highlighted na hin sweet my mind pass.... Now they won't be able to pass the church down like heritage... other people's sorrow, blood & tears..
All these mummy & daddy crap...People worship them even more than the Eternal being.... My daddy is my progenitor or my father in heaven.... My pastor is my shepherd/guide , he isn't my Daddy!! Sorry not sorry! !!
|Re: Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by keypad1: 8:08am
Why are these men all yoruba?
Does it mean God is with the yorubas more than any other tribe?
What baffles me most is the level of tribalism displayed by this particular even inside church. In redeem for instance, 95% of their main pastors are from this same tribe.
I was at winners chapel some years back and i sat close to a woman from south west mumbling to herself that ''they started this church first before it became popular''. It could be she was not given a post in that church.
Why are the southwesterners tribalistic in place of work? Once they head a particular branch they will pack their brothers, as long as you can speak ''wa, ekaaro, mo fe jeun''. Abandoning others to do the dirty jobs.
And they claimed to pray yet commit all manners of atrocities before God.
For instance, before a yoruba man will marry a woman he would have given her ''belle'' before the wedding. If not no wedding. And the wedding is a church wedding for that matter. Descrating the name of God and also ''defiling the marriage bed according to the Bible:
hmmmm......na wa oooo
mind you am not igbo neither am i from south east or south south.
Be warned.
|Re: Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by hakeem4(m): 8:09am
How oyedepo wan retire from his own church again
|Re: Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by God2man(m): 8:09am
Was it the Government that appointed them or God?
|Re: Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by engrjacuzzi: 8:09am
this will make the vacant position for general overseer to be lucrative and political motivated.
I said it and with always say it that The Salvation Army still remains the best as regards administration.
|Re: Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by asumo12: 8:09am
|Re: Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by SPR10: 8:10am
|Re: Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by HarmeyG: 8:11am
I dunno wot dis thread is all about particularly but Ok sha
|Re: Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by driand(m): 8:11am
Kk
|Re: Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by Cariehn: 8:11am
God2man:i tire
|Re: Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by masonkz(m): 8:12am
The code was suspended by the Federal Government in same 2016 just weeks after being released. Are these people actually oblivious of that? Or just looking for excuses. If you wanna chage your leadership, then do it without bringing the code into it.
Same code would have revolutionised the various industries in Nigeria and not just the Not-for-profit.
|Re: Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by eleojo23: 8:12am
Nice
|Re: Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by Pidgin2(f): 8:12am
APC AGENDA 2019
|Re: Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by free2ryhme: 8:13am
|Re: Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by 0b10010011: 8:13am
"I must also state that the confusion being created by some people that Pastor Adeboye is the general overseer of the RCCG Worldwide is unnecessary. There is no such organisation as the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide. He is the Global Missioner and Spiritual Leader of the Church. There is nothing like RCCG Worldwide.’’
Word!
|Re: Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by FengChui(m): 8:15am
What of Olumba Olumba?
|Re: Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by free2ryhme: 8:15am
Does anyone remember Jesus and the rich young ruler? It will be tough for the big pastors mentioned in this report to give up their control of the finances of the churches just like the rich young ruler could not part with his riches to follow Jesus...there lies the contradictions
|Re: Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by tboyO2: 8:16am
Greed will never make the likes of oyedepo,Chris oyakhilome, to Joshua, Lazarus mouka,ayo orisejafor ,to step down
Add urs too
I respect pastor kumuyi amongst all because of his humble lifestyle
#proudlycatholic#
|Re: Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by L0velyn: 8:17am
jehova look down see what the world is turning into because of politics .....
Government need to take their evil eyes away from the church of God, they didn't appoint them a leader but God did....
This is truly the sign of end time devil ruling the world .... God please help us all
|Re: Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by nwakibie3(m): 8:17am
does the new law affects Muslims too?
|Re: Adeboye Steps Down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, Others To Follow by Sibrah: 8:18am
If truly its a new law that's bringing all these, i doubt the proponents of this ill-thought law would survive. If the think they can equate the church of christ to secret society they are mistaken.
