Read the memo below.



http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/01/rccg-releases-memo-indicating-why.html?m=1 The Redeemed Christian Church of God has released a memo indicating that Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye's appointment of Pastor Joseph Obayemi as the General Overseer was prompted by a new Legislation in Nigeria.Read the memo below.

This is for Redeem members. Meet your new Exco I call it.

This story will continue to go round just like mmm ...





It's just like Peter who is the rock on which the church is built on saying that he is no more the rock/leader in Jerusalem but he is stil the rock on which other church over the world should be built on.



RCCG stop using government as an excuse. What am I even saying



No matter how they want to coat this thing, it's simply not right!It's just like Peter who is the rock on which the church is built on saying that he is no more the rock/leader in Jerusalem but he is stil the rock on which other church over the world should be built on.RCCG stop using government as an excuse. What am I even saying

We have arrived!



This RCCG palava is none of my business, but I think...

Enough of this rubbish already...No one gives a fùck who is general overseer of any where besides Aso rock ... Somebody please post some snake pictures so we can see something interesting







http://naijalabel.blogspot.com.ng/2017/01/pastor-enoch-adeboye-steps-down-as.html?m=1 Sunday sermon



The man was forced to resign by Buhari. Left for him he would have stayed on till death and anointed his fat last son as replacement.

The man was forced to resign by Buhari. Left for him he would have stayed on till death and anointed his fat last son as replacement.

Can't people who are not redeemed members mind their business 2 Likes

this is getting boring, is there no better tin to send to fp 1 Like

No matter how they want to coat this thing, it's simply not right

well the prophecy was that the government will fight the church, I like it, it's high time Christians rise up and stopped being irresponsible.

CecyAdrian:

Whats wrng ma....that they are law abiding

All the pastors appointed senior pastors are from the south west and yet redeemed is supposed to be a national church with major contributors and members from other parts of Nigeria.. We are learning.. 6 Likes

We know this already. What is new again?

Nice move. Since he didn't pick his family member , I credit him for that. The Church is founded by God through a Yoruba man and the Yoruba will always lead it no matter how those people try to package their anointing. 1 Like

Waiting for the other Pentecostal churches to do the same.



No one can tell the papa (Pope) to hand over



Proudly CATHOLIC

How do we now blame Buhari for appointing mainly people from the North and his locality into government positions if churches are doing the same thing... PLEASE GOD ALLOW RAPTURE TO TAKE PLACE NOW. 2 Likes

from Yorubas to Yorubas,, fucking tribalistic Church 2 Likes

Saving my fůcks for useful posts 2 Likes