|Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by Naijahelm: 5:48am
The Redeemed Christian Church of God has released a memo indicating that Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye's appointment of Pastor Joseph Obayemi as the General Overseer was prompted by a new Legislation in Nigeria.
Read the memo below.
|Re: Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by Olamipapa(m): 5:57am
This is for Redeem members. Meet your new Exco I call it.
|Re: Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by benedictnsi(m): 6:01am
Hmmm
|Re: Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by SexyNairalander: 6:15am
honestly people it's non of my business
|Re: Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by Godfullsam(m): 6:18am
This story will continue to go round just like mmm ...
|Re: Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by CecyAdrian(f): 11:48am
No matter how they want to coat this thing, it's simply not right!
It's just like Peter who is the rock on which the church is built on saying that he is no more the rock/leader in Jerusalem but he is stil the rock on which other church over the world should be built on.
RCCG stop using government as an excuse. What am I even saying
When are they IDGAF crew arriving please
|Re: Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by phabulous884: 11:48am
|Re: Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by Bishop4bella(m): 11:49am
Following
|Re: Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by KenModi(m): 11:49am
CecyAdrian:
We have arrived!
This RCCG palava is none of my business, but I think...
|Re: Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by teemanbastos(m): 11:49am
E dun do naw
|Re: Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by lestat(m): 11:49am
Enough of this rubbish already...No one gives a fùck who is general overseer of any where besides Aso rock ... Somebody please post some snake pictures so we can see something interesting
|Re: Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by Naijalabel(m): 11:50am
|Re: Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by Zamfaran: 11:50am
We have already read that.
The man was forced to resign by Buhari. Left for him he would have stayed on till death and anointed his fat last son as replacement.
|Re: Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by NNVanguard(m): 11:51am
Why the hype about this?
Can't people who are not redeemed members mind their business
|Re: Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by jejemanito: 11:51am
|Re: Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by gabazin080(m): 11:51am
this is getting boring, is there no better tin to send to fp
|Re: Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by Rexphobia(m): 11:52am
CecyAdrian:
What part?
|Re: Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by warriorPedigree: 11:52am
well the prophecy was that the government will fight the church, I like it, it's high time Christians rise up and stopped being irresponsible.
|Re: Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by joshing(m): 11:53am
CecyAdrian:Whats wrng ma....that they are law abiding
|Re: Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by tobillionaire(m): 11:53am
lemme pass d mic to d poster below nd hear wat she has in
mind
|Re: Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by FreeGlobe(f): 11:53am
All the pastors appointed senior pastors are from the south west and yet redeemed is supposed to be a national church with major contributors and members from other parts of Nigeria.. We are learning..
|Re: Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by IMASTEX: 11:54am
Okay
|Re: Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by Ijaya123: 11:54am
We know this already. What is new again?
|Re: Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by canalily(m): 11:54am
ENOH WHY
|Re: Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by oyeb15: 11:55am
Nice move. Since he didn't pick his family member , I credit him for that. The Church is founded by God through a Yoruba man and the Yoruba will always lead it no matter how those people try to package their anointing.
|Re: Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by Bishop4bella(m): 11:55am
Waiting for the other Pentecostal churches to do the same.
No one can tell the papa (Pope) to hand over
Proudly CATHOLIC
|Re: Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by KOMBE: 11:55am
How do we now blame Buhari for appointing mainly people from the North and his locality into government positions if churches are doing the same thing... PLEASE GOD ALLOW RAPTURE TO TAKE PLACE NOW.
|Re: Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by jakpowa: 11:55am
And the??
|Re: Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by ucsparks: 11:55am
from Yorubas to Yorubas,, fucking tribalistic Church
|Re: Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by TadeDada(m): 11:55am
Saving my fůcks for useful posts
|Re: Why Adeboye Made Joseph Obayemi General Overseer - RCCG Releases Memo by GodsOwnFav: 11:55am
He is still the G.O then...I don't see any changes.
