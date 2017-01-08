Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway (6293 Views)

According to a facebook user, this baby was abandoned by the road side on Lagos - Abeokuta expressway yesterday.. People are so wicked and heartless..





http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H99VmFd7kDc According to a facebook user, this baby was abandoned by the road side on Lagos - Abeokuta expressway yesterday.. People are so wicked and heartless..

wen some people are looking for one

its sad

Whereas many families are praying, fasting and doing unbelievable things just to have one. This life sef.

jeez... wot a wicked world

i pray d baby survives n becomes great.. lalasticlala 2 Likes

As many are crying and praying for kids, some are busy abandoning theirs. Lord please have mercy on your children. 1 Like

Thank GOD baby was rescued alive.

To think that some people are begging GOD for just one.

May that child live to fulfil his destiny on earth.

Great Tribulation is here already

God is good. A life saved. God bless the motherless and fatherless.





6days to MMMargeddon. It's gonna be an interesting day 3 Likes

EKITI001:

i pray d baby survives n becomes great.. lalasticlala AMEN!!!!! AMEN!!!!!

God have mercy

Another video

see leader of tomorrow

I don't understand some people. Must they dump d baby? Can't d mother arrange one motherless baby or something

...what an irony. This world is really a mystery. Some People are looking for babies while other people are abandoning babies.

Hope d baby survives

If a woman can do this even after suffering for 9months, I wonder what she can't do. 1 Like

Some ladies need to be spayed!!

It's better to kip d baby in front of a motherless baby home,than die of hunger with d baby,u pipo r not in her shoes...if there was money no mother will abandon their baby,n I know d father must have fled .

?? Wen u wanna ve sex.. Use a condom, is Dat too difficult to understand??

auntysimbiat:

if only God will just give me one right now, I will be the happiest and proudest mother on earth. it is well

Person wey get head no get cap





#Bose wu oluwa ni shola

if only God will just give me one right now, I will be the happiest and proudest mother on earth. it is well





Sure he will give you,dont loose hope





Sure he will give you,dont loose hope

''he makes everything beautifull in his own time''

MOTHER may also have been kidnapped or killed.

Not just a case of abandonment

Wen u wanna ve sex.. Use a condom, is Dat too difficult to understand ?? When u think like this , also think the other way.

Mother could also have been killed.

Mother could have been kidnapped.

Baby could have been kidnapped by maid.

Just think...!!!!



There is no crime in having sense. When u think like this , also think the other way.Mother could also have been killed.Mother could have been kidnapped.Baby could have been kidnapped by maid.Just think...!!!!There is no crime in having sense.

