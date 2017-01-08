₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by auntysimbiat(f): 8:54am
According to a facebook user, this baby was abandoned by the road side on Lagos - Abeokuta expressway yesterday.. People are so wicked and heartless..
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H99VmFd7kDc
|Re: Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by auntysimbiat(f): 8:55am
wen some people are looking for one
|Re: Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by Jibril659(m): 9:06am
its sad
|Re: Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by Keziehenry(m): 9:19am
Whereas many families are praying, fasting and doing unbelievable things just to have one. This life sef.
|Re: Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by josephine123: 9:26am
jeez... wot a wicked world
|Re: Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by EKITI001: 9:53am
i pray d baby survives n becomes great.. lalasticlala
2 Likes
|Re: Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by Aburi001: 11:03am
As many are crying and praying for kids, some are busy abandoning theirs. Lord please have mercy on your children.
1 Like
|Re: Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by Noblesoul123: 11:03am
Thank GOD baby was rescued alive.
To think that some people are begging GOD for just one.
May that child live to fulfil his destiny on earth.
|Re: Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by gbaskiboy(m): 11:03am
Great Tribulation is here already
|Re: Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by seXytOhbAd(m): 11:03am
God is good. A life saved. God bless the motherless and fatherless.
6days to MMMargeddon. It's gonna be an interesting day
3 Likes
|Re: Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by lifezone247(m): 11:03am
EKITI001:AMEN!!!!!
|Re: Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by WebSurfer(m): 11:04am
|Re: Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by candidbabe(f): 11:04am
God have mercy
|Re: Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by UnknownT: 11:05am
Another video
|Re: Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by FuckBuhari: 11:05am
see leader of tomorrow
|Re: Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by sunshineV(m): 11:06am
I don't understand some people. Must they dump d baby? Can't d mother arrange one motherless baby or something
|Re: Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by suremanpatriot: 11:06am
...what an irony. This world is really a mystery. Some People are looking for babies while other people are abandoning babies.
|Re: Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by Silentscreamer(f): 11:08am
Hope d baby survives
|Re: Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by SirJeffry(m): 11:10am
If a woman can do this even after suffering for 9months, I wonder what she can't do.
1 Like
|Re: Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by Heltinking(m): 11:10am
Some ladies need to be spayed!!
|Re: Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by malakus(m): 11:13am
|Re: Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by EgusiSoup: 11:24am
It's better to kip d baby in front of a motherless baby home,than die of hunger with d baby,u pipo r not in her shoes...if there was money no mother will abandon their baby,n I know d father must have fled .
|Re: Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by jfleece: 11:26am
Wen u wanna ve sex.. Use a condom, is Dat too difficult to understand??
|Re: Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by benedictac(f): 11:40am
auntysimbiat:
you can say that again.
if only God will just give me one right now, I will be the happiest and proudest mother on earth. it is well
|Re: Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by saudyarmani(m): 11:43am
Person wey get head no get cap
#Bose wu oluwa ni shola
|Re: Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by saudyarmani(m): 11:44am
benedictac:
Sure he will give you,dont loose hope
''he makes everything beautifull in his own time''
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by EVILFOREST: 11:45am
MOTHER may also have been kidnapped or killed.
Not just a case of abandonment
|Re: Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by EVILFOREST: 11:46am
jfleece:When u think like this , also think the other way.
Mother could also have been killed.
Mother could have been kidnapped.
Baby could have been kidnapped by maid.
Just think...!!!!
There is no crime in having sense.
|Re: Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by juman(m): 11:52am
APC hunger on nigerians.
|Re: Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by oluwashedy: 11:59am
Blame it on recession
|Re: Baby Was Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway by AngelsAndStars(m): 12:24pm
sweet mother.
